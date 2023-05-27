Goals and highlights: Celtic 5-0 Aberdeen in Scottish Premiership
Time to raise the cup

90'

END OF GAME
90' GOAL CELTIC

Jota takes a free-kick into the box. Oh deflects it to make his second of the game, decreasing the massacre
82' GOAL CELTIC

Jota crosses in the measure, on the head of Oh, who heads in the angle
80' Substitution in Aberdeen

In: Richarson 

Out:  McCrorie 

80' Substitutions in Celtic

In: Turnbull and Summers Out: O'Riley and Hatate
78' GOAL CELTIC

Starfelt rises high after a corner kick and heads it near the crossbar, giving the goalkeeper no chance

75'

O'Riley is triggered by Jota, dribbles the goalkeeper and puts in the back of the net, but is caught offside
70' Substitution in Aberdeen

In: Duk

Out: Morris 

69'

Jota cuts and plays to Hatate, who shoots at the side of the crossbar
64' Substitution in Celtic

In: Ralston

Out: Johnston 

64'

Johnston collapses on the lawn
61' Yellow card for Aberdeen

Shinnie 
54' ON THE TRAVE

McGregor triggers O'Riley, who shoots for the corner and the ball explodes off the post
49' Substitution in Celtic

In: Oh

Out: Kyogo 

48'

Kyogo takes the worst in a dispute in the area and receives medical attention
45'

Game restarts
Substitution in Celtic

In: Forrest 

Out: Abada

47'

The first half ends
45'

+2
42' Yellow card for Celtic

Starfelt 
37' Yellow card for Aberdeen

Watkins 
32' GOAL CELTIC

McGregor shoots from outside the box. Roos falls back to save. Kyogo comes up well to extend on the rebound
27' GOAL CELTIC

Starfelt heads the ball after another corner and Roos saves. Hatate gets the rebound, but the goalkeeper saves again. But there was nothing he could do when Kyogo cut in with his left foot to find space and put the ball in the back of the net
20'

O'Riley takes a corner kick, Kyogo heads it over the goal
13'

Abada lifts in the area, straight into Roos' hands
8'

Jota decides to take a chance from afar and the ball skims the post
1'

Johnston puts it in the box, but Kyogo ends up passing the ball and misses the chance to open the scoring
00'

Ball rolling
⏱️

Teams on the field
⏱️

Look at her there
⏱️

Celtic Park
Aberdeen reserves

Lewis, Coulson, Richardson, Barron, Kennedy, Ducan, Morris, Markanday, Bavidge
Aberdeen set

Roos, Pollock, MacDonald, Mackenzie, McCrorie, Ramadani, Clarkson, Shinnie, Hayes, Watkins, Duk
Celtic reserves

Siegrist, Turnbull, Oh, Bernabei, Forrest, Summers, Ralston, Welsh, Vata
Celtic lineup

Hart, Johnston, Starfelt, Iwata, Taylor, McGregor, Hatate, O’Riley, Abada, Kyogo, Jota
Delivery of the Cup

Celtic will host their second Scottish Premiership cup in a row. The Hoops are the second biggest winners of the competition, with 53 titles, second only to rivals Rangers, with 55
How and where to watch the Celtic vs Aberdeen match live?

If you want to watch the game Celtic vs Aberdeen live on TV, your options is: CBS Sports Network

If you want to directly stream it: CBSSports.com

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

What time is Celtic vs Aberdeen match for Scottish Premiership?

This is the start time of the game Celtic vs Aberdeen of 27th May2023 in several countries:

Argentina 8:30 am: Star+

Bolivia 7:30 am: Star+

Brazil 8:30 am: Star +

Chile 7:30 am: Star+

Colombia 6:30 am: Star+

Ecuador 6:30 am: Star+

USA 7:30 am ET: CBS Sports Network

Spain 1:30 pm: No transmission

Mexico 5:30 am: Star+

Paraguay 7:30 am: Star+

Peru 6:30 am: Star+

Uruguay 8:30 am: Star+

Venezuela 7:30 am: Star+

Speak up, Barry Robson!

"I'm very proud of the players, they were excellent. When they want to be so aggressive in pressing and counter-attacking, and when we get well structured, St Mirren couldn't handle it early in the game.

He (Leighton Clarkson) has that quality that when he puts the ball on the ground for a free-kick, you think it's going to be a goal. He has been a big part of the team and when you have him, Ramadani and Shinnie in the middle of the field, it makes a difference. It was hard to go to Hearts and Rangers without names like Shinnie and McCrorie, they are great players, but I am glad they are back tonight.

Shinnie knows the club, he loves the club, he has a great attitude, a real drive and that's why I appointed him captain. People can get involved in a good pass, pass, pass soccer, but the game is much more than that and if you make the other side better than the other team, you have a real chance. Graeme brings that enthusiasm and energy that you need to have.

I've known the president and all the guys here for a long time and these people live for the soccer club. They work hard and want the best for it, so finishing third and qualifying for Europe, whatever way it goes, is a good reward for them, it's great for the club, I'm sure it will bring good funding.

More importantly, this club should be in Europe, the fans love these nights and after the brilliant way they have supported us over the last three months, they deserve it."

Speak up, Ange Postecoglou!

"It makes it real when you have the chance to lift it (the cup). You're champions, but this is the moment you're looking forward to. It's the last home game, so we want it to be a great day in terms of enjoying every aspect as well as the game itself. The boys are determined to try and put on a good performance and we hope to have a great afternoon.

It's always a proud moment because all of this is hard-earned. It's on the backs of the people who really buy in and believe in something and overcome those moments of doubt whenever they occur. You have to win everything and there is a great responsibility at the beginning of every season in this soccer club to achieve success.

The moment we lift the trophy, I will be extremely proud - proud of the group and proud of everyone else who has been involved not only at Lennoxtown, but also those who work at Celtic Park. And to our supporters. We hand out another trophy and look forward to another memorable year for them.

I am very proud of everyone's efforts to win the double last year and then come back and say they want to be better. We got the chance to do that by winning the treble and the fans have been a big part of this journey. This has been the most special part which has been a collective effort in the club of everyone going in the same direction and hopefully we will have seven special days coming up.

As a soccer club, you have a responsibility to deliver success and play soccer in a certain way, that doesn't change. The challenge is always there, regardless of what you have achieved so far. Whenever you lose that focus, you will probably be out of a job, because that is the demand that this soccer club places on those who represent it."

Dons

Aberdeen is third, with no chance of being overtaken, with 57 points, and with a spot in the Conference League locked up. The Dons are on a sequence of two wins, one draw and two losses.
Hoops

Celtic Glasgow is celebrating! The defending champions have 96 points, 17 points more than second-placed Rangers. The Hoops have won only one of their last five games, with two losses and two draws.
Eye on the game

Celtic vs Aberdeen live this Saturday (27), at the Celtic Park at 7:30 am ET, for the Scottish Premiership. The match is valid for the last round of the second phase.
VAVEL Logo