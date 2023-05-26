Highlights and Best Moments: Tigres 0-0 Chivas in Liga MX
Image: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

12:25 AM2 days ago

Highlights

12:05 AM2 days ago

Thanks

Thank you for following the Tigres vs. Chivas Liga MX First Leg Final.
12:04 AM2 days ago

END GAME

TIGRES 0-0 CHIVAS
12:02 AM2 days ago

94'

Add 4 more minutes.
11:59 PM2 days ago

88'

Quiñones leaves, Fulgencio enters, Tigres change
11:54 PM2 days ago

83'

Free kick by Diente López saved by Jiménez on the line.
11:53 PM2 days ago

82'

Mayorga is fouled and the Chivas player is cautioned.
11:49 PM2 days ago

78'

Carioca's mid-range shot from Carioca passes very close.
11:45 PM2 days ago

75'

Out Mayorga and Alvarado

In comes Guzmán and Calderón

Chivas changes

11:41 PM2 days ago

70'

Vigón's half-range shot goes over the top of the goal.
11:39 PM2 days ago

68'

Ibañez and Lopez

Lainez and Gignac come out

Tigres changes

11:37 PM2 days ago

66'

Córdova was cautioned for complaining.
11:34 PM2 days ago

64'

Torres enters and Gonzalez leaves, a change for Chivas.
11:34 PM2 days ago

63'

Vigon's shot goes high over the goal.
11:27 PM2 days ago

56'

In Pérez and Cisneros

Brizuela and Vega come out

Chivas changes

11:25 PM2 days ago

54'

In Garza and Vigón

Out Gorriarán and Aquino

Tigres changes

11:22 PM2 days ago

52'

Gorriarán is cautioned after pulling on Alexis Vega
11:19 PM2 days ago

49'

Alvarado's shot from half distance goes over the top.
11:19 PM2 days ago

48'

Fernando González has been cautioned.
11:17 PM2 days ago

46'

The second half begins between Tigres and Chivas with no changes.
10:54 PM2 days ago

HALF TIME

TIGRES 0-0 CHIVAS
10:53 PM2 days ago

45'

Brizuela's shot after Gorriarán's mistake that ends up flying.
10:52 PM2 days ago

44'

Foul on Javier Aquino, who does not claim because he is already cautioned.

One more minute is added.

10:44 PM2 days ago

36'

Chiquete's shot from half distance goes over the goal.
10:40 PM2 days ago

32'

Córdova sends in the cross, but it ends up hitting him and there will be a goal kick.
10:32 PM2 days ago

24'

Alexis Vega free kick hits the wall
10:31 PM2 days ago

23'

Córdova's foul on Alvarado and there will be a free kick in favor of Chivas.
10:28 PM2 days ago

20'

Gignac's shot was awkwardly deflected wide after the ball hit the crossbar following a deflection by Briseño.
10:26 PM2 days ago

19'

Gignac's mid-range shot into the hands of Jiménez
10:23 PM2 days ago

15'

Córdova's dangerous cross was deflected by Jiménez with his hand.
10:19 PM2 days ago

11'

Tigres is trying to keep the ball for longer, but is still unable to get deep.
10:14 PM2 days ago

6'

Gorriarán with the center shot to anywhere that goes wide.
10:12 PM2 days ago

3'

Aquino and Pollo Briseño cautioned for throw-in
10:10 PM2 days ago

END OF THIRD QUARTER

HEAT 72-90 CELTICS
10:08 PM2 days ago

0'

Tigres and Chivas game begins
9:59 PM2 days ago

Right now

The teams take the field under the Liga MX 2023 protocol.
9:54 PM2 days ago

Minutes away

We are minutes away from the start of the game between Tigres and Chivas, for the first leg of the Clausura 2023 Liga MX Final.
9:53 PM2 days ago

The stadium

This is what the Estadio Universitario looked like a few hours ago, which will once again host a great Final.
9:48 PM2 days ago

Chivas substitutes

  30 Sergio Flores

  26 Cristian Calderón

  6 Pável Pérez

  18 Ronaldo Cisneros

  17 Jesús Sánchez

  27 José Rangel

  29 Alan Torres

  33 Zahid Muñoz

  19 Alejandro Mayorga

  45 Raúl Martínez

9:43 PM2 days ago

Tigres UANL substitutes

 201 Sebastián Fierro

  14 Jesús Garza

  3 Samir

  182 Arturo Delgado

  22 Raymundo Fulgencio

  9 Nicolás Ibáñez

  11 Nico López

  184 Fernando Ordóñez

  2 Igor Lichnovsky

  6 Juan Vigón

9:38 PM2 days ago

XI Chivas

23 Miguel Jiménez, 4 Antonio Briseño, 13 Jesús Orozco, 3 Gilberto Sepúlveda, 5 Víctor Guzmán, 28 Fernando González, 20 Fernando Beltrán, 25 Roberto Alvarado, 2 Alan Mozo, 11 Isaac Brizuela, 10 Alexis Vega.
9:33 PM2 days ago

XI Tigres

1 Nahuel Guzmán, 13 Diego Reyes, 19 Guido Pizarro, 27 Jesús Angulo, 20 Javier Aquino, 17 Francisco Córdova, 8 Fernando Gorriarán, 5 Rafael Carioca, 10 André-Pierre Gignac, 16 Diego Lainez, 23 Luis Quiñones.
9:28 PM2 days ago

Arrival

This is how the Chivas team arrived at the Estadio Universitario for the first leg of the Final.
9:23 PM2 days ago

Good luck greeting

David Beckham put on his Tigres jersey and sent good vibes to the team ahead of the final.
9:18 PM2 days ago

The champion of champions

It should be remembered that the winner of the Clausura 2023 will face the winner of the Apertura 2022, Pachuca, for the champion of champions to be defined at the end of June.
9:13 PM2 days ago

2017 Redaction

It is worth remembering that these two teams faced each other in the 2017 Clausura Final, where Chivas won 4-3 on aggregate, which was their last title.
9:08 PM2 days ago

Today's referee

Fernando Guerrero, the Singer, will be the referee in charge for today's game, remembering that Luis Enrique Santander will not be present for any game of the Grand Final, due to the fact that he was sent to a Fourth Division game in Mexico.
9:03 PM2 days ago

Start

Tigres UANL and Chivas Guadalajara are looking for the 2023 Liga MX Clausura title and the first leg will be played at the Volcán. We begin with VAVEL's coverage of the game.
8:58 PM2 days ago

Tune in here Tigres UANL vs Chivas Score in Liga MX 2023

Do not miss a detail of the match with the updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Tigres UANL vs Chivas match for the Liga MX Final 2023 on VAVEL US.
8:53 PM2 days ago

What time is Tigres vs Chivas match for Liga MX 2023?

This is the start time of the game Tigres vs Chivas of May 25th in several countries:

Argentina: 12:00 AM to be confirmed

Bolivia: 11:00 PM to be confirmed

Brazil: 12:00 AM to be confirmed

Chile: 12:00 AM to be confirmed

Costa Rica: 9:00 PM to be confirmed

Colombia: 10:00 PM to be confirmed

Ecuador: 10:00 PM to be confirmed

United States (ET): 10:00 PM on TUDN

Spain: 4:00 AM to be confirmed

Mexico: 8:00 PM on Canal 5, Azteca 7, Azteca Deportes, Afizzionados, ViX Plus and TUDN

Paraguay: 11:00 PM to be confirmed

Peru: 9:00 PM to be confirmed

Uruguay: 11:00 PM to be confirmed

8:48 PM2 days ago

Last games Tigres vs Chivas

The Felinos have dominated the most recent five games, winning three, drawing one and losing one.

Tigres 1-2 Chivas, Clausura 2023

Chivas 1-4 Tigres, Apertura 2022

Chivas 1-3 Tigres, Clausura 2022

Tigres 2-1 Chivas, Apertura 2021

Chivas 0-0 Tigres, Clausura 2020

8:43 PM2 days ago

Key Player Chivas

He may not have the spotlight like other players, but Fernando Beltrán has improved his level in this Clausura 2023 and was one of the key players in last Sunday's comeback at the Azteca Stadium, so as long as he has the ball in midfield, his passes and ingenuity can make the difference.
8:38 PM2 days ago

Key player Tigres

The player who has been a determining factor, not only in the second leg Semifinal against Rayados, but also throughout the Playoffs, has been Sebastián Córdova, who has been the key man on offense with passes, shots and goals that have not been seen since a few years ago when he wore the Azulcremas' colors.
Foto: Imago7
Image7: Imago7
8:33 PM2 days ago

Last lineup Chivas

23 Miguel Jiménez, 4 Antonio Briseño, 13 Jesús Orozco, 3 Gilberto Sepúlveda, 28 Fernando Gonzalez, 5 Víctor Guzmán, 20 Fernando Beltrán, 25 Roberto Alvarado, 24 Carlos Cisneros, 10 Alexis Vega, 18 Ronaldo Cisneros.
8:28 PM2 days ago

Last lineup Tigres

1 Nahuel Guzmán, 13 Diego Reyes, 27 Jesús Angulo, 19 Guido Pizarro, 20 Javier Aquino, 14 Jesús Garza, 5 Rafael Carioca, 6 Juan Vigon, 8 Fernando Gorriarán, 10 André-Pierre Gignac 88', 17 Francisco Córdova.
8:23 PM2 days ago

The 2017 replay

These two teams met in the 2017 Grand Final, opening in Nuevo León and closing at the Akron Stadium. In the first leg of the Final, Guadalajara took a 2-0 lead with goals from Alan Pulido and Rodolfo Pizarro, but Gignac's brace in the final stretch tied it 2-2. In the second leg, with a lot of refereeing controversy at the hands of Santander, Alan Pulido and José Juan Vázquez gave Chiverío the lead, while Ismael Sosa tightened the series in the final stretch, but the Rebaño Sagrado won the title, which was the last one won in the First Division under Matías Almeyda.
8:18 PM2 days ago

Chivas: defensive sector

One of the keys for Chivas del Guadalajara to be in the Grand Final is the defensive sector, both defending and attacking, as their defenders scored several goals in this Liguilla. They were the third best team in the championship, eliminated Atlas in the Quarterfinals and gave America an away lesson in the second leg of the Liga MX Semifinal.
8:13 PM2 days ago

Tigres: take advantage

The UANL Tigres, against all odds, managed to reach the Grand Final after several coaching changes and after losing in the Semifinals of the Concachampions. In the Playoffs, they eliminated Puebla, then suffered against Toluca and defeated them, while they once again spoiled the party for Rayados at home, remembering that it is vital for them to take advantage, remembering that their position in the general table is no longer valid for this stage.
8:08 PM2 days ago

The Kick-off

The Tigres vs Chivas match will be played at the Universitario Stadium, in Monterrey, Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 22:00 pm ET.
8:03 PM2 days ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the Liga MX 2023: Tigres vs Chivas!

My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens here on VAVEL US.
VAVEL Logo