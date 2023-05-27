Goals and Highlights: Borussia Dortmund 2-2 Mainz in Bundesliga

ADVERTISEMENT
END OF TRANSMISSION
BAYERN MUNICH CHAMPIONS
END OF THE GAME
96' GOOOOOOOOOOAAAL FOR BORUSSIA DORTMUND
94' DON'T WORTH IT!
92' LOST
+5
88' HAS A GOAL
87'
80' HAS GOAL
71' Yellow
69' GOOOOOOOOOOAAAL FOR DORTMUND
66' Change in Mainz
Out: Lee.
62' Changes at Dortmund
Out: Brandt and Malen.
59' DID NOT REACH THE BALL
56' ON THE BEAM
53'
48'
Change at Dortmund
Out: Wolf.
RESTART
BREAK
48' NA TRAVE
+4
44' BAYERN GOAL CANCELLED
43' DEFENDEEEEEE
42' LOCKED AT THE RIGHT TIME
39' Change at Dortmund
Out: Adeyemi.
35' HOOKED
30'
24' GOOOOOOOOOOAAAL FOR MAINZ
23'
19' DEFENDED, DAHMEN
17' IS PENALTY!
17' VAR
15' GOOOOOOOOOOAAAL FOR MAINZ
12'
7' HAS GOAL
7' DEFENDED
6'
3' WHAT A DANGER
GAME STARTED
Mainz 05
So starten wir in unser letztes Saisonspiel.
⬇️⬇️⬇️#Mainz05 #BVBM05 pic.twitter.com/DWy60ahODw — 1. FSV Mainz 05 (@1FSVMainz05) May 27, 2023
Breaking the sequence...
Crowd making the party
Ihr seid der Wahnsinn! 💯 #BVBM05 pic.twitter.com/j3QIWaliJR — Borussia Dortmund (@BVB) May 27, 2023
Borussia Dortmund
🔥 UNSERE ERSTE ELF! 🔥 #BVBM05 pic.twitter.com/2jZVmU9M4D — Borussia Dortmund (@BVB) May 27, 2023
Where and how to watch Borussia Dortmund vs Mainz on TV and in real time?
Bundesliga Round 34
Date: 27 May 2023
Time: 9:30 AM ET
Venue: Signal Iduna Park Stadium, Dortmund, Germany
Broadcast: Band and OneFootball.
When is the Borussia Dortmund vs Mainz match and how to watch it LIVE and in real time?
Probable Mainz:
Probable BVB:
Thomas Tuchel:
"We had our own job sliced up. We slipped up too much. Now we will try to finish the run and do our best, but it is no longer a satisfying season. We need to win our game first." - Tuchel stated.
For Reus:
"He has always been accused of never winning the championship. He feels for that and will do everything to make us champions on Saturday." - pointed out Borussia's sporting director Sebastian Kehl.
Borussia were Bundesliga champions in the two years prior to Bayern's ten-game winning streak. It was the club's seventh and eighth trophies in league history, in the 2010/11 and 2011/12 seasons.
Mainz:
It featured six wins and four draws. The highlight of the series was precisely its last match. At the Mewa Arena they beat Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich 3-1. Then Mainz seemed to have suffered a blackout. The sequence was broken in the next match. They were beaten 3-0 by Wolfsburg. Since then, it has been defeated in an uninterrupted manner.
BVB:
The Bavarian team, who lost the lead after losing to RB Leipzig in the last round, faces Cologne in the closing game of the tournament. All games take place at 10:30 am (Brasília) this Saturday (27).
To not depend on the result of Bayern's game, Borussia needs to win. If the Dortmund team draws, the Munich club will probably keep the title if it beats Cologne.
TIME AND PLACE!
Borussia Dortmund hosts Mainz with the chance to break Bayern's reign. The BVB have their hands on the cup and only depend on themselves to win the Bundesliga eleven years after the last time they won it.
Mainz have nothing left to aim for this season. The visitors are in ninth place, with no chance of entering the European qualification zone. Bayern Munich are hoping for a stumble from the leaders. The Bavarians travel to face Colonia. The turbulent season for Thomas Tuchel's team has ended without a title after almost a decade. Therefore, a squad reformulation must take place for the next season.
The match for Borussia Dortmund-Mainz is at 9:30 a.m. ET at the Signal Iduna Park Stadium in Dortmund, Germany.
Welcome and welcome to the Borussia Dortmund vs Mainz live score
The last round of the Bundesliga will define the champion of the season. Borussia Dortmund have the upper hand and will take the title if they beat Mainz at Signal Iduna Park.
The hosts took the lead in the Bundesliga last weekend with a win, only to see Bayern Munich lose at home.
Both teams face each other in a late match of the 34th round of the Bundesliga 2022/23. The match between the Bundesliga leaders and the 9th-placed Bundesliga leaders takes place at the Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund at 9:30 am ET. Follow everything about the duel between the Germans here, in real time on VAVEL Brazil.