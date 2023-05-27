Strasbourg vs PSG LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Ligue 1 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
Tune in here Strasbourg vs PSG in Ligue 1
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Strasbourg vs PSG match in the Ligue 1.
What time is Strasbourg vs PSG match for Ligue 1?
This is the start time of the game Strasbourg vs PSG of March 27th, in several countries:
Mexico: 13:00 hours CDMX
Argentina: 16:00 hours
Chile: 16:00 hours
Colombia: 14:00 hours
Peru: 15:00 hours
USA: 15:00 hours ET
Ecuador: 14:00 hours
Uruguay: 16:00 hours
Paraguay: 15:00 hours
Spain: 21:00 hours
Mexico: 13:00 hours CDMX
Argentina: 16:00 hours
Chile: 16:00 hours
Colombia: 14:00 hours
Peru: 15:00 hours
USA: 15:00 hours ET
Ecuador: 14:00 hours
Uruguay: 16:00 hours
Paraguay: 15:00 hours
Spain: 21:00 hours
Where and how to watch Strasbourg vs PSG live
The match will be broadcast on beIN SPORTS.
If you want to watch Strasbourg vs PSG in streaming, it will be tuned by beIN SPORTS CONNECT.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
If you want to watch Strasbourg vs PSG in streaming, it will be tuned by beIN SPORTS CONNECT.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Background
This will be the 67th meeting between the two clubs, so they will want to start this match with everything and come out on top, as well as taking all three points, leaving 37 wins for PSG, 18 draws and 12 for Strasbourg.
Last 5 meetings
In the last 5 duels between the two teams, the dominance has been very unbalanced, who has 4 wins for PSG, 0 for Strasbourg and 1 draw, leaving the balance very uneven.
Paris Saint-Germain 2-1 Strasbourg, Dec 28, 2022, French Ligue 1
Strasbourg 3-3 Paris Saint-Germain, 29 Apr, 2022, French Ligue 1
Paris Saint-Germain 4-2 Strasbourg, 14 Aug, 2021, French Ligue 1
Strasbourg 1-4 Paris Saint-Germain, 10 Apr, 2021, France Ligue 1
Paris Saint-Germain 4-0 Strasbourg, 23 Dec, 2020, France Ligue 1
Paris Saint-Germain 2-1 Strasbourg, Dec 28, 2022, French Ligue 1
Strasbourg 3-3 Paris Saint-Germain, 29 Apr, 2022, French Ligue 1
Paris Saint-Germain 4-2 Strasbourg, 14 Aug, 2021, French Ligue 1
Strasbourg 1-4 Paris Saint-Germain, 10 Apr, 2021, France Ligue 1
Paris Saint-Germain 4-0 Strasbourg, 23 Dec, 2020, France Ligue 1
Watch out for this PSG player
France striker, 24-year-old Kylian Mbappé has performed well, the striker has played his thirty-second game in his home league, 30 as a starter and 2 as a substitute, managing to score 28 goals in Ligue 1 and 5 assists, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club to stay strong in the French league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments.
Watch out for this Strasbourg player
Senegal striker, 27 year old Habib Diallo has performed well, the striker has played his thirty-fifth game in his local league, 30 as a starter and 5 as a substitute, managing to score 20 goals in Ligue 1 and 1 assist, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club to stay strong in the French league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments.
How are Strasbourg coming?
The locals in their last 5 matches have had a very good performance, as they have had several victories in the last matches, their best result was the 2-0 against Nice, having a streak of 3 wins, 1 draw and 1 loss, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Troyes 1-1 Strasbourg, 21 May, 2023, French Ligue 1
Strasbourg 2-0 Nice, 13 May, 2023, France Ligue 1
Nantes 0-2 Strasbourg, 7 May, 2023, French Ligue 1
Strasbourg 1-2 Lyon, 28 Apr, 2023, French Ligue 1
Stade de Reims 0-2 Strasbourg, 23 Apr, 2023, French Ligue 1
Troyes 1-1 Strasbourg, 21 May, 2023, French Ligue 1
Strasbourg 2-0 Nice, 13 May, 2023, France Ligue 1
Nantes 0-2 Strasbourg, 7 May, 2023, French Ligue 1
Strasbourg 1-2 Lyon, 28 Apr, 2023, French Ligue 1
Stade de Reims 0-2 Strasbourg, 23 Apr, 2023, French Ligue 1
How are PSG coming?
The visitors in their last 5 matches have had a very good performance, as they have had several victories in the last matches, their best result was the 5-0 against AC Ajaccio, having a streak of 4 wins, 0 draws and 1 loss, a very favorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
AJ Auxerre 1-2 Paris Saint-Germain, 21 May, 2023, French Ligue 1
Paris Saint-Germain 5-0 AC Ajaccio, 13 May, 202, French Ligue 1
Troyes 1-3 Paris Saint-Germain 1-3 Paris Saint-Germain, 7 May, 2023, French Ligue 1
Paris Saint-Germain 1-3 Lorient, 30 Apr, 2023, Ligue 1 France
Angers 1-2 Paris Saint-Germain, 21 Apr, 2023, French Ligue 1
AJ Auxerre 1-2 Paris Saint-Germain, 21 May, 2023, French Ligue 1
Paris Saint-Germain 5-0 AC Ajaccio, 13 May, 202, French Ligue 1
Troyes 1-3 Paris Saint-Germain 1-3 Paris Saint-Germain, 7 May, 2023, French Ligue 1
Paris Saint-Germain 1-3 Lorient, 30 Apr, 2023, Ligue 1 France
Angers 1-2 Paris Saint-Germain, 21 Apr, 2023, French Ligue 1
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Strasbourg vs PSG match in Ligue 1. The match will take place at the Stade de la Meinau at 15:00.