Highlights: Pachuca 0-0 Rayadas Monterrey' Women in Liga MX Femenil 2023
Image: VAVEL

12:26 AM12 hours ago

Highlights

11:59 PM13 hours ago

97'

The match is over, the scoreboard does not open.
11:54 PM13 hours ago

92'

Excellent save by Barreras, preventing Chinwendu from shooting at goal.
11:52 PM13 hours ago

89'

A back-and-forth match, both teams want to come out of this match with the advantage.
11:45 PM13 hours ago

82'

Change for Pachuca. Ocampo comes off for Millsaps
11:42 PM13 hours ago

80'

Close! Hermoso's shot, but the ball hits the post.
11:40 PM13 hours ago

79'

Cox's shot, but the ball goes wide.
11:36 PM13 hours ago

74'

Rayadas changes. Valdés and Monsiváis are substituted for Burkenroad and Simental.
11:35 PM13 hours ago

71'

Tuzos continued to insist, but Godinez kept the ball out of the net.
11:29 PM13 hours ago

66'

Rayadas changes. Rodríguez, Aviléz and Chinwendu are substituted for Del Campo, Cadena and Solís.
11:24 PM14 hours ago

62'

Close! Corral's shot, but the ball goes just wide.
11:19 PM14 hours ago

57'

Change for Pachuca. Viridiana Salazar comes off for Lizbeth Ángeles.
11:18 PM14 hours ago

56'

Rayadas dominated the game, but failed to capitalize.
11:11 PM14 hours ago

49'

Del Campo's dangerous cross, but no one is able to finish the ball.
11:07 PM14 hours ago

45'

The action resumes and the second half is played.
10:49 PM14 hours ago

45+6'

At the end of the first half, the score remains goalless.
10:46 PM14 hours ago

45+1'

Charlyn's cross, but the goalkeeper keeps the ball again.
10:41 PM14 hours ago

40'

Ocampo's shot, but Godinez keeps the ball again.
10:36 PM14 hours ago

35'

Bernal's cannon shot, but Farias makes a good save to prevent the first shot from going in.
10:31 PM14 hours ago

29'

Madrid's cross, but Bernal crosses correctly and prevents the cross from going through.
10:24 PM15 hours ago

23'

Close! Ocampo's shot on goal, but the ball goes wide of the far post.
10:17 PM15 hours ago

16'

Charlyn tried to shoot at goal, but the ball reached Godinez without problems.
10:11 PM15 hours ago

11'

Corral's cross, but the ball is left in the hands of Alejandría.
10:08 PM15 hours ago

8'

A back-and-forth match, both teams are looking for the opponent's goal.
10:02 PM15 hours ago

0'

Actions begin in Pachuca.
10:00 PM15 hours ago

Rayadas: LineUp

A. Godínez; R. Bernal, K. Bernal, M. Cadena, V. Del Campo, D. Evangelista, Y. Franco; C. Burkenroad, S. Si mental, D. Solís.
10:00 PM15 hours ago

Tuzos' Women: LineUp

E. Barreras; J. Farías, A. Mejía, S. Cortés, Y. Madrid; K. Nieto, M. Ocampo, M. Cox; C. Corral, J. Hermoso, V. Salazar.
9:51 PM15 hours ago

To the court

Both teams are already on the field warming up before the start of the match.
9:48 PM15 hours ago

Arrived

Tuzos Femenil is already at the stadium, looking to strike the first blow in this series and leave home with a victory.

9:48 PM15 hours ago

Present

Rayadas are already at the Hidalgo stadium; the team coached by Eva Espejo is looking to return to Monterrey with the advantage.
9:36 PM15 hours ago

Watch out for this fact!

Pachuca is at the top of the offensive table, the Hidalgo team has scored 54 goals and will be looking to add more in this match.
9:31 PM15 hours ago

Watch out for this player

Christina Burkenroad is the player Tuzos must pay close attention to, the striker has 15 goals and will be looking to do some damage to Barreras' goal.
9:26 PM15 hours ago

It won't be long now!

Less than an hour to go before this important match kicks off, a great game is expected.
9:21 PM16 hours ago

Watch out for this player

Charlyn Corral is the player Rayadas needs to pay close attention to. The striker scored 20 goals in the regular season and will be looking to continue generating danger.
9:16 PM16 hours ago

What a thing!

The last time these teams faced each other was in the regular season, when the score was five goals to zero in favor of the regias.
9:11 PM16 hours ago

We are back!

We're back for minute-by-minute coverage of the match between Tuzos Femenil and Rayadas. We will share the most relevant information with you shortly, as well as the confirmed lineups.
9:06 PM16 hours ago

Stay tuned for the Tuzos Femenil vs Rayadas live stream

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Tuzos Femenil vs Rayadas live, as well as the latest information from the Hidalgo Stadium. Don't miss any details of the match with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
9:01 PM16 hours ago

Where and how to watch Tuzos Femenil vs Rayadas live online

The match will be broadcast on Fox Sports channel.

Tuzos vs Rayadas can be tuned in from Fox Sports App live streams.

If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.

8:56 PM16 hours ago

What time is the kickoff time for Tuzos vs Rayadas in the first leg semifinal of the Clausura 2023 Liga MX Femenil?

This is the kickoff time for the Tuzos Femenil vs Rayadas match on May 26, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 23:00 hours

Bolivia: 23:00 hours

Brazil: 23:00 hours

Chile: 23:00 hours

Colombia: 21:00 hours

Ecuador: 23:00 hours

Spain: 23:00 hours

United States: 23:00 hours PT and 01:00 hours ET

Mexico: 21:00 hours

Paraguay: 23:00 hours

Peru: 20:00 hours

Uruguay: 00:00 hours

Venezuela: 00:00 hours

Japan: 00:00 hours

India: 20:00 hours 

Nigeria: 21:00 hours

South Africa: 21:00 hours

Australia: 21:00 hours

United Kingdom ET: 21:00 hours

8:51 PM16 hours ago

Tuzos Femenil Statements

Desirée Monsiváis spoke ahead of the match: "The important factor will be to be measured, to know what we have to do tactically and to be sharp individually. It's a do-or-die series and the key will be to take advantage at the Estadio Hidalgo.

"Personally, I need to retain the ball more and make more of a difference up front. We know that we have to improve certain things collectively in defense and in three quarters of the field. We Rayadas know how to reverse these mistakes, we want to prove it on Friday and close the key on Monday".

"The connection with the fans is special. I am eternally grateful to them because they make the stadium vibrate. We are going to be brave and daring, and we are going to go for the goal. That is Rayadas' characteristic and I am grateful for every time they come to support us".

"We are focused, and what happened on Monday with the rain of goals made us more focused".

"We know our virtues and difficulties, we played with the adversity of the field and on our field we were already better".

"I think you were a victim of the narration, the commentators comment and we get carried away by what is narrated, there are refereeing errors, but there always are, it is something that is not our business."

"About Chupete, he is an idol, when I was studying at Tec in 2008, I watched the rivalries with Santos, he is an idol to follow, he was the one who reached 100 goals, it was a little detail of my heart to celebrate as he did and I saw that in social networks he also responded."

"They are a reference, they were in Spain and are scorers of the league, Charlyn was my teammate in the national team and Jenny I have not had the fortune to meet her, it is an interesting key and I look for more in women's soccer."

"Soccer, I live it the same (as Espejo), the best defense is that the striker goes to press, it is to risk, not leaving the show aside because it enriches.

"I agree that you have to take risks, there are scenarios for that, Monday lent itself to that because if not, you were eliminated, for me I am thrown and go play a lot of goals."

"The fans make the stadium vibrate, they inject us a lot, we will be brave and daring, that is the quality of Rayadas".

8:46 PM16 hours ago

How are Rayadas coming along?

Rayadas had a difficult quarterfinals, despite managing to get through with a very high score, Espejo's team did not manage to gain possession of the ball until the referee sent off a Xolos player, so it will be difficult for the team from Monterrey to have a great game if they continue with the same rhythm.

8:41 PM16 hours ago

How are Tuzos Femenil doing?

Tuzos Femenil defeated Chivas Femenil in a very tight match, in a very tight match, the team coached by Juan Carlos Cacho managed to get the result and leave the Guadalajara team out of the match.

8:36 PM16 hours ago

The Tuzos Femenil vs Rayadas match will be played at the Hidalgo Stadium.

The Tuzos Femenil vs Rayadas match will be played at the Hidalgo Stadium, located in Pachuca, Hidalo. The stadium has a capacity of 650,000 people.
8:31 PM16 hours ago

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the live broadcast of the Tuzos Femenil vs Rayadas match, corresponding to the first leg semifinal of the Clausura 2023 Liga MX Femenil. The match will take place at the Hidalgo Stadium at 23:00.
