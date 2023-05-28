Brentford vs Manchester City LIVE: Score Updates (0-0)
12:45 PM7 minutes ago

55'

Yoane Wissa receives yellow card
12:40 PM12 minutes ago

50'

The ball is going from one area to the other, despite City's ball dominance, the attack is very even
12:34 PM18 minutes ago

45'

Start of the second half
12:18 PM34 minutes ago

45+1'

The first half is over
12:17 PM35 minutes ago

45'

One minute of compensation is added
12:11 PM41 minutes ago

40'

Brentford keep trying to get to goal, but City's defense is well posed
12:07 PM44 minutes ago

35'

Brentford takes advantage of the spaces to get into the box, but when it comes to finishing, the shots are not good
12:03 PMan hour ago

30'

The pace of the game is slow, it seems that both clubs are settling in
11:59 AMan hour ago

25'

Chelsea continue to carry the ball to their side, but they are not concerned about attacking
11:54 AMan hour ago

20'

Brentford struggle to get out, fail to respond
11:46 AMan hour ago

15'

City continue to press the area
11:41 AMan hour ago

10'

Brentford had the first, Josh Dasilva went wide and smashed the ball off the post
11:38 AMan hour ago

5'

City are going all out, looking for the goal and pressing in the Brentford area
11:31 AMan hour ago

Kick-off

The match is ready between Brentford and Man City, at Gtech Community Stadium, where you can see a stadium with many people.
11:31 AMan hour ago

They take the field

Both teams take the field for the start of this Premier League match at Gtech Community Stadium.
11:29 AMan hour ago

Manchester's next match

The visitors are coming off a 1-1 draw against Brighton & Hove Albion in their last match, but still have several games in hand.
Sat., Jun. 3, Manchester City vs Manchester United, English FA Cup
11:19 AM2 hours ago

Man City's XI

This is the XI with which the visitors will take the field at Gtech Community Stadium, a Premier League match.
11:14 AM2 hours ago

Brentford XI

This is the XI with which the home team will take the field at Gtech Community Stadium, a Premier League match.
11:09 AM2 hours ago

Gtech Community Stadium

Brentford Community Stadium is a stadium in Brentford, west London. It is the home of Brentford Football Club and London Irish Rugby Club from 2020, replacing the former Griffin Park ground. It has a capacity of 17,250 spectators, using the ground for both soccer and rugby.
11:04 AM2 hours ago

Premier League and Bundesliga Champion

Joao Cancelo, Bayern Munich defender, achieved a new title after winning the Bundesliga this Saturday, however, the Portuguese has a peculiarity and that is that he was also champion of the Premier League.
Cancelo, who spent the first part of the season with the Citizens, was registered in the English league at the beginning of the soccer year and is therefore considered as one of the champion elements.
10:59 AM2 hours ago

Best player

Erling Haaland, Manchester City striker, ended the season being recognized as the best young player and the best player of the season in the Premier League.
He is the first player in history to win both awards in the same campaign. Haaland has scored 36 goals, which has also made him the top scorer.
10:54 AM2 hours ago

They should learn from the Premier League

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said that Spain's LaLiga should learn from the Premier League when it comes to sanctioning racist incidents.
"They should. They are very strict here, they know what they have to do. But racism is everywhere, not just in one place. It's a problem everywhere. We have been brought up to think that we are better than our neighbors, that we are better than everyone else," Guardiola said.
10:49 AM2 hours ago

They are warming up

A few minutes before kick-off, both clubs are already on the pitch in preparation for the match.
 
10:44 AM2 hours ago

Supporters

Gradually the fans arrive at the stadium, an average entry is expected for this match on the 38th day of the Premier League.
10:39 AM2 hours ago

They are already at the stadium

Both teams are already at the stadium, some players enter the dressing room to get ready for warm-up, while other players are checking the field before entering the locker room.
10:34 AM2 hours ago

Tune in here Brentford vs Manchester City in Premier League

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Brentford vs Manchester City match in the Premier League.
10:29 AM2 hours ago

What time is Brentford vs Manchester City match for Premier League?

This is the start time of the game Brentford vs Manchester City of March 28th, in several countries: Mexico: 09:30 a.m. CDMX Argentina: 11:30 a.m. Chile: 11:30 a.m. Colombia: 9:30 a.m. Peru: 09:30 hours USA: 11:30 a.m. ET Ecuador: 9:30 a.m. ET Uruguay: 11:30 a.m. Paraguay: 10:30 a.m. Spain: 16:30 hours
10:24 AM2 hours ago

Where and how to watch Brentford vs Manchester City live

The match will be broadcast on Peacock. If you want to watch Brentford vs Manchester City in streaming, it will be tuned by Peacock. If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
10:19 AM3 hours ago

Antecedents

This will be the 16th meeting between the two clubs, so they will want to start with all this commitment and get ahead, in addition to adding the three points, leaving the 6 wins for Brentford, 1 draw and 9 for Manchester City.
10:14 AM3 hours ago

Last 5 meetings

In the last 5 duels between the two teams, the dominance has been very unbalanced, who has 3 wins for Brentford, 2 for Manchester City and 0 draw, leaving the balance very uneven.
Manchester City 1-2 Brentford, 12 Nov, 2022, English Premier League
Manchester City 2-0 Brentford, 9 Feb, 2022, English Premier League
Brentford 0-1 Manchester City, 29 Dec, 2021 , English Premier League
Brentford 2-1 Manchester City, 27 Dec, 1937 , English Premier League
Manchester City 0-2 Brentford, Dec 25, 1937 , English Premier League
10:09 AM3 hours ago

Watch out for this Brentford player

England striker, 27 year old Ivan Toney has performed well, the striker has played his thirty-third game in his local league, 33 as a starter and 0 as a substitute, managing to score 20 goals in the Premier League and 4 assists, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club to stay strong in the English league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments.
10:04 AM3 hours ago

Watch out for this Manchester City player

The 22 year old striker from Norway, Erling Haaland has been performing well, the striker has played his thirty-fifth game in his home league, 33 as a starter and 2 as a substitute, managing to score 36 goals in the Premier League and 8 assists, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club to stay strong in the English league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments.
9:59 AM3 hours ago

How are Brentford coming?

The locals in their last 5 matches have had a very good performance, as they have had several victories in the last matches, their best result was the 1-3 against Tottenham Hotspur, having a streak of 4 wins, 0 draws and 1 defeat, a very favorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Tottenham Hotspur 1-3 Brentford, 20 May, 2023, English Premier League
Brentford 2-0 West Ham United, 14 May, 2023, English Premier League
Liverpool 1-0 Brentford, 6 May, 2023, English Premier League
Brentford 2-1 Nottingham Forest, 29 Apr, 2023, English Premier League
Chelsea 0-2 Brentford, 26 Apr, 2023, English Premier League
9:54 AM3 hours ago

How is Manchester City coming?

The visitors in their last 5 matches have had a very good performance, as they have had several victories in the last matches, their best result was the 4-0 against Real Madrid, having a streak of 3 wins, 2 draws and 0 defeats, a very favorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Brighton & Hove Albion 1-1 Manchester City, 24 May, 2023, English Premier League
Manchester City 1-0 Chelsea, 21 May, 2023, English Premier League
Manchester City 4-0 Real Madrid, 17 May, 2023, UEFA Champions League
Everton 0-3 Manchester City, 14 May, 2023, English Premier League
Real Madrid 1-1 Manchester City, 9 May, 2023, UEFA Champions League
9:49 AM3 hours ago

Welcome

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Brentford vs Manchester City Premier League match. The match will take place at the Gtech Community Stadium, at 11:30 am.
