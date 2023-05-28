Juventus vs Milan LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Serie A Match
Photo: VAVEL

In a few moments we will share with you the Juventus vs Milan live starting line-ups, as well as the latest information from the Juventus Stadium. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
How to watch Juventus vs Milan Live Stream on TV and Online?

USA Date: Sunday, May 28th 2023

USA Time: 2:45 PM

USA TV channel (English): In Paramount +.

USA TV channel (Spanish): In Paramount +.

USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL

Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for Juventus vs Milan: match for the in Serie A Match?

This is the start time of the game Juventus vs Milan: of Saturday, May 28th, 2023 in several countries:

Country

Date

 Local Time

TV channel and live transmissions

Argentina

Sunday, May 28th 2023

15:45 hours

In Star.

Bolivia

Sunday, May 28th 2023

15:45 hours

 In Star.

Brazil

Sunday, May 28th 2023

15:45 hours

 In Star.

Chile

Sunday, May 28th 2023

15:45 hours

In Star.

Colombia

Sunday, May 28th 2023

13:45 hours

In Star.

Ecuador

Sunday, May 28th 2023

13:45 hours

 In Star.

Spain

Sunday, May 28th 2023

18:45 hours

 In Movistar Liga de Campeones.

Canada

Sunday, May 28th 2023

14:45 hours

 In FuboTV Canada.

USA

Sunday, May 28th 2023

14:45 hours

In Paramount +.

Mexico

Sunday, May 28th 2023

12:45 hours

 In Star.

Paraguay

Sunday, May 28th 2023

15:45 hours

In Star.

Peru

Sunday, May 28th 2023

11:45 hours

In Star.

Uruguay

Sunday, May 28th 2023

15:45 hours

 In Star.

Venezuela

Sunday, May 28th 2023

14:45 hours

 In Star.
Watch out for these players

Angel Di Maria is the player to watch on the Juventus side, the Argentine has 8 goals this season with the Turin side, between league and Europe. On the Milan side we have the Portuguese, Rafael Leão with 33 games has scored 13 goals and 10 assists in Serie A, in the Champions League he made more assists than goals, only 5.
Dusan Vlahovic case

The 23-year-old striker from Serbia is of interest in the market of different teams, having the interest of the Premier League, Chelsea and Manchester United interested in the services of the Juventus nine. 
Dusan Vlahovic has made 10 goals in 27 games and 2 assists in Serie A. In Champions League and Europa League he scored 4 goals and 2 assists. 
If any team would be interested they would have to put 70 million on the table to acquire the Serbian. 
Photo: Juventus
Photo: Juventus
Santiago Gimenez to Milan?

The case of Feyenoord's Mexican striker has ignited, even though it is not yet the transfer market, but the movements continue, although there is still nothing official. The alarms went off in Holland, but in Mexico and Italy the illusion of seeing Santi in Serie A grew, when the bebote's agent uploaded a photo to her networks that he was in Milan's territory. 
Milan is looking for a center forward, the deck of options are the Mexican and the American Folarin Balogun who is in Reims of France, with 35 games made 20 goals and 3 assists.
In comparison with Santiago who scored 15 goals, 3 assists in 31 games with the popular team. What is known is that the bebote wants to continue in the Netherlands, as he will play Champions League with Feyenoord. 
How is Juve doing?

Juve is about to say goodbye to the league, closing one more chapter in Serie A, with 59 units in the seventh position it was not enough to be in European competitions for the moment, if Roma or Inter win its ranks it opens two huge possibilities to play in Europe, not in Champions League, but in Europa League or Conference League. 
They lost their chance to go to the final against Sevilla losing by one goal, now these games with Milan are planned to culminate in the best way, to dream of some minor prize of European competitions, their last game is against Udinese.
Besides, they were deducted ten points for the capital gains case, for increasing the value of their players. Juve also lost to Empoli by 4 goals to 1, so it is not the best moment for the Turin team.
Photo: Juventus
Photo: Juventus
How does Milan arrive?

Calcio Milan is doing better than Juventus, with a 5-1 victory, in a unique campaign for the red and black team, returning to the Champions League, losing to the eternal rival Inter in the semifinals. But in the league they are about to finish in 4th position with 64 points, below Inter. Their last game will be against Hellas Verona at home, next June 4, and then they are planning their tour of the United States in the summer.
Photo: MIlan
Photo: MIlan
