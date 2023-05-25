Goals and Highlights: Uruguay 2-3 England in U-20 World Cup
Image: Infobae

Highlights

Thanks

Thank you for following the Uruguay-England game.
END GAME

URUGUAY 2-3 ENGLAND
98'

URUGUAY GOAL

Abaldo takes advantage of the rebound after the ball hits the crossbar to make it 3-2.

95'

ENGLAND GOAL.

Darko Gyabi with a cutback and low shot into the corner to seal the win for England.

90'

Add 9 minutes
83'

Rodriguez's shot goes over the goal.
84'

Cox, of England, was cautioned for time-keeping
70'

Uruguay's Maturro was cautioned.
74'

Scott, of England, has been cautioned.
73'

Scott's shot hits the defense, where England has regained control of the game.
64'

Rodriguez's shot goes wide.
56'

They claimed a handball in favor of Uruguay for a possible penalty, but the referee did not sanction anything.
55'

Mateo Joseph's shot from half distance goes high.
50'

URUGUAY GOAL

After the VAR review, Franco González started from a good position and scores the 1-2.

49'

Goal disallowed for offside by Franco González.
48'

Luciano Rodríguez's direct free kick goes over the top of the goal.
46'

The second half begins between Uruguay and England.
HALF TIME

URUGUAY 0-2 ENGLAND
48'

ENGLAND GOAL

Alfie Devine inside the box gets the shot off the cross and powerfully to make it 2-0.

45'

Add 5 minutes more
33'

Dangerous service that the Charrúa defense ends up cutting at the near post.
22'

ENGLAND GOAL

Bashir Humphreys with the accurate header off a corner kick to open the scoring 1-0.

20'

Rodriguez with a powerful shot inside the box that the goalkeeper blocked and, on the rebound, he sent it wide for the clearest shot of the game.
14'

Good rejection by Rodriguez at the near post and concedes a corner kick in favor of England.
7'

First minutes with more insistence from Uruguay and more ball possession, but still without being deep.
0'

Uruguay-England game kicks off
Minutes away

We are minutes away from the start of the game between Uruguay and England.
England substitutes

19 Liam Delap

 12 James Beadle

 13 Teddy Sharman-Lowe

 20 Daniel Jebbison

 17 Samuel Edozie

 16 Imari Samuels

 8 Xavier Simons

Uruguay substitutes

 7 Anderson Duarte

 1 Facundo Machado

 3 Mateo Antoni

 18 Santiago Homenchenko

 11 Juan Santos

 8 Rodrigo Chagas

 6 Mathías De Ritis

 20 Nicolás Siri

 15 Ignacio Sosa

 21 Jose Arbio

XI England

1 Matthew Cox, 15 Ronnie Edwards, 5 Bashir Humphreys, 6 Jarell Quansah, 4 Alex Scott, 14 Darko Gyabi, 11 Harvey Vale, 21 Daniel Oyegoke, 9 Dane Scarlett, 18 Mateo Joseph, 7 Alfie Devine.
XI Uruguay

12 Randall Rodríguez, 16 Facundo González, 2 Sebastián Boselli, 13 Alan Matturro, 4 Mateo Ponte, 10 Franco González, 14 Damián García, 5 Fabricio Díaz, 9 Andrés Ferrari, 17 Matías Abaldo, 19 Luciano Rodríguez.
The calendar

These are the matches to be played this Thursday in the U-20 World Cup
The memory

FIFA recalled when Federico Valverde, current Real Madrid player, played in this tournament 7 years ago.
1:27 PM2 days ago

How did England start?

Meanwhile, the English team suffered more than enough and won by the minimum difference against Tunisia in a close game in their debut at the World Cup in Argentina.
How did Uruguay start?

Uruguay got off to a flying start with a 4-0 win over Iraq and will be looking to continue their good run this Thursday and qualify for the next round.
1:17 PM2 days ago

Start

Uruguay and England in one of the most important and eye-catching games of this group stage will face each other for the mission of achieving the leadership. We begin with the coverage through VAVEL.
Tune in here Uruguay vs England Live Score in U-20 World Cup 2023

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Uruguay vs England match for the U-20 World Cup 2023 on VAVEL US.
What time is Uruguay vs England match for U-20 World Cup 2023?

This is the start time of the game Uruguay vs England of May 25th in several countries:

Argentina: 3:00 PM on TyC Sports

Bolivia: 2:00 PM to be confirmed

Brazil: 3:00 PM to be confirmed

Chile: 3:00 PM to be confirmed

Costa Rica: 12:00 PM to be confirmed

Colombia: 1:00 PM to be confirmed

Ecuador: 1:00 PM to be confirmed

United States (ET): 2:00 PM to be confirmed

Spain: 8:00 PM to be confirmed

Mexico: 12:00 PM on ViX Plus

Paraguay: 3:00 PM to be confirmed

Peru: 1:00 PM to be confirmed

Uruguay: 3:00 PM to be confirmed

Key player England

He comes from being the hero of the first game because he scored the goal that made the difference against Tunisia, which is why Dane Scarlett will be the element to follow in the search to keep the powder on fire in the U-20 World Cup.
Key player Uruguay

One of the most explosive elements of the charrúa team is striker Andrés Ferrari, who already scored in the first game against Iraq and will be looking to continue collaborating with his team to keep up the good pace.
Foto: El Periódico
Image: El Periódico
Last lineup England

1 Matthew Cox, 15 Ronnie Edwards, 5 Bashir Humphreys, 6 Jarell Quansah, 4 Alex Scott, 14 Darko Gyabi, 11 Harvey Vale, 21 Daniel Oyegoke, 9 Dane Scarlett, 17 Samuel Edozie, 7 Alfie Devine.
Last lineup Uruguay

12 Randall Rodríguez, 16 Facundo González, 2 Sebastián Boselli, 13 Alan Matturro, 4 Mateo Ponte, 10 Franco González, 14 Damián García, 5 Fabricio Díaz, 9 Andrés Ferrari, 17 Matías Abaldo, 19 Luciano Rodríguez.
England: a litmus test

After teams like Spain and Portugal did not qualify, England is one of the favorites in the Old Continent to aspire to the title and for that they started with a victory in their debut by the minimum against Tunisia, but the litmus test will be against Uruguay if they want to aspire to the leadership of the sector.
Uruguay: great debut

Uruguay is one of the favorites to transcend in this World Cup and they did so, at least since the first matchday, since they had no major problems to start with a 4-0 victory over Iraq, remembering that the best third places qualify and such a big victory could already give them the pass to the next round, although they should not be confident.
Change of venue

It should be recalled that this championship was originally scheduled to be held in Indonesia, but as it did not comply with security conditions and due to conflicts with Israel, FIFA decided to remove the venue and granted it days later and urgently to Argentina, a team that had not qualified and will now host the tournament.
The Kick-off

The Uruguay vs England match will be played at the Unico Diego Armando Maradona Stadium, in Mendoza, Argentina. The kick-off is scheduled at 2:00 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the U-20 World Cup 2023: Uruguay vs England!

My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game.
