Sevilla vs Real Madrid LIVE Updates (0-0)

LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
About to start
We are just a few minutes away from the start of the presentation of the match and the previous protocols of LaLiga.
Real Madrid lineup!
These are the Real Madrid headlines for today's game:
📋✅ ¡Nuestro 𝗫𝗜 inicial 🆚 @SevillaFC!
Sevilla lineup!
These are the eleven that start for Sevilla for today's game:
🚨 XI #SevillaFCRealMadrid ⤵
Bono - Montiel, Gudelj, Rekik, Acuña - Rakitic, Manu Bueno, Papu Gómez, Lamela, Bryan Gil - Rafa Mir.
Referee
César Soto will be the central referee for the duel between Sevilla and Real Madrid on matchday 37 of LaLiga 2022-2023.
Real Madrid is here!
Real Madrid are already at the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán for today's game:
🚶💪 ¡Ya estamos en el estadio!
🔜 #SevillaFCRealMadrid pic.twitter.com/TfzVafAg8I
Sevilla appears!
The Sevilla players are already in their stadium for today's game:
📸 ¡Ya en Nervión! ❤️
Last duel!
The last duel between both squads was in the first round of LaLiga 2022-2023, where Real Madrid was victorious by a score of 3-1 with goals from Lucas Vázquez, Luka Modric and Federico Valverde, while Erik Lamela discounted by the Seville.
Head to head
A closed match between both teams awaits us, here we share the latest results between both teams.
Here we go!
We are just under an hour away from the start of the match between Sevilla and Real Madrid at the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán. Both teams will go out looking for victory. Who will make it tonight? Follow our coverage on VAVEL.
Stay with us to follow Sevilla vs Real Madrid live from LaLiga 2022-2023!
Where and how to watch Sevilla vs Real Madrid online and live from LaLiga 2022-2023?
This is the start time of the Sevilla vs Real Madrid match in several countries:
Argentina: 14 hours on Star+
Bolivia: 13 hours on Star+
Brazil: 14 hours on ESPN/ Star+
Chile: 14 hours on Star+
Colombia: 12 hours on Star+
Ecuador: 12 hours in Star+
USA (ET): 13 hours on ESPN+
Spain: 18 hours without Transmission
Mexico: 11 hours on ESPN/Star+
Paraguay: 14 hours on Star+
Peru: 12 hours on Star+
Uruguay: 14 hours on Star+
Venezuela: 13 hours on Star+
If you want to follow it online, VAVEL is your best option.
Youssef En-Nesyri, a must see player!
The Sevilla striker is one of the most important figures for the team, he seeks to continue his development and continue to show that he is one of the best in his position. The Moroccan continues his development and comes after a good season with the team, in which he scored 5 goals and 3 assists. Now, his main objective is to consecrate himself as an important piece of the Sevilla forward line and be able to show a better level than last season. At the moment he marches with 18 goals and 2 assists in 47 games played.
How does Sevilla get here?
Sevilla continues its LaLiga season, ranking tenth with 49 points, after 13 wins, 10 draws and 13 losses. The team has some interesting names such as Jesús Corona, Erik Lamela, Rafa Mir, Lucas Ocampos, Pape Gueye, Suso and Gonzalo Montiel to fight to have a good year and try to fight at the top of LaLiga. At the moment, the club is located only 1 point below Osasuna, who has the last place for the European competitions of LaLiga. They will try to take advantage of the game with Real Madrid to continue advancing in LaLiga and surprise the tournament by scoring points on one of the most difficult pitches in Spain. The Seville team is going through a great moment, adding points in its last 4 games to gradually approach the top of LaLiga.
Karim Benzema, a must see player!
The Real Madrid striker is one of the team's great references and arrives at one of the best moments of his career. After winning the Champions League and LaLiga, the Frenchman is one of the great candidates to be the winner of the Ballon d'Or. Benzema is back with the French team and, after not being part of the world champion team in Russia 2018, he will seek to fight for the two-time World Cup championship and obtain the highest medal in international football. Benzema comes to this duel with 4 goals and 1 assist in all competitions with his team and his offensive contribution could be key for Real Madrid to secure their place in the next round and become one of the best in Europe.
How does Real Madrid arrive?
Real is presented to this duel as the current champion of the UEFA Champions League and as leader of Group F with the aim of the team continuing to fight at the top of the European competition. The team is in the first position and undefeated with 3 victories for 9 points, its most recent result was the victory against Shakhtar at home by a score of 2-1. Those led by Carlo Ancelotti come to this season with the same base of the champion squad and with great reinforcements such as Antonio Rüdiger and Aurelien Tchoaumeni. Real Madrid's main concern is the loss of Thibaut Courtois, the team's starting goalkeeper suffers from lower back problems and has missed the most recent matches. Undoubtedly, Real Madrid is one of the candidates to fight for the LaLiga championship, but its most important objective is to fight to get into the UEFA Champions League Grand Final, which is why an alternate team is expected in court.
Where's the game?
The Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán located in the city of Seville will be the venue for this duel between two teams that seek to continue their path within this LaLiga season. This stadium has a capacity for 43,900 fans and was inaugurated in 1958.
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the transmission of the Sevilla vs Real Madrid live match, corresponding to the duel of Date 37 of LaLiga 2022-2023. The meeting will take place at the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán, at 1 o'clock.