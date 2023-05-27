Inter vs Atalanta LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Serie A 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is the Inter vs Atalanta match for Italian Serie A Match 2023?
This is the start time of the game Inter vs Atalanta of May 26th in several countries:
Argentina: 2:45 PM on Star+.
Bolivia: 1:45 PM on Star+.
Brazil: 1:45 PM on Star+.
Chile: 1:45 PM on Star+.
Colombia: 12:45 PM on Star+.
Ecuador: 12:45 PM on Star+.
United States (ET): 2:45 PM on Paramount+.
Spain: 8:45 PM.
Mexico: 12:45 PM on Star+ and ESPN.
Paraguay: 2:45 PM on Star+.
Peru: 1:45 PM on Star+.
Uruguay: 2:45 PM on Star+.
Last lineup of Atalanta
These were the eleven players who started last game:
Juan Musso, José Palomino, Giorgio Scalvini, Rafael Tolói, Teun Koopmeiners, Marten de Roon, Matteo Ruggeri, Davide Zappacosta, Rasmus Höjlund, Jeremie Boga and Ademola Lookman.
Last lineup of Inter Milan
These were the eleven players who started last game:
Samir Handanovic, Stefan de Vrij, Alessandro Bastoni, Milan Skriniar, Hakan Calhanoglu, Nicolò Barella, Marcelo Brozovic, Matteo Darmian, Denzel Dumfries, Joaquín Correa and Lautaro Martínez.
Atalanta Players to Watch
The next three players are considered key to Atalanta's offensive attack and it is likely that any of them could score in the game against Inter. Nigerian striker Ademola Lookman (#11), in the 2022-2023 season, has scored 12 goals, making him the team's top scorer. He will be very important for the game because of his experience and his control of the ball on the pitch. Another player is Jeremie Boga (#10), he plays in the forward position and is the team's top assister with 5 assists in 15 games played. He had his fifth assist last game and could get his sixth on Saturday. Finally, forward Rasmus Höjlund (#17) who is a very important player for creating dangerous plays. He is the team's second highest scorer this season with 6 goals in 21 games played and we could see him get his seventh goal against Inter.
Atalanta in the tournament
The Atalanta soccer team started the 2022-2023 season of Serie A (Italy's first soccer division) very well, they are in fifth position in the general table with 18 games won, 7 tied and 11 lost, getting 61 points . Saturday's game will be very difficult as Inter is a good team and they will play away. Their last game was on May 20, 2023, they won 3-1 against Hellas Verona at the Gewiss Stadium and thus achieved their eighteenth victory in the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win this game, however they could surprise and win.
Inter Milan players to watch
The next three players are considered key to Inter's offensive attack and it is likely that any of them could score in the game against Atalanta. Austrian striker Romelu Lukaku (#90), a player who is returning from injury and who in the 2022-2023 season has scored 9 goals and 5 assists in 23 games. He will be very important for the game because of his experience and his control of the ball on the pitch. Another player is Lautaro Martínez (#10), he plays in the forward position and is the team's top scorer with 20 goals in 36 games played. He scored his 20th goal last game and could get his 21st goal on Saturday. Finally, the midfielder Nicolò Barella (#23) who is a very important player for creating dangerous plays. He is the team's highest assister this season with 6 assists in 33 games played and we could see him get his 7th assist against Atalanta.
Inter Milan in the tournament
The Milan soccer team started the 2022-2023 season of Serie A (Italy's first soccer division) very well, they are in the third position of the general table with 21 games won, 3 tied and 12 lost, getting 66 points. . Inter seeks to be at the top of the tournament this season, so they must win as many games as possible and they will be the champions of this season. Their last game was on May 21, 2023, they lost 3-1 against Napoli at the Diego Armando Maradona and thus got their twelfth loss of the tournament. They arrive as the favorites to win this game, because of the great team they have and the good moment they are going through. They also have an advantage when playing at home and that their fans can support them.
The stadium
The Giuseppe Meazza is located in the city of Milan, Italy. It will host this match and has a capacity of 80,018 spectators. It was inaugurated on September 19, 1926 and is currently the home of AC Milan and FC Internazionale of Serie A.