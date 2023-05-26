Goals and Highlights: New Zealand U-20 5-0 Argentina U-20 in U-20 World Cup 2023
Image: Argentina

8:15 PM17 hours ago

Goals and Highlights

5:58 PM19 hours ago

98'

The match is over, Argentina thrashes in a great way.
5:54 PM19 hours ago

90'

Donkers seeks to create danger, but the defense of Argentina prevents it from happening.
5:48 PM19 hours ago

87'


Goal, goal, goal for Argentina! Perrone's center, Véliz appears inside the area and sends the ball to save.
5:39 PM19 hours ago

78'


Infantino arrived with danger, but the goalkeeper ends up keeping the ball.
5:34 PM19 hours ago

70'


Romero seeks to generate danger, the Argentine does not reach the goal.
5:27 PM19 hours ago

64'

New Zealand does not appear, Argentina dominates the match.
5:19 PM20 hours ago

58'

Aguirre seeks to increase the advantage and add one more to his account, but the defense prevents his arrivals.
5:10 PM20 hours ago

50'

Goal, goal, goal for Argentina! Aguirre sends a cannon shot from the penalty spot and the fourth arrives.
5:09 PM20 hours ago

48'

Penalty for Argentina! The whistler determines a Raj hand inside the area.
5:08 PM20 hours ago

47'

VAR! A possible penalty will be reviewed inside the area in favor of Argentina.
5:07 PM20 hours ago

46'

The actions are resumed and the plugin is played.
5:06 PM20 hours ago

45'

Change from Argentina. Enter Matías Soulé for Gauto. Change from New Zealand. Herdman enters for Karunaratne.
4:51 PM20 hours ago

45+3'


The first part is over, Argentina thrashes New Zealand.
4:46 PM20 hours ago

44'

Infantino shot on goal, but the ball went over the goal.
4:40 PM20 hours ago

38'


Near! Maestro's powerful shot, but the ball goes wide.
4:36 PM20 hours ago

35'

Goal, goal, goal for Argentina! Romero's shot from outside the area to put the third.
4:31 PM20 hours ago

29'


Gómez correctly moves the ball away, preventing New Zealand from reaching it.
4:31 PM20 hours ago

23'


New Zealand tries to generate, but Argentina stands well at the bottom.
4:18 PM21 hours ago

16'

Goal, goal, goal for Argentina! Left footed shot on goal by Infantino who ends up entering to put the second.
4:15 PM21 hours ago

14'

Goal, goal, goal for Argentina! Maestro sent a deadly header after Jackson's center and put the first.
4:13 PM21 hours ago

12'

Romero's header on goal, but the ball goes over the side.
4:09 PM21 hours ago

8'

Back and forth match, both teams looking for possession.
4:02 PM21 hours ago

0'

Actions between Argentina and New Zealand begin.
4:00 PM21 hours ago

Argentina: LineUp

F. Gómez ; L. DiLollo, V. Gómez, R. Vega, J. Gayto, I. Mi ramón, F. Redondo, L. Romero, G. Infantil, I. Maestro, B. Aguirre.
4:00 PM21 hours ago

New Zealand: LineUp

K. Sims; J. Jarvie, A. Supyk, F. Surman, F. Conchie, N. Karunaratne, J. Manuel, O. Colloty, N. Gsrbett, F. Lindero, A. Raj.
3:54 PM21 hours ago

To the court

Both squads are already on the field of play warming up prior to the start of the match.
3:54 PM21 hours ago

They arrived

Argentina is already in the stadium, they will seek to win and be in first place in their group.
3:54 PM21 hours ago

Present

New Zealand is already in the building, will go all out to be victorious and stay in first place.
3:37 PM21 hours ago

Watch out for this player

Fin Conchie is the player to watch for New Zealand, the player accumulates three assists in the current tournament and will be looking to be the one to watch.
3:32 PM21 hours ago

3:27 PM21 hours ago

Statements Argentina

Valentín Barco spoke before the match: "I take everything very calmly, I just want to go into the field at one hundred percent to help the team".
3:22 PMa day ago

What a tip!

Argentina comes into this match in first place in the group with six points, the result of two victories. Mascherano's team will be looking to finish undefeated and with nine points.
3:17 PMa day ago

What a thing!

New Zealand comes into this match with a win and a draw, results that put them in second place in the group with four points.
3:12 PMa day ago

We are back!

We're back for a minute-by-minute coverage of the match between New Zealand and Argentina, corresponding to Matchday 3 of the U-20 World Cup. We will shortly share with you the most relevant information, as well as the confirmed lineups.
3:07 PMa day ago

2:57 PMa day ago

2:52 PMa day ago

Argentina's Statements

Javier Mascherano, coach of the U-20 team, spoke ahead of the match: "At the age these kids are, it's very difficult to know what the team is there for.

"We knew we were going to have control of the match, but we didn't have to give them options to play, because they are in the World Cup for a reason and they could complicate you."

"It is very difficult at this age to analyze what we are for in just two games. And now we have a very physically strong opponent coming up, like New Zealand, and we will try to win the group".

"I try to make them understand that they are here by their own merits. And personally I'm really enjoying all this, going through a process that is new to me in which I try to help the boys, who are good players, so that they can then develop on their own".

"What we also try to do is to manage the group so that all the players have minutes according to the physical recovery of each one."

2:47 PMa day ago

How is the Argentina U-20 national team coming along?

Argentina U-20 beat Guatemala on the second day of this World Cup, Mascherano's team is looking to reach the next phase in first place in its group.

2:42 PMa day ago

How does the New Zealand U-20 National Team arrive?

New Zealand U-20 comes into this match after a two-goal draw against Uzbekistan, the team is in second place in its group.
2:37 PMa day ago

The match New Zealand U-20 vs Argentina U-20 will be played at the San Juan del Bicentenario Stadium.

The New Zealand U-20 vs Argentina U-20 match will be played at the Estadio San Juan del Bicentenario, located in San Juan, Argentina. The stadium has a capacity of 650,000 people.
2:32 PMa day ago

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the New Zealand U-20 vs Argentina U-20 live stream of Matchday 3 of the U-20 World Cup. The match will take place at the Estadio San Juan del Bicentenario at 5:00 pm.
