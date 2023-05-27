Coventry City 1-1 Luton Town (5-6 pen.): Hatters complete remarkable journey to top flight with playoff final win

For the first time ever, Luton Town will be playing Premier League football after the Hatters came through a dramatic penalty shootout in the EFL Championship play-off final against Coventry City at Wembley Stadium.

Luton took the lead after 23 minutes through Jordan Clark before Coventry equalized courtesy of Gustavo Hamer on 66 minutes as the match finished 1-1 after 90 minutes.

Neither side scored in extra time although the Hatters came close and a penalty shootout would decide who joined Burnley and Sheffield United in the top flight next season.

The first 11 penalties were converted before Sky Blues Fankaty Dabo blasted the 12th and final spot kick over to send Luton up while the West Midlands outfit fell agonizingly short of their first Premier League campaign in 23 years.

The rise of the Hatters from the fifth tier to the top of the English football pyramid has been masterminded by Rob Edwards, who started the season in the Watford dugout.

When Nathan Jones left Luton to take the managerial position at Southampton, Edwards, who led Forest Green Rovers to the EFL League Two title last season, has now authored one of football's greatest stories.

Story of the match

With the Wembley showpiece promising to be a close affair, Luton thought they had opened the scoring after just five minutes as Tom Lockyer nodded down Clark's cross to Gabe Osho, who bundled over, but after a brief check with VAR, the goal was disallowed after it was determined Osho's foot was just past the last defender.

The match nearly took a catastrophic turn as Hatters skipper Lockyer collapsed off the ball and after four minutes of treatment, he was stretchered off and taken to hospital, where the club have confirmed he is responsive and talking to his family.

Carlton Morris, who tore his ACL on his last visit to Wembley with in the 2019 EFL League One playoff final, took advantage of a mix-up between Coventry goalkeeper Ben Wilson and defender Luke McNally, but his shot was narrowly wide.

He then brought a cross from Pelly Ruddock-Mpanzu after the midfielder capitalized on Callum Doyle's weak clearance, but his effort was blocked behind for a corner kick.

Edwards' men deservedly opened the scoring on 23 minutes as Alfie Doherty's ball down the flank was controlled by Elijah Adebayo who got by Kyle McFadzean and picked out Clark, who beat Wilson at his near post.

Jordan Clark opened the scoring for Luton in the Championship playoff final/Photo: Ivan Yordanov/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Luton thought they had doubled their advantage as Doyle's clearance deflected in off of Adebayo's elbow, but referee Michael Oliver was given little choice but to rule the goal out.

The Sky Blues should have leveled with their first meaningful chance of the afternoon, Hamer getting on the end of Jake Bidwell's cross only to steer his shot over the crossbar.

After a frustrating first 45 minutes where Coventry was clearly second best, Mark Robins' side took control for the first 25 minutes of the second half.

The influential Hamer and Viktor Gyokeres nearly forced Ethan Horvath into a mistake within five minutes of the restart while Sky Blues skipper Liam Kelly flew his shot over the bar.

Gyokeres then started the move that to the West Midlands side, themselves away from the top reaches of English football since the 2000-01 season, that led to the equalizer.

The picked out Hamer on the edge of the box and he beat Horvath into the bottom right corner, the ball nicking the knee of Osho on its way in.

Gustavo Hamer leveled for Coventry midway through the second half/Photo Stephanie Meeks/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Matty Godden nearly gave Coventry lead moments after Hamer's goal, but he shot bounded past the frame of the goal.

Luton were able to work their way back into the proceedings, but fatigue set in for both teams as cramping was clearly evident with extra time on the horizon.

After the first half of extra time produced nothing of note, Jonathan Panzo was caught out in possession by Joe Taylor and he flew in on goal, squeezing his shot past Wilson only to see VAR to rule it out after the ball touched Taylor's arm after hitting off Panzo.

That sent this thriller to penalties, Dan Potts winning the coin toss and choosing to shoot in the Luton end.

Morris, Taylor, Marvelous Nakamba, Clark and Luke Berry converted for the Hatters while Godden, Gyokeres, Ben Sheaf, Josh Eccles and Kelly scored for the Sky Blues.

Potts made it 6-5 to Luton in sudden death before Dabo skied over as the Hatters, who just missed out on playing in the inaugural season of the Premier League, took their place in the top flight 31 years in the making.

Luton celebrate after winning the penalty shootout to reach the Premier League/Photo: Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

Man of the match: The entire Luton team

While it would be easy to give this award to Clark for scoring the Hatters' opener or Potts for his sudden-death spot kick, instead it goes to the entire team and city.

After playing in the non-league nine years ago, a drop that included a 30-point penalty in League Two, Luton have rebuilt themselves and their reward is a deserved place in the Premier League in one of English football's greatest fairytale stories.