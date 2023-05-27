Al-Ettifaq vs Al-Nassr Live Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Saudi Professional League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Follow here Al-Ettifaq vs Al-Nassr Live Score
How to watch Al-Ettifaq vs Al-Nassr Live Stream on TV and Online?
USA Time: 2:00 pm. ET
USA TV channel (English): there will be no transmission
USA TV channel (Spanish): there will be no transmission
USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL
Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for Al-Ettifaq vs Al-Nassr: match for the in Saudi Professional League Match?
|
Country
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
TV channel and live transmissions
|
Argentina
|
Saturday, April 27, 2023.
|
14:00 hours
|
In Directv Sports
|
Bolivia
|
Saturday, April 27, 2023.
|
14:00 hours
|
there will be no transmission
|
Brazil
|
Saturday, April 27, 2023.
|
15:00 hours
|
there will be no transmission
|
Chile
|
Saturday, April 27, 2023.
|
14:00 hours
|
In Directv Sports
|
Colombia
|
Saturday, April 27, 2023.
|
12:00 hours
|
In Directv Sports
|
Ecuador
|
Saturday, April 27, 2023.
|
12:00 hours
|
In Directv Sports
|
Spain
|
Saturday, April 27, 2023.
|
19:00 hours
|
there will be no transmission
|
Canada
|
Saturday, April 27, 2023.
|
14:00 hours
|
there will be no transmission
|
USA
|
Saturday, April 27, 2023.
|
14:00 hours
|
there will be no transmission
|
Mexico
|
Saturday, April 27, 2023.
|
12:00 hours
|
In Marca Claro.
|
Paraguay
|
Saturday, April 27, 2023.
|
13:00 hours
|
there will be no transmission
|
Peru
|
Saturday, April 27, 2023.
|
12:00 hours
|
In Directv Sports
|
Uruguay
|
Saturday, April 27, 2023.
|
14:00 hours
|
In Directv Sports
|
Venezuela
|
Saturday, April 27, 2023.
|
14:00 hours
|
In Directv Sports