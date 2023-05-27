Highlights: Pachuca 0-0 Rayadas Monterrey' Women in Liga MX Femenil 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
Highlights
Rayadas: LineUp
Tuzos' Women: LineUp
To the court
Arrived
Present
Watch out for this fact!
Watch out for this player
It won't be long now!
Watch out for this player
What a thing!
We are back!
Stay tuned for the Tuzos Femenil vs Rayadas live stream
Where and how to watch Tuzos Femenil vs Rayadas live online
Tuzos vs Rayadas can be tuned in from Fox Sports App live streams.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is the kickoff time for Tuzos vs Rayadas in the first leg semifinal of the Clausura 2023 Liga MX Femenil?
Argentina: 23:00 hours
Bolivia: 23:00 hours
Brazil: 23:00 hours
Chile: 23:00 hours
Colombia: 21:00 hours
Ecuador: 23:00 hours
Spain: 23:00 hours
United States: 23:00 hours PT and 01:00 hours ET
Mexico: 21:00 hours
Paraguay: 23:00 hours
Peru: 20:00 hours
Uruguay: 00:00 hours
Venezuela: 00:00 hours
Japan: 00:00 hours
India: 20:00 hours
Nigeria: 21:00 hours
South Africa: 21:00 hours
Australia: 21:00 hours
United Kingdom ET: 21:00 hours
Tuzos Femenil Statements
"Personally, I need to retain the ball more and make more of a difference up front. We know that we have to improve certain things collectively in defense and in three quarters of the field. We Rayadas know how to reverse these mistakes, we want to prove it on Friday and close the key on Monday".
"The connection with the fans is special. I am eternally grateful to them because they make the stadium vibrate. We are going to be brave and daring, and we are going to go for the goal. That is Rayadas' characteristic and I am grateful for every time they come to support us".
"We are focused, and what happened on Monday with the rain of goals made us more focused".
"We know our virtues and difficulties, we played with the adversity of the field and on our field we were already better".
"I think you were a victim of the narration, the commentators comment and we get carried away by what is narrated, there are refereeing errors, but there always are, it is something that is not our business."
"About Chupete, he is an idol, when I was studying at Tec in 2008, I watched the rivalries with Santos, he is an idol to follow, he was the one who reached 100 goals, it was a little detail of my heart to celebrate as he did and I saw that in social networks he also responded."
"They are a reference, they were in Spain and are scorers of the league, Charlyn was my teammate in the national team and Jenny I have not had the fortune to meet her, it is an interesting key and I look for more in women's soccer."
"Soccer, I live it the same (as Espejo), the best defense is that the striker goes to press, it is to risk, not leaving the show aside because it enriches.
"I agree that you have to take risks, there are scenarios for that, Monday lent itself to that because if not, you were eliminated, for me I am thrown and go play a lot of goals."
"The fans make the stadium vibrate, they inject us a lot, we will be brave and daring, that is the quality of Rayadas".
How are Rayadas coming along?
How are Tuzos Femenil doing?