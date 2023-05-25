Deportivo Pereira vs Boca Juniors LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Copa Libertadores Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Deportivo Pereira vs Boca Juniors Live Score
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Deportivo Pereira vs Boca Juniors live, as well as the latest information from Hernán Ramírez Villegas Stadium. Don't miss a detail of the match Deportivo Pereira vs Boca Juniors live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
How to watch Deportivo Pereira vs Boca Juniors match live on TV and online?
If you want to watch the game Deportivo Pereira vs Boca Juniors live on TV, your options is: beIN SPORTS.
If you want to directly stream it: beIN SPORTS CONNECT.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is Deportivo Pereira vs Boca Juniors?
This is the kick-off time for the Deportivo Pereira vs Boca Juniors match on May 24, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 21:00 hrs. - Fox Sports 2 Argentina
Bolivia: 20:00 hrs. - Star+
Brazil: 21:00 hrs. - Paramount+
Chile: 20:00 hrs. - Fox Sports 1 Chile
Colombia: 19:00 hrs. - ESPN
Ecuador: 19:00 hrs. - ESPN
Spain: 2:00 hrs. - (May 25)
Mexico: 18:00 hrs. - Star+
Paraguay: 20:00 hrs. - Star+
Peru: 19:00 hrs. - Star+
Uruguay: 21:00 hrs. - Star+
Referee Team
Referee: Wagner Magalhaes - Brazil
Assistant Referee 1: Rodrígo Correa - Brazil
Assistant Referee 2: Bruno Pires - Brazil
4th Referee: Bruno Arleu - Brazil
VAR: Pablo Goncalvez - Brazil
AVAR: Rodrigo Guarizo - Brazil
Referee Advisor: Jose carpio - Ecuador
Quality Manager: Roberto Silvera - Uruguay
Key player in Boca Juniors
One of the players to take into account in Boca Juniors is Miguel Angel Merentiel, the 27 year old Uruguayan born center forward has played 17 games so far in his local league, in that amount of commitments he already has two assists and four goals, these against; Platense, Instituto de Córdoba, Racing Club and Argentinos Juniors.
Key player in Deportivo Pereira
One of the most outstanding players in Deportivo Pereira is Arley Rodriguez, the 30 year old Colombian born center forward has played 19 games in the current edition of his local League, in that amount of games he already has two assists and four goals, these against; Millonarios, Atletico Huila, Boyaca Chico and Deportivo Independiente Medellin.
History Deportivo Pereira vs Boca Juniors
In total, both teams have met once, the record is dominated by Boca Juniors with one win, there have been no draws and Deportivo Pereira has not won any match.
In terms of goals, the record is also dominated by Boca Juniors with two goals to Deportivo Pereira's one.
Actuality - Boca Juniors
Boca Juniors is going through a very good moment talking about their participation in Copa Libertadores, because after playing a total of three matches, they are in the number one position in the standings with seven points, this after winning two matches, tying one and not losing any, they have also scored four goals and conceded one, for a goal difference of +3.
Boca Juniors 3 - 1 Racing Club
Boca Juniors 3 - 1 Racing Club
Colo Colo 0 - 2 Boca Juniors
River Plate 1 - 0 Boca Juniors
Boca Juniors 2 - 0 Belgrano
Argentinos Juniors 0 - 1 Boca Juniors
Actuality - Deportivo Pereira
Deportivo Pereira is going through a good moment talking about their participation in Copa Libertadores, because after playing a total of three matches, they are placed in the second position of the standings with four points, this after winning one match, tying one and losing one, they have also scored four goals and conceded four, for a goal difference of 0.
La Equidad 2 - 0 Deportivo Pereira
La Equidad 2 - 0 Deportivo Pereira
Deportivo Pereira 2 - 2 Monagas FC
Deportivo Pereira 3 - 1 Deportivo Independiente Medellín
Junior de Barranquilla 0 - 0 Deportivo Pereira
Deportivo Pereira 2 - 1 Alianza Petrolera
The match will be played at the Hernan Ramirez Villegas Stadium
The match between Deportivo Pereira and Boca Juniors will take place at the Hernan Ramirez Villegas Stadium in the city of Pereira (Colombia), this stadium is where Club Deportivo Pereira plays its home games, it was built in 1971 and has a capacity for approximately 30,300 spectators.
Start of transmission
Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of the match Deportivo Pereira vs Boca Juniors, valid for date 4 of the group stage of the Copa Libertadores 2023.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this match. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this match. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.