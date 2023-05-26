Goals and Highlights: New Zealand U-20 5-0 Argentina U-20 in U-20 World Cup 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
Goals and Highlights
98'
90'
87'
Goal, goal, goal for Argentina! Perrone's center, Véliz appears inside the area and sends the ball to save.
78'
Infantino arrived with danger, but the goalkeeper ends up keeping the ball.
70'
Romero seeks to generate danger, the Argentine does not reach the goal.
64'
58'
50'
48'
47'
46'
45'
45+3'
The first part is over, Argentina thrashes New Zealand.
44'
38'
Near! Maestro's powerful shot, but the ball goes wide.
35'
29'
Gómez correctly moves the ball away, preventing New Zealand from reaching it.
23'
New Zealand tries to generate, but Argentina stands well at the bottom.
16'
14'
12'
8'
0'
Argentina: LineUp
New Zealand: LineUp
To the court
They arrived
Present
Watch out for this player
Watch out this player
Statements Argentina
What a tip!
What a thing!
We are back!
"We knew we were going to have control of the match, but we didn't have to give them options to play, because they are in the World Cup for a reason and they could complicate you."
"It is very difficult at this age to analyze what we are for in just two games. And now we have a very physically strong opponent coming up, like New Zealand, and we will try to win the group".
"I try to make them understand that they are here by their own merits. And personally I'm really enjoying all this, going through a process that is new to me in which I try to help the boys, who are good players, so that they can then develop on their own".
"What we also try to do is to manage the group so that all the players have minutes according to the physical recovery of each one."
How is the Argentina U-20 national team coming along?