Brazil vs Nigeria: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the U-20 World Cup
3:00 AM10 hours ago

How and where to watch the Brazil vs Nigeria match live?

If you want to watch the game Brazil vs Nigeria live on TV, your options is: UNIVERSO, Fox Soccer Plus, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo

If you want to directly stream it: UNIVERSO NOW

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

2:55 AM10 hours ago

What time is Brazil vs Nigeria match for U-20 World Cup?

This is the start time of the game Brazil vs Nigeria of 27th May2023 in several countries:

Argentina 3 pm: DIRECTV Sports

Bolivia 2 pm: DIRECTV Sports

Brazil 3 pm: SporTV

Chile 3 pm: DIRECTV Sports

Colombia 1 pm: DIRECTV Sports

Ecuador 1  pm: DIRECTV Sports

USA 2 pm ET: UNIVERSO, Fox Soccer Plus, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO NOW

Spain 8 pm: FIFA+

Mexico 1 pm: ViX

Paraguay 1 pm: DIRECTV Sports

Peru 1 pm: DIRECTV Sports

Uruguay 3 pm: DIRECTV Sports

Venezuela 2 pm: DIRECTV Sports

2:50 AM10 hours ago

Squads of Nigeria

Coach Ladan Bosso has also called up 21 players, among the highlights is defender Abel Ogwuche, who has been attracting attention at Trelleborgs, in the Swedish second division. Ogwuche is versatile, and can play as a midfielder and full-back.

Goalkeepers: Kingsley Aniagboso (Giant Brillars), John Utoblo (Mavlon), Nathaniel Nwosu (Water)

Defenders: Abel Ogwuche (Abel Ogwuche-Sweden), Solomon Agbalaka (MFM), Daniel Bameyi (Yumyum), Benjamin Fredrick (Nasarawa United), Augustine Njoku (Abia Warriors), Israel Domingo ( Sports)

Midfielders: Daniel Daga (Dakkada), Victor Eletu (Milan-Italy), Ibrahim Muhammad (Esperança de Lagos-Portugal), Jude Sunday (Real Sapphire), Samson Lawal (Katsina United), Tochukwu Nnadi (Botev Plovdiv-Bulgaria), Joshua John (Nasarawa United)

Forwards: Salim Fago Lawal (Mavlon), Rilwanu Sarki (Mahanaim), Abdullahi Ibrahim (Banik Ostrava-Czech Republic), Umeh Emmanuel (Botev Plovdiv-Bulgaria).

2:45 AM10 hours ago

Squads of Brazil

Ramon Menezes has 21 players at his disposal in Argentina - 15 who were South American champions in Colombia in February. Names like Vitor Roque and Endrick were not released by their clubs, since it is not mandatory because it is not a Fifa date. 

Aware of the risks, CBF held the convocation already with all negotiations resolved to avoid wear and tear. From the final list, only Corinthians went back on Pedrinho's release. Marquinhos, from Arsenal, came in his place. The Brazilian team had two more losses due to injuries, both in defense. Kaiky Fernandes, from Almeria, and Michel, from Palmeiras, were cut for muscular problems. Jean, from Coritiba, and Douglas Mendes, from Liefering, Austria, were the substitutes.

Goalkeepers: Mycael (Athletico-PR), Kaique (Palmeiras), Kauã Santos (Flamengo)

Defenders: Arthur (América-MG), André Dominique (Bahia), Kaiki Bruno (Cruzeiro), Jean (Coritiba), Douglas Mendes (Liefering - Austria), Robert Renan (Zenit)

Midfielders: Marlon Gomes (Vasco), Andrey (Vasco), Guilherme Biro (Corinthians), Ronald (Grêmio)

Forwards: Marcos Leonardo (Santos), Giovani (Palmeiras), Matheus Martins (Watford), Matheus Nascimento (Botafogo), Savio (PSV Eindhoven), Kevin (Palmeiras), Giovane (Corinthians), Marquinhos (Arsenal).

2:40 AM10 hours ago
2:35 AM10 hours ago

And Nigeria

After placing third in the Africa Cup of Nations, Nigeria will be playing in the U-20 World Cup for the 13th time, a record among countries on the continent. After bronze in 1985, the Nigerians came close to lifting the trophy on two occasions, but finished as runners-up in both 1989 and 2005. 

In their quest for a first world title, the Green Eagles have already secured their place in the next round, thanks to two victories, against the modest Dominican Republic, 2-1, with Samson Adeniran Lawal and De Peña (Contra) scoring the goals, and then against Italy, 2-0, with goals scored by Salim Lawal and Jude Sunday. 

The start on the right foot has left the Nigerian team in first place in group D with six points.

2:30 AM10 hours ago

How Brazil arrives

Classified as South American champion, the Brazilian National Team returns to the World Cup after two years of absence. After the runner-up spot in 2015, in New Zealand, with defeat to Serbia in the final, the country did not qualify for the 2017 and 2019 editions. In 2021, the competition was cancelled because of the Corona virus pandemic.

However, the debut was not the best. Brazil was losing 3-0 to Italy, but Marcos Leonardo reduced the loss to 3-2. The "canarinho" jersey is in third place, without a single point. After the setback came a 6-0 thrashing of the Dominican Republic.

The goals were scored by Savio, Marcos Leonardo, Jean Pedroso, Giovane, Marlon Gomes and Matheus Martins. With the result, the "canarinho" jersey took second place in the group, with three points, the same as Italy, but with an advantage in goal difference.

2:25 AM11 hours ago

Eye on the game

Brazil vs Nigeria live this Saturday (27), at theCiudad de La Plata Stadium at 2 pm ET, for the U-20 World Cup. The match is valid for the 34th round of the competition.
2:20 AM11 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the U-20 World Cup Match: Brazil vs Nigeria Live Updates!

My name is Izabelle França and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL USA.
