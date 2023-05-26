Goals and Highlights: St Mirren 0-3 Rangers in Bundesliga
Photo: Disclosure/Rangers

9:33 AM3 hours ago

9:31 AM3 hours ago

END OF THE GAME

St Mirren 0-3 Rangers.
9:30 AM3 hours ago

85'

Rangers exchange passes in the offensive field.
9:29 AM3 hours ago

79' Change at Rangers

Joined: king

Out: Matondo.

9:29 AM3 hours ago

78'' Yellow

Colak received card.
9:28 AM3 hours ago

77' GOOOOOOOOOOAAAL FOR RANGERS

Colak doubled the scoring for Rangers in the final stretch of the match.
9:08 AM4 hours ago

76'

St Mirren put the pressure on in the final stretch of the game. Try to score a goal to set the decisive straight on fire.
9:07 AM4 hours ago

73' Changes at St Mirren

Joined: Tait and Dunne

Out: Fraser and Taylor.

9:03 AM4 hours ago

69' Rangers changes

In: Barisic, Colak, Devine and Arfield

Out: Yilmaz, Sakala, Tavernier and Hagi.

8:58 AM4 hours ago

65'

St Mirren tries to leave the defensive field more and find spaces in Rangers' defense through counterattacks. Visiting team has 67% of ball possession in the final stage.
8:57 AM4 hours ago

60' Changes at St Mirren

In: Kiltie and Offord

Out: Boyd-Munce and Jamieson.

8:42 AM4 hours ago

48' GOOOOOOOOOOAAAL FOR RANGERS

The second came out right at the beginning of the final stage. Sakala again with another Yilmaz pass. Double deciding the game for the visitors.
8:39 AM4 hours ago

RESTART

0-1.
8:20 AM5 hours ago

BREAK

0-1.
8:18 AM5 hours ago

43'

Rangers with more than 70% of ball possession, but without that dominance we already know. The team finished only once in the goal, the same amount as St Mirren.
8:17 AM5 hours ago

41' Yellow

Fraser got carded.
8:16 AM5 hours ago

33' Yellow

Main received card.
8:03 AM5 hours ago

26' GOOOOOOOOOOAAAL FOR RANGERS

On Rangers' first goal kick of the game, the goal. Sakala received a pass from Yilmaz and opened the scoring for the visitors.
7:56 AM5 hours ago

22'

St Mirren left the defensive field more and started to breathe more. Game without great moments.
7:47 AM5 hours ago

15'

Rangers dominates the actions and tries to find spaces in the opposing defense.
7:47 AM5 hours ago

8' Change at St Mirren!

Joined: Fraser

Out: Strain.

7:46 AM5 hours ago

5'

Rangers exchange passes on offense.
7:46 AM5 hours ago

GAME STARTED

It's Premiershipp at VAVEL.
6:42 AM6 hours ago

St Mirren!

6:41 AM6 hours ago

Rangers!

9:00 PM16 hours ago

8:55 PM16 hours ago

Historic!

In the last 20 games between the two teams, Rangers have a large advantage. The Glasgow team won 17 times, while  St Mirren won only once, in 2020, for the Scottish Cup. Also, two draws.
8:50 PM16 hours ago

Likely St Mirren!

Carson; Strain, Fraser, Shaughnessy, Taylor, Small; Gogic, Baccus, O'Hara; Main, Kiltie.
8:45 PM16 hours ago

How does the St Mirren arrive?

 St Mirren has 46 points in the ranking and occupies the last place in the hexagon of the title.   you have no chance of leaving the position until the end of the confrontation, already that Hibernian has five points more.
8:40 PM16 hours ago

Fala, Kieren Dowell!

“I am excited, obviously I am very happy to have done this early and at the end of the season, I spoke to the manager a few months before the end of the season, I am very happy to have done this so early.”

“Obviously, it is  the first time I have been without a contract anywhere, letting my contract expire at Norwich City. meet everyone before the season starts.''

“I know a lot of Rangers fans and a lot of Scottish lads from previous clubs, they speak very highly of the club, the intensity and pressure of it, which I think is great. It's a very good pressure, you'll be able to do it.   If you're expected to win all the games and obviously the European games, there's more to it. so many good points that really convinced me to come here.''

“ class, very good, obviously the history we saw yesterday morning. in the trophy room and stuff like that, I haven't seen anything like that in another club, you know.     It is such a special club.''

“He [Beale] was huge, obviously talking to him so early on showed how much he wanted to get the ball rolling, I met him a long time ago. I was a few months old and didn't know much about the Scottish football he just sold. It's completely down to me, how he wants to play and how I'm going to fit into the team, it was a no-brainer in the end, really.''

“Everyone I spoke to about the manager just said it. I have said kind and highly thought words about him, and I can say the same for myself, far from talking to him, he is the best. a top manager and look forward to improving under him.''

“I know Todd Cantwell, who came over here, and he was there.   two or three months, once I talked to him about it and he I was raving about it, it hit the ground running here and did pretty well until the end of the year. now. I know John Lundstram from my time at Everton and Sheffield United as well, and he also spoke very highly of that and obviously how well he did here as well, and Tom Lawrence too, who hasn't played as much this season, but he recommended it would be a big change for me.''

“ There's a new pressure and a different kind of pressure that I've never experienced before, I think that's what it's all about. You're definitely welcome, the thought that you're here. must win every game of the season.  It's a different kind of pressure, but I love football too and it's a lot of fun. This is how the fans here are, they literally live and breathe it, it's going to be fun.''

“ what the manager was also saying, you? You have to start running, the qualifiers are at the beginning of the season, so it's a good idea. It is important that we get good results in these games.''

8:35 PM16 hours ago

Probable Ranger!

McGregor; Tavernier, Souttar, King, Yilmaz; Lundstram, Raskin, Kamara, Cantwell; Morelos, Sakala.
8:30 PM16 hours ago

How do Rangers arrive?

The Rangers arrive for the showdown now. in second place, with no chance of title or of falling position. The team has 89 points against Celtic's 96, already in the field. tournament champion.
8:25 PM16 hours ago

RANGERS!

Photo: Disclosure/Rangers
Photo: Disclosure/Rangers
8:20 PM17 hours ago

The game will be played at New St Mirren Park

The St Mirren vs Rangers game will be played at New St Mirren Park, with a capacity of 8.023 people.
8:15 PM17 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com coverage of the Scottish Premiership: St Mirren vs Rangers live updates

My name is Thomas Alencar and I will be your host for this game. We will provide pre-match analysis, score updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
