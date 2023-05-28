Tapatio vs Atlante LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga Expansion MX 2023 Match
Image: VAVEL

Stay tuned to follow Tapatio vs Atlante live on TV

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Tapatio vs Atlante live, as well as the latest information from the Jalisco Stadium. Stay tuned to VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage of the match.
Where and how to watch Tapatio vs Atlante live online

The match will be broadcast on television on ViX, Fox Sports, Hi Sports, Claro Sports, ESPN, Star Plus, TVC Deportes.
Tapatio vs Atlante can be tuned in from the live streams of VIX+, Azteca Digital.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Watch out for this Atlante player

Daniel Lajud, forward. to stand out in the Expansion League is very complicated, due to the large number of high level players, for Atlante every tournament is important and for this one, Lajud was their goal scorer with 6 goals in the tournament, without a doubt the team will need his player to win the title.
Watch out for this player from Tapatio

Juan Brigido, forward. One of the key players to win the Expansion League title, two goals from this player were key for the team, two shots outside the area were enough to get on the scoreboard, with his demonstrated skills he will be a player to watch out for, so more shots will be seen at the Jalisco.
Last Atlante lineup

Hernandez, Reyes, Portales, Escobar, Sousa, Velazquez, Soto, Garcia, Gonzalez, Martinez, Lopez.
Last alignment Tapatio

Garcia, Aguayo, Gomez, Perez, Macias, Engelhart, Guajardo, Campillo, Chavez, Brigido, Gonzalez.
Face to face

In the regular season Tapatio and Atlante faced each other in a duel that ended in a victory for the Guadalajara team, their duel in the semifinals also ended in a victory on aggregate for the defining game, without a doubt this duel will have a lot of action due to the level of both teams.
Arbitration quartet

Center: Ivan Lopez. Assistants: Rene Ramirez and Osacar Barriga. Fourth Official: Edgar Rangel.
Atlante goes for revenge

Atlante with its return to Mexico City seems to be back the winning team that at some point conquered so many people from the capital, Atlante with the Expansion League seems to have done very well since it has been one of the teams that has been more constant in the final phase, the team had a great participation when it was champion the previous tournament and for the tournament that just ended it did a good role by being in third place with 30 points, Raya2 was their first opponent in the Liguilla and the aggregate ended 2-1 in favor of Atlante, and in the semifinals their opponent would be Tapatío, who was the team that finished as champion, without a doubt Atlante will want to become the Champion of Champions, since there is no promotion it will be a great consolation to add one more trophy.
Tapatio has demonstrated its great momentum

Tapatio has been a team of tradition in Guadalajara, being a subsidiary team of Chivas, practically has been the cradle of many red and white players, with the creation of the Expansion League the team returned and it seems that they are doing things very well, the team had a great regular tournament and with 31 points was classified as second place, their way in Liguilla was not easy because the teams were very competitive, Their first rival was Tlaxcala and the aggregate ended in a tie, so Tapatio advanced by position in the table, their second rival was the until then current champion, with only one goal in the series, Tapatio qualified to the final and was already favorite, Atletico Morelia was the great rival in the final and in a great show Tapatio became champion.
Tapatio champion/Image: LigaMXExpansion
A duel of great value

The champion of champions has arrived and it looks like it will be a very intense duel, two of the best teams will face each other in what is a commemoration match, as there is no promotion this duel is only worth to obtain the trophy of the best of the year, but undoubtedly being two champions the level of play will be much higher.
Welcome

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Tapatio vs Atlante match, corresponding to the Campeon de Campeones Ida Liga Expansion MX 2023. The match will take place at Estadio Jalisco at 19:00.
