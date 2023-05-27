Philadelphia Union 3-0 New England Revolution: Revs knocked out of first after blowout loss to Union

The Philadelphia Union ran their unbeaten streak to six matches with a thoroughly dominating 3-0 victory over the New England Revolution at Subaru Park.

After a goalless first half, Daniel Gazdag scored twice in the second half, including his first goal from open play in 2023 and Julian Carranza added a third in the 88th minute.

Story of the match

Philadelphia lined up in a 3-5-2 formation with Olivier Mbaizo and Kai Wagner getting plenty of the ball in the final third and Latif Blessing picked up a yellow card after just four minutes.

Two minutes later, the Union had an excellent chance as Gazdag found Carranza from the center of the park, but it was just out of the Argentine's reach.

Carranza then saw Djordje Petrovic save his shot that was deflected on its way to goal.

The game slowed down as the two teams played from the midfield, making play difficult for the other until Bobby Wood went wide with his attempt for the visitors after receiving a centering pass.

Damion Lowe then hit one straight at Petrovic before Gazdag tested the New England goalkeeper from distance and Carranza seeing his header saved.

Wagner collided with Brandon Bye in the 35th minute, the German center-back needing attention from the medical staff, but eventually returning to the match.

Wood picked up a yellow card, indicative of the physical style of play New England was now committed to playing as the teams went into halftime scoreless.

Philadelphia had a couple of good chances to begin the second half and they opened the scoring in the 55th minute. Damion Lowe set up Carranza, whose shot was saved by Petrovic, but Gazdag eventually got onto the ball in the box and made it 1-0.

Emmanuel Boateng came down at the other end and stung the palms of Andre Blake and Bye sent the rebound well over.

The Union nearly doubled their advantage as Jose Martinez got free along the end line and sent a ball into the box for Carranza, who shot just high.

It was 2-0 when Mikael Uhre was pulled down in the box, referee Lukasz Szpala pointed to the spot and Gazdag converted the penalty for his second goal of the night.

The hosts kept up the pressure, earning several corner kicks and it eventually paid off, Chris Donovan leading the counterattack down the right and passing to Carranza, who beat Petrovic for his fifth goal of the season.

Man of the match: Jose Martinez

Although he didn't score, the midfielder's presence could be felt through the whole of the match, his near-assist on a second-half chance by Carranza the pick of the bunch.