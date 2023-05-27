Coventry vs Luton Town LIVE Updates (0-1)

ADVERTISEMENT
Halftime
We go to rest with a partial victory for Luton by the minimum.
45'
8 more minutes are added.
40'
The ball was hard fought on the field of play, Coventry pressed for an equalizer but Luton stopped any attempt.
30'
Luton breaks the zero and takes the advantage in the final for promotion, we will see what Coventry begins to do to get into the game.
23'
GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAAAAAAAALLL!!! Jordan Clark's shot to break the zero and give Luton the advantage.
20'
Coventry begins to get hold of the ball and seeks to generate its first options. No team risks more.
10'
An even start between both teams seeking to take the lead, Luton already had their first opportunity but without generating danger.
0'
Start of the match at Wembley.
About to start
We are a few minutes away from the start of the presentation of the game and the previous protocols of the EFL Championship.
Coventry lineup!
These are the Coventry headlines for today's game:
📋 Lining up for the Sky Blues this afternoon...#PUSB
Luton lineup!
These are the eleven that start for Luton for today's game:
Your play-off final Hatters. 🫡#COVLUT | #COYH
Referees
The referee designation for this match is as follows:
Center Referee: Tom Nield
Assistants: Alex James & Hristo Karaivanov
4th Official: Simon Mather
VAR: Neil Swarbrick
Luton appears!
The Luton players are already at the stadium for today's game:
In the house. 👊#COVLUT | #COYH
Here is Coventry!
Coventry are already at Wembley Stadium for today's game:
Focus 🔛
Head to head
A close match between the two teams awaits us, here we share the results of the comparison between the two teams.
Here we go!
We are just under an hour away from the match between Coventry and Luton Town to kick off at Wembley Stadium. Both teams will go out looking for victory. Who will make it tonight? Follow our coverage on VAVEL.
Stay with us to follow Coventry vs Luton Town live from the EFL Championship 2022-2023!
Where and how to watch Coventry vs Luton Town online and live from the EFL Championship 2022-2023?
This is the start time of the Coventry vs Luton Town match in various countries:
Argentina: 12:45 p.m. on Star+
Bolivia: 11:45 am on Star+
Brazil: 12:45 pm No Transmission
Chile: 12:45 p.m. on Star+
Colombia: 10:45 am on Star+
Ecuador: 10:45 am on Star+
USA (ET): 11:45 a.m. Non-Broadcast
Spain: 4:45 p.m. No Transmission
Mexico: 9:45 am on Star+
Paraguay: 12:45 p.m. on Star+
Peru: 10:45 a.m. on Star+
Uruguay: 12:45 p.m. on Star+
Venezuela: 11:45 a.m. on Star+
Carlton Morris, a must see player!
The Luton striker is one of the most important figures for the team, he seeks to continue his development and continue to show that he is one of the best in his position. The Englishman continues his development and arrives as a reinforcement for the team after a good season in the EFL Championship, in which he scored 9 goals and 3 assists. Now, his main objective is to establish himself as an important piece of the Luton Town forward and continue showing the great level of last season. At the moment he marches with 11 goals and 4 assists in 28 games played.
How does Luton arrive?
Luton Town continues their EFL Championship season, ranking seventh with 21 points, after 5 wins, 6 draws and 3 losses. The team have made big moves bringing in the likes of Carlton Morris, Luke Freeman, Ethan Horvath, Alfie Doughty and Cauley Woodrow to fight for a good year and try to seek promotion to the Premier League. At the moment, the club is only 4 points below the leaders and will try to take advantage of the game with Norwich to climb positions in the table. The Luton team is going through a great run, adding 11 of the last 15 points and will try to extend it to get into the top 5 of the championship.
Viktor Gyökeres, a must see player!
The Coventry striker is one of the great references of his club on offense and the team's top scorer. Gyökeres seeks to continue his development in European football and be a fundamental piece for his club in attack. This is one of the team's promises and his offensive contribution is vital for the team's aspirations in all competitions. During last season, the forward participated in 47 games where he got 5 assists and 18 goals. The Englishman had a great start to the season and, for now, has 13 goals and 4 assists in 29 games played.
How does Coventry get here?
Coventry continues with the 2022-2023 season of the EFL Championship where it remains in thirteenth position with 38 points, after 10 wins, 8 draws and 10 losses. Coventry is 6 points away from the promotion places and that is the objective in mind of the team. However, their path in the EFL Cup has not been so interesting, losing in the third round against Wrexham. Some interesting names in this group are Viktor Gyökeres, Gustavo Hamer, Jamie Allen, Kasey Palmer and Callum O'Hare, these are the players who have a great preparation and will be the pillars in all lines of the team, their contribution will be fundamental for the hopes of the establishment in the rest of the soccer season. These do not march as the favorites to win this duel, however, they could surprise.
Where's the game?
The Wembley Stadium located in the city of London will host this duel between two teams that seek to close this season in a good way and ascend to the Premier League for the 2023-2024 season. This stadium has a capacity for 90,000 fans and was inaugurated in 2007.
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Coventry vs Luton Town match, corresponding to the Final for Promotion of the EFL Championship 2022-2023. The meeting will take place at Wembley Stadium, at 11:45 o'clock.