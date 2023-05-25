Goals and highlights France 1-2 Gambia in U-20 World Cup
Photo: FIFA 

4:08 PM2 days ago

4:08 PM2 days ago

The 3 goals of the match

4:00 PM2 days ago

And the match ends

A match where Gambia dominated, they had a couple of chances to score, the goalkeeper saved a penalty in the first half, but that was not enough and France could not draw or win the match. They are out of the competition. 
3:59 PM2 days ago

Yellow card for France

Tibidi is given the yellow
3:56 PM2 days ago

Yellow card for Gambia

Jawara is given the yellow
3:42 PM2 days ago

Yellow card for Gambia

Njie is given the yellow card 
3:41 PM2 days ago

Change for Gambia

Bojang is out

Sowe is in

3:38 PM2 days ago

Change for France

Keita is out 

Camara is in 

3:33 PM2 days ago

Change for Gambia

Mbaye is in 

Colley is out

3:31 PM2 days ago

Min 71: Close from France

A good cross from Virginius, Joujou arrived, but it went wide
3:28 PM2 days ago

Min 67: Goal for Gambia

Sangyang got inside the area, dribbled past a player and scored!
3:26 PM2 days ago

Changes for France

Adeline is out

Koudou is in

 

Efekele is out

Tibidi is in

 

Magassa is out

Bondo is in

 

Pereira is out

Joujou is in

3:22 PM2 days ago

Min 61: Goal for France

A good set piece from Da Silva, Odobert arrives and heads it in
3:17 PM2 days ago

Min 57: Saved by Lienard!!

A bad penalty from Saine, and Lienard saved it!!
3:13 PM2 days ago

Penalty for Gambia

Da Silva is given the yellow card for a foul inside the box
3:04 PM2 days ago

And the second half begins

Gambia move the ball
2:49 PM2 days ago

And the first half ends

A first half where Gambia are dominating, they've had a couple of chances, and scored once. France can't create many clear chances, and they need a goal to keep their hopes alive in this World Cup.
2:47 PM2 days ago

Change for Gambia

Sangyang is in

Singhateh is out

2:14 PM2 days ago

Min 13: Goal for Gambia

A blunder by Lienard, he gave it to the Gambian striker, who wanted to push it into the net, but Zoukrou deflected it.
2:11 PM2 days ago

Min 9: Close from France

A great play from the French team, a good back heal ball to Odobert, he had a shot and it went straight to the goalkeeper's hands
2:07 PM2 days ago

Min 6: Close from France

A long range chance from Florent Da Silva, and it goes wide
2:00 PM2 days ago

And the match begins

France move the ball
1:44 PM2 days ago

Goalkeeper duel!

The French goalkeeper Yann Lienard is making his debut, but also the Gambian goalkeeper Pa Ebou Dampha is making his debut. Which goalkeeper will come on top?
1:43 PM2 days ago

A Gambia player is also making his debut

The central midfielder that has no team, Muhammed Jobe is making his debut today, taking Muhammed Sawaneh's place. Will he play well today?

1:39 PM2 days ago

A France player is making his debut

Monaco 2 goalkeeper Yann Lienard will take over from goalkeeper Thimothee Lo-Tutala, who played against South Korea. Will he have a good match today?

1:33 PM2 days ago

Starting XI from Gambia

Pa Ebou Dampha; Sainey Sangyang, Alaigne Saine, Dembo Saidkhan Bakary Nawara; Muhammed Jobe, Mahmudu Bajo, Haruna Njie; Salifu Colley Adama Bojang, Ebrima Singhateh
1:31 PM2 days ago

Starting XI from France

Yann Lienard; Brayann Pereira, Chieck Keita, Tanguy Zoukrou, Jordan Varela; Martin Adeline, Soungoutou Magassa, Florent Sanchez Da Silva; Wilson Odobert, Alan Virginius, Malamine Efekele
1:27 PM2 days ago

Last matches from Gambia

Some of the last matches from Gambia 

1:22 PM2 days ago

Last matches from France

The last couple of matches from the French U-20 national team 

1:10 PM2 days ago

Gambia have no one out

The national team of Gambia are fit and ready for today's match 
1:09 PM2 days ago

France have no one out

Every France player is healthy and ready to play
3:00 AM2 days ago

2:55 AM2 days ago

Player to watch from Gambia: Adama Bojang

The 19 year old striker without a team, is having a stellar of a season obviously he does not play as many games as players with a team, but in the knockout stage of the Africa cup of nations U-20 he did spectacularly; he scored 4 goals in 3 matches, and also, in the first matchday of this World Cup, he scored a brace. Will he appear tomorrow vs France to steal their dreams of going to the next round? 

2:50 AM2 days ago

Player to watch from France: Alan Virginius

The 20-year-old striker from LOSC Lille started well in this championship. Although his team lost, he gave them the only goal of the match. In addition, in Ligue 1, he is getting used to it little by little, since he has played 15 games, an average of 19 minutes per game, and he has only started in one game, but he already has a goal in the 5-1 victory against Troyes FC. Will he appear tomorrow against Gambia?

2:45 AM2 days ago

Last XI from Gambia

Youkasseh Sangyang; Bakary Jawara, Moses Jarju, Alagie Saine, Sainey Sangyang; Haruna Njie Mahmudu Bajo; Kajally Drammeh Muhammed Sawaneh Salifu Colley; Adama Bojang
2:40 AM2 days ago

Last XI from France

Thimothee Lo-Tutala; Brayann Pereira, Chieck Keita, Tanguy Zoukrou, Jordan Varela; Martin Adeline, Warren Bondo, Florent Sanchez Da Silva; Wilson Odobert, Alan Vriginius, Antoine Joujou
2:35 AM2 days ago

When and where to watch France vs Gambia live and online?

The game will be broadcast by ,Telemundo Deportes and Fox Soccer Plus but if you want to watch it live and online, VAVEL is your best option.
2:30 AM2 days ago

Times for the match

Some of the times for the match

Argentina: 3:00 pm

Bolivia: 2:00 pm
Brazil: 3:00 pm

Chile: 1:00 pm

Columbia: 12:00 pm
Ecuador: 12:00 pm

USA (ET): 2:00 pm

Spain: 8:00 pm

Mexico: 12:00 pm

Paraguay: 2:00 pm

Peru12:00 pm

Uruguay: 2:00 pm

Venezuela: 1:00 pm

2:25 AM2 days ago

Last match of the U-20 Gambia national team

Abdoulie Bojang's team comes from a victory in the first day of this U-20 World Cup, the victory was against the Honduran team, and the match was won 2-1.

For the Gambia national team, 18-year-old striker Adama Bojang (who is without a team) scored both goals. The only Honduran goal, was from the striker from Real CD España Marco Aceituno scored the only goal for his team. Will the Gambia team be able to seal their ticket to the next round tomorrow?

2:20 AM2 days ago

Last matchday of the French U-20 national team

Landy Chauvin's team comes from a surprise defeat on the first day of the Under 20 World Cup. They made their debut against the South Korean team, and surprisingly lost 1-2.

On the French side, LOSC Lille forward Alan Virginius scored the only goal for his team, on the South Korean side Gangwon FC midfielder Seung Won Lee scored one of the goals and Gimcheon Sangmu FC forward Young-Jun Lee scored the second goal to seal the match. Will France be able to win tomorrow to stay alive in this World Cup?

2:15 AM2 days ago

Where will the match be?

The Malivinas Argentinas Stadium in Mendoza, Argentina, will be the venue for this duel between France, who are looking to win their first game of this World Cup, and Gambia, who is looking to qualify for the next round. This stadium has a capacity for 42,000 fans.

This stadium, in addition to being one of the stadiums of the Sub 20 World Cup in Argentina, is the stadium of the Argentine team Godoy Cruz.

2:10 AM2 days ago

