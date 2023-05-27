St. Louis City SC vs Vancouver Whitecaps preview: How to watch, team news, predicted lineups, kickoff time and ones to watch

St. Louis City SC looks for a second successive victory as the expansion side hosts the Vancouver Whitecaps at the CITYPARK.

A dominant 4-0 victory over Kansas City got St. Louis back on track as Indiana Vassilev scored twice and Eduard Lowen and Nicholas Gioacchini also found the back of the net.

Vancouver has won consecutive games, defeating Seattle 2-0 last weekend as well as advancing to the final of the Canadian Championship with a 3-0 win over Pacific.

The St. Louis attack has seen seven different players score multiple goals, the only team in MLS that can make that claim and are second in the league with 26 goals as a team.

The Whitecaps have gone 14 straight games without a victory which is tied with San Jose for the longest active streak in the league.

Team news

St. Louis City SC

Rasmus Alm will miss out with an abdominal injury while Joakim Nilsson is absent due to a knee issue.

Star man Joao Klauss has missed the last four matches with a knee injury, but there is a chance he will feature here as his status has been upgraded to questionable.

John Nelson returns to the lineup after serving a one-match suspension.

Vancouver Whitecaps

Ranko Veselinovic will miss the match due to personal reasons while Triston Blackmon (right knee contusion) and Ryan Gauld (left hamstring tightness) are questionable.

Predicted lineups

St. Louis City SC: Burki; Nerwinski, Hiebert, Parker, Nelson; Lowen, Perez; Stroud, Vassilev, Gioacchini; Klauss

Vancouver Whitecaps: Takaoka; Brown, Blackmon, Laborda, Martins; Gressel, Berhalter, Cubas; Vite, Caicedo; White

Ones to watch

Roman Burki (St. Louis City SC)

He picked up his third clean sheet of the season in last week's win over Kansas City, making six saves, tying him with Brad Stuver and Djordje Petrovic for most games with five or more saves as he did that for the fifth time in 2023.

Photo: Bill Barrett/ISI Photos/Getty Images

With the recent news that Burki took less money to join St. Louis, his play has shown his contract to be a bargain.

Brian White (Vancouver Whitecaps)

White is clearly Vancouver's most dangerous player, leading the Whitecaps in goals, expected goals, expected goals per 90 minutes and shots per 90.

Photo: Christopher Morris - Corbis/Getty Images

Previous meetings

This is the first-ever matchup between St. Louis and Vancouver.

The match will be streamed nationally on Apple TV + with Max Bretos as the play-by-play announcer and Brian Dunseth serving as the analyst.

Kickoff is set for 9:30pm Eastern time.