Highlights and goals: Salernitana 3-2 Udinese in Serie A

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
4'|Card
First yellow card of the match. The first one for Udinese's Zeegelaar.
0'|Start
The match kicks off at the Arechi. A match with nothing at stake but surely both teams want to give a good image.
Alineación del Udinese
Por su parte, Robinson tiene elegido su once para este partido. Este será el once titular: Wilson, Mcnally, Doyle, Mcfadzean, Norton-Cuffy, Hamer, Kelly, Eccles, Bidwell, Godden y Gyokeres
Alineación del Salernitana
Carrick ya tiene seleccionado su once titular. Steffen, Smith, Mcnair, Lenihan, Giles, Hackney, Mowatt, Jones, Akpom, Mcgree y Archer
We already have the line-ups
Less than half an hour to the start of the match and both coaches have already selected their starting lineups. Let's start with Salernitana's line-up
Stadium
The match between Salernitana vs Udinese will be played at Stadio Arechi. The match will start at 15:00 Spanish time.
Who will win?
Less than an hour to go until the Salernitana vs Udinese match starts, who will win the Salernitana vs Udinese match?
Already at the stadium
Both teams have recently arrived at the stadium. They will soon go out for warm-up exercises in preparation for the match. There is nothing left for the start of this match of a new Serie A matchday.
We are here
Hello again. We are back to report on the match between Salernitana vs Udinese, matchday 37 of the Serie A. Follow the online broadcast of this game on VAVEL
Stay tuned for live coverage of Salernitana vs Udinese
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Salernitana vs Udinese live, as well as the latest information coming out of Italy. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
Udinese's possible line-up
For its part, Udinese can form with the following eleven to face Salernitana. Silvestri, Masina, Bijol, Becao, Pereyra, Wallace, Lovric, Ebosele, Zeegelaar, Beto and Samardzic.
Possible Salernitana's lineup
Salernitana may field the following eleven to face Udinese. Ochoa, Bronn, Lovato, Troost, Coulibaly, Bohinen, Mazzochi, Candreva, Kastanos, Bradaric and Piatek.
Match Schedule
This is the start time of the game Salernitana vs Udinese of 27th May 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 10:00 AM,
Bolivia: 10:00 AM.
Brasil: 10:00 AM.
Chile: 9:00 AM.
Colombia: 8:00 AM.
Ecuador: 8:00 AM.
USA (ET): 8:00 AM.
Spain: 3:00 PM,
Mexico: 7:00 AM.
Paraguay: 10:00 AM.
Peru: 10:00 AM.
Uruguay: 10:00 AM.
Venezuela: 9:00 AM.
Photo
Where to watch
The match between Salernitana vs Udinese can be seen on ESPN and Sky Sport. In addition, if you want to follow the match online you can keep up to date with what is happening in the match and the score on VAVEL.
Record between them
These teams have met on 14 occasions, with Udinese having won more games than their opponents, with a difference of six victories. Sottil's team has won eight times, while Salernitana has won in two matches. In four other matches they have drawn against each other.
Udinese standings
On the other hand, Udinese have nothing to play for, as they are in the relegation zone. Sottil's team has 46 points and is thirteenth in Serie A, sixteen points away from the relegation places and thirteen points away from European competitions. As visitors, they have collected 19 points in 18 games, winning five times and nine times in six matches. On four occasions they have managed a draw.
Salernitana standings
As for the home side, Salernitana are in fifteenth place in Serie A, nine points from the relegation places and twenty points from European competitions. They have absolutely nothing to play for in these last matchdays. Salernitana have 39 points in these 36 rounds. At the moment, at home, they have 24 points in 18 matchdays with six wins, six draws and six defeats.
Udinese's last match
Meanwhile, Udinese lost at home to Lazio, who were playing for a place in the Champions League. The match was quiet and left only one goal throughout the 90 minutes. Immobile scored from the penalty kick just past the hour mark. In the end, the match ended with Lazio winning 0-1.
Salernitana's last match
Salernitana are coming off a draw at the Stadio Olimpico di Roma where they faced Mourinho's side, Roma. The result of the match was a 2-2 draw. The visitors took the lead with a goal from Candreva. The Italian took advantage of a great pass from Coulibaly and did not think to shoot first time to beat Rui Patricio. Roma started very slowly and had few chances, although they managed to score before the break through Ibañez, although the play was disallowed due to Belotti's handball.
After the break, El-Shaarawy managed to equalize in the 47th minute, but the joy was short-lived as Dia scored again for Salernitana. In the 83rd minute Matic scored to secure a point for Roma.
After the break, El-Shaarawy managed to equalize in the 47th minute, but the joy was short-lived as Dia scored again for Salernitana. In the 83rd minute Matic scored to secure a point for Roma.
Welcome to VAVEL
Welcome to the online broadcast of the Salernitana vs Udinese of this Sunday, May 27 at 15.00 Spanish time. The match corresponds to the 37th round of the Serie A. Follow the online broadcast and all the information about both teams on VAVEL.