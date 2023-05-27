Goals and Highlights: Borussia Dortmund 2-2 Mainz in Bundesliga
11:37 AMan hour ago

END OF TRANSMISSION

Thank you so much for following Borussia Dortmund and Mainz at VAVEL. Have a great afternoon everyone and see you next time.
11:34 AMan hour ago

BAYERN MUNICH CHAMPIONS

With the victory against Cologne and Dortmund's draw, Bayern was champion.
11:30 AMan hour ago

END OF THE GAME

Dortmund 2-2 Mainz.
11:29 AMan hour ago

96' GOOOOOOOOOOAAAL FOR BORUSSIA DORTMUND

After a cross in the area, defender Sule sent it to the bottom of the goal and tied the game in the final stretch.
11:25 AM2 hours ago

94' DON'T WORTH IT!

Haller scored a great volley but it was ruled out for offside.
11:23 AM2 hours ago

92' LOST

Mustapha received a great pass inside the area and facing the goal, he finished over the top.
11:21 AM2 hours ago

+5

Let's go to 95 minutes.
11:20 AM2 hours ago

88' HAS A GOAL

Musiala scored Bayern Munich's goal in the final stretch. Dortmund need two goals to be champions.
11:18 AM2 hours ago

87'

Dortmund presses for the draw.
11:13 AM2 hours ago

80' HAS GOAL

Cologne tied the game against Bayern. Dortmund will be champions with this result.
11:02 AM2 hours ago

71' Yellow

Fernandes received card.
11:00 AM2 hours ago

69' GOOOOOOOOOOAAAL FOR DORTMUND

In a move worked on the left, Raphael Guerreiro received a pass inside the area and finished. The ball still hit the post to score the first.
10:58 AM2 hours ago

66' Change in Mainz

Joined: Ingvartsen

Out: Lee.

10:57 AM2 hours ago

62' Changes at Dortmund

In: Duranville and Reyna

Out: Brandt and Malen.

10:50 AM2 hours ago

59' DID NOT REACH THE BALL

After crossing the second post, Haller appeared completely free and threw himself, but was unable to reach the ball.
10:48 AM2 hours ago

56' ON THE BEAM

Onisiwo received a pass from the right with complete freedom, entered the area and facing the goalkeeper, sent a bomb on the left post. Almost third for Mainz.
10:46 AM2 hours ago

53'

Dortmund exchange passes in the offensive field, but without creating opportunities.
10:39 AM2 hours ago

48'

Mainz start attacking in the second half.
10:39 AM2 hours ago

Change at Dortmund

Joined: Moukoko

Out: Wolf.

10:38 AM2 hours ago

RESTART

0-2.
10:21 AM3 hours ago

BREAK

0-2.
10:21 AM3 hours ago

48' NA TRAVE

After crossing the second post, Malen deflected and the ball hit the post before leaving.
10:16 AM3 hours ago

+4

Let's go to 49 minutes.
10:16 AM3 hours ago

44' BAYERN GOAL CANCELLED

After review by VAR, Sané's goal was disallowed.
10:15 AM3 hours ago

43' DEFENDEEEEEE

In a counterattack with speed on the left, Brandt received it inside the area, cut the defender, took it to the middle and finished, but Dahmen made a good defense.
10:12 AM3 hours ago

42' LOCKED AT THE RIGHT TIME

Lee was released, he was going to leave in front of the goal, but was blocked at the right time by Hummels.
10:10 AM3 hours ago

39' Change at Dortmund

Joined: Reus

Out: Adeyemi.

10:07 AM3 hours ago

35' HOOKED

Lee crossed at the penalty mark for Kohr, who tried to finish, but broke and wasted the chance of the third.
10:01 AM3 hours ago

30'

Bayern is winning by 1 to 0 and is currently champion of the Bundesliga.
9:57 AM3 hours ago

24' GOOOOOOOOOOAAAL FOR MAINZ

IT'S MAINZ'S SECOND! On the counterattack, Lee crossed to Onisiwo, who, unmarked and between the defenders, headed to the bottom of the goal.
9:53 AM3 hours ago

23'

Dortmund exchange passes in attack.
9:51 AM3 hours ago

19' DEFENDED, DAHMEN

Haller kicked in the left corner and goalkeeper Dahmen flew in to save the penalty.
9:49 AM3 hours ago

17' IS PENALTY!

After review, the referee scored a penalty on Raphael Guerreiro.
9:48 AM3 hours ago

17' VAR

Possible penalty for Dortmund is being analyzed by the referee.
9:47 AM3 hours ago

15' GOOOOOOOOOOAAAL FOR MAINZ

IT'S MAINZ'S GOAL! After a cross in the area, Olsen headed the first post and opened the scoring for the visiting team.
9:43 AM3 hours ago

12'

Game gets more tense after Bayern's goal.
9:39 AM3 hours ago

7' HAS GOAL

Bayern Munich opened the scoring in the other game. Coman scored the goal. At this moment, Bayern is taking the title.
9:38 AM3 hours ago

7' DEFENDED

After a corner kick in the area, Sule finished with a volley and the goalkeeper saved it twice.
9:37 AM3 hours ago

6'

Heller received it at the edge of the area with space and finished, but was blocked.
9:35 AM3 hours ago

3' WHAT A DANGER

Malen made a move at the edge of the area and finished. The ball went out dangerously on the left side.
9:34 AM3 hours ago

GAME STARTED

It's Bundesliga at VAVEL.
8:46 AM4 hours ago

Mainz 05

8:45 AM4 hours ago

Breaking the sequence...

Borussia Dortmund could break Bayern Munich's run of 10 straight titles if they win this Saturday. The team needs the three points or the rival's stumble to win the Bundesliga.
8:44 AM4 hours ago

Crowd making the party

8:44 AM4 hours ago

Borussia Dortmund

1:00 AM12 hours ago

Where and how to watch Borussia Dortmund vs Mainz on TV and in real time?

Borussia Dortmund-Mainz
Bundesliga Round 34

Date: 27 May 2023

Time: 9:30 AM ET

Venue: Signal Iduna Park Stadium, Dortmund, Germany
Broadcast: Band and OneFootball.

12:55 AM12 hours ago

When is the Borussia Dortmund vs Mainz match and how to watch it LIVE and in real time?

The match between Borussia Dortmund x Mainz will start at 09:30 am (ET), being played at the Signal Iduna Park stadium in Dortmund, Germany, valid for the 34th round of the Bundesliga. The duel will be broadcast by Band, on broadcast TV, and by OneFootball, streaming service+. You can check everything here on VAVEL Brazil.
12:50 AM12 hours ago

Probable Mainz:

Zentner; Bell, Hanche-Olsen, Edimilson Fernandes; Danny da Costa, Kohr, Leandro Barreiro, Caci, Stach, Ingvartsen; Onisiwo.
12:45 AM12 hours ago

Probable BVB:

Kobel; Wolf, Süle, Hummels, Ryerson; Brandt, Can, Bellingham; Malen, Haller, Adeyemi.
12:40 AM12 hours ago

Thomas Tuchel:

Bayern have let the lead slip several times, and not just in the last round. The season has been turbulent with a change of coach, with Thomas Tuchel taking over from Julian Nagelsmann in the middle of March's Data Fifa.

"We had our own job sliced up. We slipped up too much. Now we will try to finish the run and do our best, but it is no longer a satisfying season. We need to win our game first." - Tuchel stated.

12:35 AM12 hours ago

For Reus:

Beating Mainz gives Borussia the title without depending on the other game. It would be a special moment especially for Reus, who, 11 years at the club, would celebrate winning a Bundesliga for the first time in his career.

"He has always been accused of never winning the championship. He feels for that and will do everything to make us champions on Saturday." - pointed out Borussia's sporting director Sebastian Kehl.

Borussia were Bundesliga champions in the two years prior to Bayern's ten-game winning streak. It was the club's seventh and eighth trophies in league history, in the 2010/11 and 2011/12 seasons.

12:30 AM12 hours ago

Mainz:

Four straight defeats have ended Mainz's dream of a place in continental competition. The club established a ten-match unbeaten streak that saw them drop out of the middle of the Bundesliga table and into the region that offers places in international tournaments. The streak began on February 11 and continued until April 22.

It featured six wins and four draws. The highlight of the series was precisely its last match. At the Mewa Arena they beat Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich 3-1. Then Mainz seemed to have suffered a blackout. The sequence was broken in the next match. They were beaten 3-0 by Wolfsburg. Since then, it has been defeated in an uninterrupted manner.

12:25 AM13 hours ago

BVB:

Borussia Dortmund is the current Bundesliga leader with 70 points from 33 games. The yellow team has won three in a row and overtook rivals Bayern Munich, second with 68 points.

The Bavarian team, who lost the lead after losing to RB Leipzig in the last round, faces Cologne in the closing game of the tournament. All games take place at 10:30 am (Brasília) this Saturday (27).

To not depend on the result of Bayern's game, Borussia needs to win. If the Dortmund team draws, the Munich club will probably keep the title if it beats Cologne.

Photo: Borussia Dortmund
Photo: Borussia Dortmund

 

12:20 AM13 hours ago

TIME AND PLACE!

The match between Borussia Dortmund vs Mainz is in a late match of the 34th round of the Bundesliga.

Borussia Dortmund hosts Mainz with the chance to break Bayern's reign. The BVB have their hands on the cup and only depend on themselves to win the Bundesliga eleven years after the last time they won it.

Mainz have nothing left to aim for this season. The visitors are in ninth place, with no chance of entering the European qualification zone. Bayern Munich are hoping for a stumble from the leaders. The Bavarians travel to face Colonia. The turbulent season for Thomas Tuchel's team has ended without a title after almost a decade. Therefore, a squad reformulation must take place for the next season.

The match for Borussia Dortmund-Mainz is at 9:30 a.m. ET at the Signal Iduna Park Stadium in Dortmund, Germany.

12:15 AM13 hours ago

Welcome and welcome to the Borussia Dortmund vs Mainz live score

Hello, soccer lover! Now it's time for the decisive match between two German teams: Borussia Dortmund vs. Mainz.

The last round of the Bundesliga will define the champion of the season. Borussia Dortmund have the upper hand and will take the title if they beat Mainz at Signal Iduna Park.

The hosts took the lead in the Bundesliga last weekend with a win, only to see Bayern Munich lose at home.

Both teams face each other in a late match of the 34th round of the Bundesliga 2022/23. The match between the Bundesliga leaders and the 9th-placed Bundesliga leaders takes place at the Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund at 9:30 am ET. Follow everything about the duel between the Germans here, in real time on VAVEL Brazil.

