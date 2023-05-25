Goals and highlights France 1-2 Gambia in U-20 World Cup

ADVERTISEMENT
The 3 goals of the match
And the match ends
Yellow card for France
Yellow card for Gambia
Yellow card for Gambia
Change for Gambia
Sowe is in
Change for France
Camara is in
Change for Gambia
Colley is out
Min 71: Close from France
Min 67: Goal for Gambia
Changes for France
Koudou is in
Efekele is out
Tibidi is in
Magassa is out
Bondo is in
Pereira is out
Joujou is in
Min 61: Goal for France
Min 57: Saved by Lienard!!
Penalty for Gambia
And the second half begins
And the first half ends
Change for Gambia
Singhateh is out
Min 13: Goal for Gambia
Min 9: Close from France
Min 6: Close from France
And the match begins
Goalkeeper duel!
A Gambia player is also making his debut
A France player is making his debut
Starting XI from Gambia
Starting XI from France
Last matches from Gambia
Last matches from France
Gambia have no one out
France have no one out
Follow here France vs Gambia live score
Player to watch from Gambia: Adama Bojang
Player to watch from France: Alan Virginius
Last XI from Gambia
Last XI from France
When and where to watch France vs Gambia live and online?
Times for the match
Argentina: 3:00 pm
Bolivia: 2:00 pm
Brazil: 3:00 pm
Chile: 1:00 pm
Columbia: 12:00 pm
Ecuador: 12:00 pm
USA (ET): 2:00 pm
Spain: 8:00 pm
Mexico: 12:00 pm
Paraguay: 2:00 pm
Peru12:00 pm
Uruguay: 2:00 pm
Venezuela: 1:00 pm
Last match of the U-20 Gambia national team
For the Gambia national team, 18-year-old striker Adama Bojang (who is without a team) scored both goals. The only Honduran goal, was from the striker from Real CD España Marco Aceituno scored the only goal for his team. Will the Gambia team be able to seal their ticket to the next round tomorrow?
Last matchday of the French U-20 national team
On the French side, LOSC Lille forward Alan Virginius scored the only goal for his team, on the South Korean side Gangwon FC midfielder Seung Won Lee scored one of the goals and Gimcheon Sangmu FC forward Young-Jun Lee scored the second goal to seal the match. Will France be able to win tomorrow to stay alive in this World Cup?
Where will the match be?
This stadium, in addition to being one of the stadiums of the Sub 20 World Cup in Argentina, is the stadium of the Argentine team Godoy Cruz.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2023 U-20 World Cup match: France vs Gambia Live Updates!