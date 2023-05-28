Juventus vs Milan LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Serie A Match

ADVERTISEMENT
How to watch Juventus vs Milan Live Stream on TV and Online?
USA Time: 2:45 PM
USA TV channel (English): In Paramount +.
USA TV channel (Spanish): In Paramount +.
USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL
Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for Juventus vs Milan: match for the in Serie A Match?
|
Country
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
TV channel and live transmissions
|
Argentina
|
Sunday, May 28th 2023
|
15:45 hours
|
In Star.
|
Bolivia
|
Sunday, May 28th 2023
|
15:45 hours
|
In Star.
|
Brazil
|
Sunday, May 28th 2023
|
15:45 hours
|
In Star.
|
Chile
|
Sunday, May 28th 2023
|
15:45 hours
|
In Star.
|
Colombia
|
Sunday, May 28th 2023
|
13:45 hours
|
In Star.
|
Ecuador
|
Sunday, May 28th 2023
|
13:45 hours
|
In Star.
|
Spain
|
Sunday, May 28th 2023
|
18:45 hours
|
In Movistar Liga de Campeones.
|
Canada
|
Sunday, May 28th 2023
|
14:45 hours
|
In FuboTV Canada.
|
USA
|
Sunday, May 28th 2023
|
14:45 hours
|
In Paramount +.
|
Mexico
|
Sunday, May 28th 2023
|
12:45 hours
|
In Star.
|
Paraguay
|
Sunday, May 28th 2023
|
15:45 hours
|
In Star.
|
Peru
|
Sunday, May 28th 2023
|
11:45 hours
|
In Star.
|
Uruguay
|
Sunday, May 28th 2023
|
15:45 hours
|
In Star.
|
Venezuela
|
Sunday, May 28th 2023
|
14:45 hours
|
In Star.
Watch out for these players
Dusan Vlahovic case
Dusan Vlahovic has made 10 goals in 27 games and 2 assists in Serie A. In Champions League and Europa League he scored 4 goals and 2 assists.
If any team would be interested they would have to put 70 million on the table to acquire the Serbian.
Santiago Gimenez to Milan?
Milan is looking for a center forward, the deck of options are the Mexican and the American Folarin Balogun who is in Reims of France, with 35 games made 20 goals and 3 assists.
In comparison with Santiago who scored 15 goals, 3 assists in 31 games with the popular team. What is known is that the bebote wants to continue in the Netherlands, as he will play Champions League with Feyenoord.
How is Juve doing?
They lost their chance to go to the final against Sevilla losing by one goal, now these games with Milan are planned to culminate in the best way, to dream of some minor prize of European competitions, their last game is against Udinese.
Besides, they were deducted ten points for the capital gains case, for increasing the value of their players. Juve also lost to Empoli by 4 goals to 1, so it is not the best moment for the Turin team.