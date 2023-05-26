Goals and Highlights: Slovakia 0-2 United States in U20 World Cup
Photo: Disclosure/USA

Slovakia 0-2 USA.
96' GOOOOOOOOOOAAAL FOR USA

Tsakiris scored the second goal for the USA and sealed the victory.
81'

USA even scored the second, but it was annulled.
72'

Slovakia presses, but has no effectiveness.
64'

Ball possession: 42% - 58%.
58'

Slovakia improved in the second half, as they needed the result, but still lacked a well-built construction.
50'

Slovakia in attack.
0-1.
0-1.
42'

Finished: 2-9.
38' GOOOOOOOOOOAAAL FOR USA

Cowell kept the ball inside the area and opened the scoring for the USA.
29'

USA has almost 70% ownership. Team presses for the goal, but fails in construction.
20'

USA exchanges passes in the attack and waits spaces in the defense of Slovakia.
13'

Finished: 1-2.
9'

USA in attack.
0-0.
The United States only need a draw to secure themselves in the first place of the group and go to the next phase with morale. Slovakia, on the other hand, needs to win and cheer against Ecuador, who face Fiji at the same time.
Slovakia likely!

Hidina; Kopasek, Bagin, Kosa, Sikula; Szlgai, Gajdos, Snadjer; Gazi, Sauer, Jambor.
How do you get to Slovakia?

Slovakia arrives for the game needing the three points to dream of a place in the next phase.   It is in second place with three points and faces the leader of the group, but to guarantee itself in the next phase, it will need to win or root against Ecuador, which has the same number of points.
Open quotes!

''The United States has qualified for 17 of 23 U-20 World Cups all-time, tying for second in the world with Argentina. The U.S. has progressed from the group stage 11 times in competition, with the high-water mark coming in 1989. Led by future MNT legend Kasey Keller, the U.S. finished fourth in Saudi Arabia that year. Keller led He won home the Silver Ball at the tournament, while other future senior team players Mike Burns, Neil Covone and Chris Henderson also played key roles. While the Under-20s progressed through the group stage with With just one win, the US defeated Iraq in the quarterfinals before falling in overtime to Nigeria in the semifinals.





''Who is it? MNT is the all-time MNT player who played in the U-20 World Cup. In total, 43 players have represented the USA at both the U-20 and Senior World Cups.  MNT's No. 20, Tab Ramos, was part of the USA's second U-20 World Cup squad in 1983, aged just 16. 1987 in Chile. In 1999, Carlos Bocanegra, Steve Cherundolo and Tim Howard were part of the USA team in Nigeria, while Landon Donovan, DaMarcus Beasley and Oguchi Onyewu represented the red, white and blue in 2001 in Argentina. Eddie Johnson and Clint Dempsey took to the field for the USA in Saudi Arabia in 2003'', ends the presentation of the USA on the official website of the team.< /p>




USA likely!

Slonina; Haliday, Ferkranuns, Craig; Wolff, McGlynn, Edelman, Gomez; Sulivan, Cowell, Yapi.
How does the USA arrive?

The USA arrive for the confrontation with six points in the two games played. The Americans beat Fiji and Ecuador and are practically classified, needing only one point or Ecuador not to win the selection of Fiji.
US summons.

GK21Alexandre BortoFulham (ENG)192

GK12Antonio CarreraFC Dallas (USA)194

GK1Gaga SloninaChelsea (ENG)196

DEF17Justin CheHoffenheim (GER)197

DEF5Brandan CraigPhiladelphia (USA)1911

DEF14Marcus FerkranusLA Galaxy (USA)2011

DEF13Jonathan GomezReal Sociedad (SPA)197

DEF2Michael HallidayCity of Orlando (USA)208

DEF3Caleb WileyAtlanta United (USA)196

DEF4Joshua WynderCity of Louisville (USA)183

MIDDLE6Daniel EdelmanNY Red Bulls (USA)2011

MEIO10Diego LunaReal Salt Lake (USA)1917

MIDDLE8Jack McGlynnPhiladelphia (USA)1917

MEIO20Rokas PukstasHajduk Division (CRO)1812

MIDDLE15Niko TsakirisSão José; (USA) 176

MIDDLE18Obed VargasSeattle Sounders (USA)175

MID16Owen WolffAustin FC (USA)184

FWD9Cade CowellSao José (USA) 197

FWD11Kevin ParedesWolfsburgo (GER)206

FWD7Quinn SullivanPhiladelphia (USA)1916

FWD19Darren YapiColorado Rapids (USA)184

USA!

The U-20 World Cup is an international team tournament for players aged up to 20, which is organized by the International Football Federation (FIFA), as well as the main competition between top teams in the world. The competition is the main tournament of the category and that has already revealed countless stars of world football, such as Maradona, Figo and Lionel Messi. The first edition of the under-20 World Cup took place in 1977, in Tunisia, where the Soviet Union ended up as champion over Mexico. Brazil and Uruguay completed the top four, respectively. Argentina was consecrated champion in the following edition, played in Japan, over the Soviet Union, which had arrived for the tournament as the current champion. Afterwards, West Germany and Brazil twice completed the list of champions of the tournament. Brazil has five under-20 World Cup titles, the last being in 2011, with an incredible generation of Neymar, Ganso, Lucas Moura, ex-Tottenham and PSG. Argentina is the biggest champion of the competition, with six trophies. Portugal and Serbia with two, followed by Ghana, Spain, Soviet Union, Germany, England, France and Ukraine, current champions. The last edition was marked by the artillery of striker Haaland, from Norway, who scored nine times in the same match against the national team of Honduras. Today the athlete is one of the best in the world and plays for Manchester City, current champion of the Premier League. The current edition is being played in Argentina, the country with the highest number of tournament titles. The competition runs from May 20th to June 11th. There will be 24 teams divided into six groups with four selections, passing the first two and the best third. In the sequence, octaves, quarters, semis and consequently, the final. In this edition, Argentina, Uruguay, United States, France, Senegal and Italy, champions of their respective continents. were the top seeds of the tournament. Brazil went down in Pot 2, along with England, South Korea, New Zealand, Colombia and Ecuador. Brazil is in Group D, along with Nigeria, Italy and the Dominican Republic. The Canarinha team tries to get back to the top since it hasn't won since 2011 and in the last edition it was left out.
The game will be played at San Juan del Bicentenario Stadium

The Slovakia vs United States game will be played at San Juan del Bicentenario Stadium, with a capacity of 25.286 people.
Welcome to VAVEL.com coverage of the U20 World Cup: Slovakia vs United States live updates

My name is Thomas Alencar and I will be your host for this game. We will provide pre-match analysis, score updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
