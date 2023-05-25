Highlights and goals: Mallorca 1-0 Valencia in LaLiga 2023
Mallorca vs Valencia // Source: GettyImages

3:27 PM2 days ago

95'|Final

End of the match at Son Moix. Mallorca wins with Muriqi's goal. Valencia did not react and gets into serious trouble for relegation.
3:24 PM2 days ago

90'|Five added

We reach the 90th minute. Five minutes are added. We will go to the 95th minute
3:19 PM2 days ago

85'|Five minutes

Five minutes left to the end of the match. Valencia does not react.
3:14 PM2 days ago

80'|What a stop

What a save by Rajkovic. Good play by Kluivert who shoots and the Serbian goalkeeper saves a providential hand.
3:08 PM2 days ago

73'|Play stopped

There is a Mallorca player lying on the ground. The teams take the opportunity to make the changes
3:01 PM2 days ago

68'|Rajkovic

Good play by Valencia that ends with Correia's cross for Duro, who shoots at Rajkovic's hands.
2:59 PM2 days ago

66'|Substitutions

Double change in Valencia. Castillejo and Kluivert come on for Diego and Nico.
2:57 PM2 days ago

63'|Muriqi goal

Goooool for Mallorca. Kang-In Lee puts it with melody to the head of the pirate who does not miss and places it in the net. First goal of the match
2:51 PM2 days ago

55'|Draw

Maximum equality in the match. Still a draw and still no danger for both teams.
2:46 PM2 days ago

46'|Second half

The second half of the match begins. Valencia is still in danger and needs the three points to finish the next campaign in LaLiga.
2:24 PM2 days ago

47'|Halftime

End of the first half. The first 45 minutes of the match are over. Each team has had a clear chance in this first half.
2:23 PM2 days ago

45'|Discount

We reached the 45th minute of the match. Two minutes are added. We will go to the 47th minute
2:19 PM2 days ago

43'|Kadewere, to the hands

Great opportunity for Kadewere that ends with a shot into the hands of Mamardashvili. Mallorca had the chance
2:15 PM2 days ago

39'|Yellow

Another yellow card for Mallorca, the third of the match. Dani Rodríguez is the one who sees the card
2:07 PM2 days ago

31'|Stop Rajkovic

Rajkovic saves Mallorca. Diego hits Lino's pass that the goalkeeper saves. Corner kick
2:02 PM2 days ago

24' Guerra tries

Javi Guerra tried from distance but Kadewere blocked the shot and the shot is not dangerous.
2:01 PM2 days ago

17'|Posession

There are no dangerous chances. Valencia seems to be pressing more but without clear chances of danger.
1:51 PM2 days ago

12'|Another card

Second yellow card of the match, again for Mallorca. Maffeo is shown the card
1:49 PM2 days ago

8'|Yellow

First yellow card of the match. The first one for Mallorca is given to Kadewere.
1:47 PM2 days ago

7'|Almeida

Almeida takes the first shot of the game. Valencia is on the attack and wants to take a quick lead in the scoreboard.
1:44 PM2 days ago

0'|Beginning

The match kicks off at Son Moix. Valencia is at stake after the victories of the teams below them. Aguirre is determined to finish the campaign on a high note.
1:42 PM2 days ago

Valencia's lineup

Valencia will start with the following starting line-up: Mamardashvili, Correia, Diakhaby, Paulista, Gayá, Guerra, Nico, Diego, Almeida, Lino y Hugo Duro
1:42 PM2 days ago

Mallorca's lineup

Mallorca will start with the following starting line-up: Rajkovic, Hadzikadunic, Valjent, Copete, Maffeo, Dani, Baba, Kang-In Lee, Kadewere, Muriqi y Ndiaye
1:41 PM2 days ago

We already have lineups

Less than thirty minutes left for the start of the match and both coaches have already selected their starters. First we go with Mallorca's lineup
12:59 PM2 days ago

Stadium

The match between Mallorca vs Valencia will be played at Son Moix in this LaLiga Santander match. The match will kick off at 19:30 Spanish time. 
12:57 PM2 days ago

Who will win?

Less than an hour to go until the match between Mallorca vs Valencia. Who will win the match between Mallorca vs Valencia?
12:56 PM2 days ago

They are already at the stadium

A short while ago, both teams arrived at the stadium. In a short time they will go out to do the warm-up exercises in preparation for the match. There is nothing left for the start of this match of a new 36th LaLiga Santander matchday.
12:56 PM2 days ago

we are here

Hello again. We are back to report on the match between Mallorca vs Valencia in LaLiga. Follow the online broadcast of this match on VAVEL. 
 
2:30 AM2 days ago

2:25 AM2 days ago

Valencia's possible lineup

For their part, Valencia could line up with the following eleven to face Mallorca. Mamardashvili, Correia, Paulista, Diakhaby, Gayá, Javi Guerra, Nico, Diego López, Almeida, Kluivert and Cavani. 
2:20 AM2 days ago

Mallorca's possible lineup

Mallorca may field the following eleven to face Valencia. Rajkovic, Maffeo, Raillo, Valjent, Copete, Jaume Costa, Kang-In Lee, Baba, Dani Rodríguez, Muriqi and Ndiaye. 
2:15 AM2 days ago

Match Schedule

This is the start time of the game Mallorca vs Valencia of 25th May 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 2:30 PM,
Bolivia: 2:30 PM.
Brasil:2:30 PM.
Chile: 1:30 PM.
Colombia: 12:30 PM.
Ecuador: 12:30 PM.
USA (ET): 12:30 PM.
Spain: 19:30 PM,
Mexico: 11:30 AM.
Paraguay: 2:30 PM.
Peru: 2:30 PM.
Uruguay: 2:30 PM.
Venezuela: 1:30 PM.
 

2:10 AM2 days ago

2:05 AM2 days ago

Where to watch

The match between Mallorca vs Valencia can be watched on ESPN and Dazn. Also, if you want to watch it online, you can keep up to date with what is happening in the match and the score on VAVEL. 
2:00 AM2 days ago

History between them

These teams have faced each other 69 times, where Valencia has won more matches than its rival, with a difference of 24 victories. The Barajas team has won 39 times, while Mallorca has won 15 matches. In 15 other matches they have drawn against each other. 
1:55 AM2 days ago

Valencia's ranking

On the other hand, Valencia are in the relegation places, in thirteenth position with 40 points. The visiting team is playing for the permanence in the highest category of Spanish soccer. The Barajas team has 40 points with eleven wins, seven draws and 17 defeats. As visitors, they have twelve points from 17 matches, having won on three occasions, three draws and 11 defeats. 
1:50 AM2 days ago

Mallorca's ranking

Mallorca is in mid-table and nothing is at stake in these last rounds of LaLiga Santander. The home side has 44 points, which places them in twelfth position. They are six points away from the relegation places, which are limited by Valladolid. At home, they have collected 29 points in 17 matchdays, as they have won eight matches, five draws and four defeats. 
1:45 AM2 days ago

Valencia's last match

For their part, Valencia got an epic win against Real Madrid in a very controversial match due to the Vinicius case. The match left just one goal thanks to canterano Diego Lopez who scored on the half-hour mark. The victory of the Mestalla team was a shot of adrenaline to get out of the relegation places and believe, even more, in a next season playing in the Spanish top flight. 
1:40 AM2 days ago

Mallorca's last match

Mallorca was defeated in Andalusian lands by Almeria with forcefulness, 3-0. The first half was enough for the home side who went away winning by a two-goal difference. Both goals were scored by Lázaro, the first one in the 12th minute and the second one in the 42nd minute. After the break, Lázaro put another goal in the scoreboard to sign his hat trick and crown himself as the MVP of the match, leaving Mallorca out of the European dream and showing the Andalusians the way to relegation. 
 
1:35 AM2 days ago

Welcome to VAVEL

Welcome to the online broadcast of Mallorca vs Valencia this Thursday, May 25 at 19.30 Spanish time. The match corresponds to the 36th round of LaLiga Santander. Follow the online broadcast and all the information about both teams on VAVEL
