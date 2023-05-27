Brazil vs Nigeria: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the U-20 World Cup

ADVERTISEMENT
How and where to watch the Brazil vs Nigeria match live?
What time is Brazil vs Nigeria match for U-20 World Cup?
Argentina 3 pm: DIRECTV Sports
Bolivia 2 pm: DIRECTV Sports
Brazil 3 pm: SporTV
Chile 3 pm: DIRECTV Sports
Colombia 1 pm: DIRECTV Sports
Ecuador 1 pm: DIRECTV Sports
USA 2 pm ET: UNIVERSO, Fox Soccer Plus, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO NOW
Spain 8 pm: FIFA+
Mexico 1 pm: ViX
Paraguay 1 pm: DIRECTV Sports
Peru 1 pm: DIRECTV Sports
Uruguay 3 pm: DIRECTV Sports
Venezuela 2 pm: DIRECTV Sports
Squads of Nigeria
Goalkeepers: Kingsley Aniagboso (Giant Brillars), John Utoblo (Mavlon), Nathaniel Nwosu (Water)
Defenders: Abel Ogwuche (Abel Ogwuche-Sweden), Solomon Agbalaka (MFM), Daniel Bameyi (Yumyum), Benjamin Fredrick (Nasarawa United), Augustine Njoku (Abia Warriors), Israel Domingo ( Sports)
Midfielders: Daniel Daga (Dakkada), Victor Eletu (Milan-Italy), Ibrahim Muhammad (Esperança de Lagos-Portugal), Jude Sunday (Real Sapphire), Samson Lawal (Katsina United), Tochukwu Nnadi (Botev Plovdiv-Bulgaria), Joshua John (Nasarawa United)
Forwards: Salim Fago Lawal (Mavlon), Rilwanu Sarki (Mahanaim), Abdullahi Ibrahim (Banik Ostrava-Czech Republic), Umeh Emmanuel (Botev Plovdiv-Bulgaria).
Squads of Brazil
Aware of the risks, CBF held the convocation already with all negotiations resolved to avoid wear and tear. From the final list, only Corinthians went back on Pedrinho's release. Marquinhos, from Arsenal, came in his place. The Brazilian team had two more losses due to injuries, both in defense. Kaiky Fernandes, from Almeria, and Michel, from Palmeiras, were cut for muscular problems. Jean, from Coritiba, and Douglas Mendes, from Liefering, Austria, were the substitutes.
Goalkeepers: Mycael (Athletico-PR), Kaique (Palmeiras), Kauã Santos (Flamengo)
Defenders: Arthur (América-MG), André Dominique (Bahia), Kaiki Bruno (Cruzeiro), Jean (Coritiba), Douglas Mendes (Liefering - Austria), Robert Renan (Zenit)
Midfielders: Marlon Gomes (Vasco), Andrey (Vasco), Guilherme Biro (Corinthians), Ronald (Grêmio)
Forwards: Marcos Leonardo (Santos), Giovani (Palmeiras), Matheus Martins (Watford), Matheus Nascimento (Botafogo), Savio (PSV Eindhoven), Kevin (Palmeiras), Giovane (Corinthians), Marquinhos (Arsenal).
And Nigeria
In their quest for a first world title, the Green Eagles have already secured their place in the next round, thanks to two victories, against the modest Dominican Republic, 2-1, with Samson Adeniran Lawal and De Peña (Contra) scoring the goals, and then against Italy, 2-0, with goals scored by Salim Lawal and Jude Sunday.
The start on the right foot has left the Nigerian team in first place in group D with six points.
How Brazil arrives
However, the debut was not the best. Brazil was losing 3-0 to Italy, but Marcos Leonardo reduced the loss to 3-2. The "canarinho" jersey is in third place, without a single point. After the setback came a 6-0 thrashing of the Dominican Republic.
The goals were scored by Savio, Marcos Leonardo, Jean Pedroso, Giovane, Marlon Gomes and Matheus Martins. With the result, the "canarinho" jersey took second place in the group, with three points, the same as Italy, but with an advantage in goal difference.
