Fiorentina vs Roma LIVE Score Updates (0-1)

The match kicks off in Italy. Fiore and Roma meet. Mou's men need to win to secure their place in the European competition.
Roma
Por su parte, Roma tiene elegido su once para este partido. Este será el once titular: Wilson, Mcnally, Doyle, Mcfadzean, Norton-Cuffy, Hamer, Kelly, Eccles, Bidwell, Godden y Gyokeres
Fiorentina
La Fiorentina ya tiene seleccionado su once titular. Steffen, Smith, Mcnair, Lenihan, Giles, Hackney, Mowatt, Jones, Akpom, Mcgree y Archer
Already have lineups
Less than half an hour to the start of the match and both coaches have already selected their starting lineups. First we go with Fiorentina's lineup
Stadium
The match between Fiorentina vs Roma will be played at the Stadio Artemio Franchi. The match will start at 18:00 Spanish time.
Who will win?
Less than an hour to go until the match between Fiorentina vs Roma kicks off, who will win the match between Fiorentina vs Roma?
Already at the stadium
Both teams have recently arrived at the stadium. They will soon go out for warm-up exercises in preparation for the match. There is nothing left for the start of this match of a new Serie A matchday.
We are here
Hello again. We are here again to report on the match between Fiorentina vs Roma, matchday 37 of the Serie A. Follow the online broadcast of this match on VAVEL
Roma's possible line-up
For their part, Roma may line up with the following eleven to face Fiore. Svilar, Llorente, Smalling, Roger, Bove, Camara, Missouri, Solbakken, El Shaarawy, Zelewski and Belotti.
Fiorentina's possible lineup
Fiorentina may line up the following eleven to face Roma. Terracciano, Dodo, Milenkovic, Ranieri, Terzic, Duncan, Mandragora, Kouamé, Barak, Brekalo and Jovic.
Match Schedule
This is the start time of the game Fiorentina vs Roma of 27th May 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 1:00 PM,
Bolivia: 1:00 PM.
Brasil:1:00 PM.
Chile: 12:00 PM.
Colombia: 11:00 AM.
Ecuador: 11:00 AM.
USA (ET): 11:00 AM.
España: 18:00 PM,
México: 10:00 AM.
Paraguay: 1:00 PM.
Perú: 1:00 PM.
Uruguay: 1:00 PM.
Venezuela: 12:00 AM.
Photo
Where to watch
The match between Fiorentina vs Roma can be seen on ESPN and Movistar Liga de Campeones. In addition, if you want to watch it online you can keep up to date with what is happening in the match and the updated score on VAVEL.
History between them
These teams have met 191 times, where Roma have won more matches than their rivals, with a difference of nine victories. Mourinho's side have won 67 times, while Fiorentina have won in 58 matches. In 66 other matches they have drawn against each other.
Roma's ranking
On the other hand, Roma are in sixth place in the Serie A standings. The visitors will be playing in European competition next season and are fighting against Juventus to play in the Conference or Europa League. Mourinho's side has 60 points from 17 wins, nine draws and ten defeats. On the road, they have 27 points from 18 games, winning seven times, drawing six and losing five.
Fiorentina's qualification
Fiorentina has nothing at stake in these last rounds, as it fails to qualify for a European position, although it plays the final of the Conference League which could make it to the Europa League next year. The home team has 50 points, which places them in eleventh position, nine points away from the Europa League places. At home, they have collected 30 points in 18 matches, winning eight games, drawing six and losing four.
Last match of Roma
Roma comes from a draw at the Stadio Olimpico di Roma where they faced Salernitana. The result of the match was a 2-2 draw. The visitors took the lead with Candreva's goal. The Italian took advantage of Coulibaly's great pass and did not think to shoot first time to beat Rui Patricio. Roma started very slowly and had few chances, although they managed to score before the break through Ibañez, although the play was disallowed due to Belotti's handball.
After the break, El-Shaarawy managed to equalize in the 47th minute, but the joy was short-lived as Dia scored again for Salernitana. In the 83rd minute Matic scored to secure a point for Roma.
Fiorentina's last match
Fiorentina lost the Coppa d'Italia final to Inter Milan by the minimum, 1-2. Fiore started winning from the third minute of the match with Nicolas' goal from Ikoné's pass. But Inter were not going to let the cup go to waste and turned the game around before the break. A brace from Lautaro in the 29th and 37th minutes made Inter Milan the winners of the Italian cup to give them a boost in their fight for the Champions League final against Manchester City. Fiorentina will also play the final of the Conference League against West Ham, that's why these matches are useful to rest the first team players and to try out new things for the European final.
Welcome to the online broadcast of Fiorentina vs Roma this Saturday, May 27 at 18.00 Spanish time. The match corresponds to the 37th round of Serie A.