Dominican Republic vs Italy: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the U20 World Cup

How do you get to the Dominican Republic?
The Dominican Republic arrives for the confrontation with two defeats and a resounding thrashing suffered against the Brazilian National Team, in which they lost by 6 to 0.
Open quotes!
"Important game, it won’t be easy because in this World Cup there are no easy games: the team is ready. charging to reach the goal of the round of 16. We have to go on the pitch with the right mindset, try to win the game, and then we'll see what the other teams do."
"We will have to forget the match against Nigeria", said Sebastiano Desplanches, goalkeeper of the national team, "recover our mental energies and face tomorrow’s game. with the same determination with which we beat Brazil", he commented.
A great feeling. Winning the first half against Brazil I will never forget: 35,000 spectators cheering us, 3-0 at the end of the first half against Brazil, it felt like a dream. It's the concentration we have to maintain tomorrow: like that, we can beat anyone". finished.
Probably Italy!
Desplanches; Zanotti, Ghilardi, Guarinoi, Turicchia; Casadei, Prati, Faticanti, Baldanzi; Esposito, Pafundi.
How do you get to Italy?
Italy arrives for the confrontation with three points, after being defeated by Nigeria and beating Brazil in the debut by 3 to 2. The Italian team needs the victory to guarantee itself in the next one. tournament stage.
Summoned from Italy!
Goalkeepers: Tommaso Martinelli (Fiorentina), Diego Mascardi (Spezia);
Defenders: Alessandro Bassino (Juventus), Matteo Cocchi (Inter), Vittorio Magni (AC Milan), Filippo Pagnucco (Juventus), Gabriel Ramaj (Atalanta), Edoardo Sadotti (Fiorentina), Giorgio Vezzosi (Sassuolo);
Midfielders: Francesco Crapisto (Juventus), Giacomo De Pieri (Inter), Mattia Mannini (Roma), Leonardo Mendicino (Atalanta), Lorenzo Riccio (Atalanta), Marco Romano (Genoa) );
Forwards: Seydou Fini (Genoa), Mattia Liberali (Milan), Federico Ragnoli Galli (Atalanta), Emanuele Rao (Spal), Tommaso Ravaglioli (Bologna).
WORLD CUP!
The U-20 World Cup is an international team tournament for players aged up to 20, which is organized by the International Football Federation (FIFA), as well as the main competition between top teams in the world. The competition is the main tournament of the category and that has already revealed countless stars of world football, such as Maradona, Figo and Lionel Messi.
The first edition of the under-20 World Cup took place in 1977, in Tunisia, where the Soviet Union ended up as champion over Mexico. Brazil and Uruguay completed the top four, respectively.
Argentina was consecrated champion in the following edition, played in Japan, over the Soviet Union, which had arrived for the tournament as the current champion. Afterwards, West Germany and Brazil twice completed the list of champions of the tournament.
Brazil has five under-20 World Cup titles, the last being in 2011, with an incredible generation of Neymar, Ganso, Lucas Moura, ex-Tottenham and PSG. Argentina is the biggest champion of the competition, with six trophies. Portugal and Serbia with two, followed by Ghana, Spain, Soviet Union, Germany, England, France and Ukraine, current champions. The last edition was marked by the artillery of striker Haaland, from Norway, who scored nine times in the same match against the national team of Honduras. Today the athlete is one of the best in the world and plays for Manchester City, current champion of the Premier League.
The current edition is being played in Argentina, the country with the highest number of tournament titles. The competition runs from May 20th to June 11th. There will be 24 teams divided into six groups with four selections, passing the first two and the best third. In the sequence, octaves, quarters, semis and consequently, the final.
In this edition, Argentina, Uruguay, United States, France, Senegal and Italy, champions of their respective continents. were the top seeds of the tournament. Brazil went down in Pot 2, along with England, South Korea, New Zealand, Colombia and Ecuador.
Brazil is in Group D, along with Nigeria, Italy and the Dominican Republic. The Canarinha team tries to get back to the top since it hasn't won since 2011 and in the last edition it was left out.
ITALY!
The game will be played atMalvinas Argentinas Stadium
The Dominican Republic vs Italy game will be played at San Juan del Malvinas Argentinas Stadium, with a capacity of 42.000 people.
