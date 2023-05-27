Resume and Highlights:Rayadas de America 1-0 Tigres Women´s in Liga MX Femenil 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
Thank you for following the rebroadcast of the América vs Tigres Femenil game, tonight América managed to beat the Amazonas in a match with few clear opportunities. Be sure to visit VAVEL.com so you don't miss any of the semifinal matches.
Final
America manages to take advantage at the Azteca after beating Tigres Femenil 1-0.
90´+6
Match ends.
90´+2
Crossbar for Tigres.
90´
Add 6 minutes.
87´
Tigres comes very close to scoring.
85´
America is trying to get forward on the flanks and continues to get into the penalty area.
77´
America continues to be dangerous and looks for the area.
71´
America is looking for Tigres to make a mistake.
62´
Tigres came close to scoring the equalizer.
48´
Big mistake inside the area by America.
46´
The second half begins.
45´+2
End of the first half.
41´
Tigres missed a great opportunity in front of goal.
37´
Ferral avoids the second goal of the match.
34´
Tigres is in search of an equalizer.
25´
Goooooooooooooooool for América! González shoots with power and Santiago makes a bad control that can't prevent the ball from crossing the goal line.
19´
Tigres is saved.
13´
Santiago makes a great save to prevent America's goal.
10´
Great duel in the first ten minutes.
5´
Kiana again stays close to the first.
4´
Kiana came close to opening the scoring with a great shot outside the box.
0´
The match begins.
Tigres starting XI
This is how the visiting team comes out:
Starting XI America
This is how the home team comes out:
No goals conceded
In the last four league and Liguilla matches, the Amazons have not conceded a goal against América, without a doubt they have created a superiority and this afternoon at the Azteca could be a similar duel.
Eagles in the nest
Thus came the home team:
Power at the Azteca
Tigres Femenil has a positive streak at the Azteca; the team has won the last two matches, both victories by just 1-0, and a result like this would undoubtedly help them a lot to close the series at home.
Amazons on a dangerous streak
Tigres Femenil is on a great streak, the Amazons have accumulated ten matches without defeat, with a total of eight victories and two ties, and this team knows that going into the Playoffs on a great streak can lead to great things.
Tigres dominates the head-to-heads
Tigres Femenil has completely dominated America Femenil; the two teams have met on three occasions in the semifinals and in all three, the Amazons have won.
We continue
Thank you for following the América Femenil vs Tigres Femenil game, this afternoon we are expecting a great duel between two of the best teams in the league. Stay tuned because below we will tell you everything you need to know before the start of the game.
Stay tuned to follow América Femenil vs Tigres Femenil live on TV
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for America Femenil vs Tigres Femenil live, as well as the latest information from the Azteca Stadium. Stay tuned to VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage of the match.
Where and how to watch America Femenil vs Tigres Femenil live online
The match will be televised on TUDN.
America Femenil vs Tigres Femenil can be tuned in from VIX+ live streams.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Watch out for this Tigres player
Mia Fishel, striker. One of Tigres Femenil's characteristics is that they usually have a great offense, and now with Fishel in the attack, productivity has not decreased and this tournament the striker scored 13 goals, and now in the Playoffs she must continue to score in order to win the trophy.
Watch out for this player from America
Kiana Palacios, forward. America Femenil has stood out for having a high quality offense, for this tournament Kiana Palacios has been the team's top scorer with 13 goals, the Mexican striker is going through one of her best moments and after coming back from injury could be key to advancing to the next round, so Tigres' defenders will have a difficult job.
Last alignment Tigres
Ofelia Solis, Greta Espinoza, Jana Gutierrez, Nancy Antonio, Liliana Mercado, Lizbeth Ovalle, Cristina Ferral, Natalia Villareal, Maricarmen Reyes, Lizeth Contreras, Deiry Ramirez.
Last alignment America
Itzel Gonzalez, Jocelyn Orejel, Kiana Rodriguez, Andrea Pereira, Kimberly Rodriguez, Karen Luna, Aurelie Kaci, Maria Mauleon, Nicolette Hernandez, Kiana Palacios, Alison Gonzalez.
Arbitration quartet
Central: Diana Perez. Assistants: Enedina Caudillo and Aranza Quero. Fourth Official: Jesus Herrera.
Tigres Women for yet another final
The Amazons have become the team to beat in Liga MX, and the fact that they have the most championships means that the team has spared no effort in bringing in players with great talent and adding the great technical direction they have had, it is an infallible combination. Tigres Femenil, compared to other tournaments, has not had the power of the regular season, but it was still enough to be second in the general table with 38 points, In the Playoffs, their first opponent would be Atlas Femenil, in a very uneven series, the Amazons destroyed their rival 7-0 on aggregate. They are undoubtedly still a very competitive squad and knowing that Rayadas are in the other key is an extra motivation to reach the final, and this first game of the semifinals is very important as it could mark the course of the second leg.
America Femenil seeks revenge
Since the beginning of the Liga MX Femenil, America Femenil has positioned itself as one of the most competitive teams, thanks to the multiple investments made by the club to have the best players available, the Aguilas are looking for revenge after failing to win the championship the previous tournament after losing the final, this tournament was undoubtedly one of the most competitive in the history of the Liga MX Femenil, America Femenil qualified for the playoffs in third place with 37 points, their opponent in the quarterfinals would be Bravas de Juarez, a very tough team that gave many surprises in the tournament, but the Eagles did their job and ended up advancing with an overall score of 8-2, their opponent in the semifinals will not be so easy and if they really want to advance, they will have to play as if it were a final.
An early final
The duels between America Femenil and Tigres Femenil have become a constant in the Liguilla, even in the finals, and now destiny has brought them face to face again, now with the objective of advancing to the final, this duel looks to be one of the best in the tournament, both teams had a very similar tournament and are undoubtedly two candidates to lift the trophy.
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the match America Femenil vs Tigres Femenil, corresponding to the Liga MX Femenil 2023. The match will take place at the Estadio Azteca at 9:00 PM ET.