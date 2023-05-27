Goals and highlights: Celtic 5-0 Aberdeen in Scottish Premiership

ADVERTISEMENT
Time to raise the cup
90' GOAL CELTIC
82' GOAL CELTIC
80' Substitutions in Celtic
78' GOAL CELTIC
Starfelt rises high after a corner kick and heads it near the crossbar, giving the goalkeeper no chance
70' Substitution in Aberdeen
Out: Morris
64' Substitution in Celtic
Out: Johnston
61' Yellow card for Aberdeen
54' ON THE TRAVE
49' Substitution in Celtic
Out: Kyogo
Substitution in Celtic
Out: Abada
The Champions lead with two goals at the half! ✌️#CELABE | #cinchPrem | #COYBIG🍀 pic.twitter.com/KrVKlzru4Y — Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) May 27, 2023
Half-time.#StandFree | #cinchPrem pic.twitter.com/NcND5JLdUo — Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) May 27, 2023
42' Yellow card for Celtic
37' Yellow card for Aberdeen
32' GOAL CELTIC
27' GOAL CELTIC
Welcome Back to Paradise!#CelticFC🍀🏆 pic.twitter.com/KRAXbRbhzM— Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) May 27, 2023
📍 Celtic Park.— Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) May 27, 2023
Finishing off 22/23 where we started it. COYR!#StandFree | #cinchPrem pic.twitter.com/6M6HpjVOxk
Speak up, Barry Robson!
He (Leighton Clarkson) has that quality that when he puts the ball on the ground for a free-kick, you think it's going to be a goal. He has been a big part of the team and when you have him, Ramadani and Shinnie in the middle of the field, it makes a difference. It was hard to go to Hearts and Rangers without names like Shinnie and McCrorie, they are great players, but I am glad they are back tonight.
Shinnie knows the club, he loves the club, he has a great attitude, a real drive and that's why I appointed him captain. People can get involved in a good pass, pass, pass soccer, but the game is much more than that and if you make the other side better than the other team, you have a real chance. Graeme brings that enthusiasm and energy that you need to have.
I've known the president and all the guys here for a long time and these people live for the soccer club. They work hard and want the best for it, so finishing third and qualifying for Europe, whatever way it goes, is a good reward for them, it's great for the club, I'm sure it will bring good funding.
More importantly, this club should be in Europe, the fans love these nights and after the brilliant way they have supported us over the last three months, they deserve it."
We've taken our team into Europe 🎶 🔴#StandFree pic.twitter.com/PbtDxGSP4A — Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) May 24, 2023
Speak up, Ange Postecoglou!
It's always a proud moment because all of this is hard-earned. It's on the backs of the people who really buy in and believe in something and overcome those moments of doubt whenever they occur. You have to win everything and there is a great responsibility at the beginning of every season in this soccer club to achieve success.
The moment we lift the trophy, I will be extremely proud - proud of the group and proud of everyone else who has been involved not only at Lennoxtown, but also those who work at Celtic Park. And to our supporters. We hand out another trophy and look forward to another memorable year for them.
I am very proud of everyone's efforts to win the double last year and then come back and say they want to be better. We got the chance to do that by winning the treble and the fans have been a big part of this journey. This has been the most special part which has been a collective effort in the club of everyone going in the same direction and hopefully we will have seven special days coming up.
As a soccer club, you have a responsibility to deliver success and play soccer in a certain way, that doesn't change. The challenge is always there, regardless of what you have achieved so far. Whenever you lose that focus, you will probably be out of a job, because that is the demand that this soccer club places on those who represent it."