Al-Ettifaq vs Al-Nassr Live Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Saudi Professional League Match

In a few moments we will share with you the Al-Ettifaq vs Al-Nassr live lineups, as well as the latest information from the Mohamed bin Fahd Stadium. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
2:25 AM11 hours ago

How to watch Al-Ettifaq vs Al-Nassr Live Stream on TV and Online?

USA Date: Saturday, April 27, 2023.

USA Time: 2:00 pm. ET

USA TV channel (English): there will be no transmission

USA TV channel (Spanish): there will be no transmission

USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL

2:20 AM11 hours ago

Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for Al-Ettifaq vs Al-Nassr: match for the in Saudi Professional League Match?

This is the start time of the game Al-Ettifaq vs Al-Nassr: of Saturday, May 27, 2023. In several countries:

2:15 AM11 hours ago

Does he want to leave?

In the last few weeks there has been talk about the future of the Portuguese, Cristiano Ronaldo, who is not happy about the moment his club is going through, Al-Nassr is three points away from being champion, but everything depends on his team that needs a win and the fall of the leader. Cris is 38 years old and still wants to extend his career in Europe. Cris has 14 goals in 14 games, being the number 5 scorer in the scoring table. The leader is Abderrazak Hamdallah with 20 goals.
2:10 AM11 hours ago

Watch out for this Al-Ettifaq player

The 30 year old French veteran, Youssoufou Niakaté has scored 7 goals in 23 games, has 3 yellow cards and 1 assist. He is the best striker they have, surpassing his teammate Robin Quaison who has 6 goals. 
2:05 AM11 hours ago

Watch out for this Al Nassr player

The commander, Cristiano Ronaldo with 15 games has made 14 goals and 2 assists. A record that has gone from strength to strength. So far it has been the best streak after his departure from Europe with Manchester with 1 goal in 10 games Something to watch out for the commander is the production of yellows for claims that has 3. 
2:00 AM11 hours ago

How are Al-Ettifaq coming along?

Al-Ettifaq is no longer playing for anything, it has no chance of relegation and is not aiming for the championship, currently with 33 points in the 10th position, with 9 wins, 6 draws and 13 defeats. The team has not reached the top positions since 2020-2021. Their last game they lost and were down to ten players, with a 4-0 score against Al-Fateh. 
1:55 AM11 hours ago

How are Al-Nassr doing?

The team led by Cristiano Ronaldo arrives at matchday 29 with 63 points, 19 wins, 6 draws and 3 defeats, three points behind the leader Al Ittihad with 66 points. With 1 matchday to go before the end of the season, this game is crucial to wait for a defeat of the first place and win the cup of this first campaign for CR7. In the last game against Al-Shabad, they won 3 goals to 2, with goals from Anderson Talisca, who returned to his great footballing form, Cristiano Ronaldo scored in the 59th minute, who was the scorer and the one who gave the final blow. Ghareeb also scored. Al-Nassr has this game and another one next Wednesday, May 31 against sixth-placed Al-Fateh.
1:50 AM11 hours ago

