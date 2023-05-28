Brentford vs Manchester City LIVE: Score Updates (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
55'
Yoane Wissa receives yellow card
50'
The ball is going from one area to the other, despite City's ball dominance, the attack is very even
45'
Start of the second half
45+1'
The first half is over
45'
One minute of compensation is added
40'
Brentford keep trying to get to goal, but City's defense is well posed
35'
Brentford takes advantage of the spaces to get into the box, but when it comes to finishing, the shots are not good
30'
The pace of the game is slow, it seems that both clubs are settling in
25'
Chelsea continue to carry the ball to their side, but they are not concerned about attacking
20'
Brentford struggle to get out, fail to respond
15'
City continue to press the area
10'
Brentford had the first, Josh Dasilva went wide and smashed the ball off the post
5'
City are going all out, looking for the goal and pressing in the Brentford area
Kick-off
The match is ready between Brentford and Man City, at Gtech Community Stadium, where you can see a stadium with many people.
They take the field
Both teams take the field for the start of this Premier League match at Gtech Community Stadium.
Manchester's next match
The visitors are coming off a 1-1 draw against Brighton & Hove Albion in their last match, but still have several games in hand.
Sat., Jun. 3, Manchester City vs Manchester United, English FA Cup
Man City's XI
This is the XI with which the visitors will take the field at Gtech Community Stadium, a Premier League match.
🐝 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 🔵— Manchester City (@ManCity) May 28, 2023
XI | Ederson, Walker (C), Ake, Laporte, Gomez, Lewis, Phillips, Palmer, Mahrez, Foden, Alvarez
SUBS | Ortega Moreno, Stones, Gundogan, Haaland, Rodrigo, Bernardo, Charles, Robertson, Knight#ManCity | @HaysWorldwide pic.twitter.com/yXzIDLgLa8
Brentford XI
This is the XI with which the home team will take the field at Gtech Community Stadium, a Premier League match.
🐝 Your final Bees line-up of the season#BREMCI | #BrentfordFC | @bluejeansnet— Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) May 28, 2023
Gtech Community Stadium
Brentford Community Stadium is a stadium in Brentford, west London. It is the home of Brentford Football Club and London Irish Rugby Club from 2020, replacing the former Griffin Park ground. It has a capacity of 17,250 spectators, using the ground for both soccer and rugby.
Premier League and Bundesliga Champion
Joao Cancelo, Bayern Munich defender, achieved a new title after winning the Bundesliga this Saturday, however, the Portuguese has a peculiarity and that is that he was also champion of the Premier League.
Cancelo, who spent the first part of the season with the Citizens, was registered in the English league at the beginning of the soccer year and is therefore considered as one of the champion elements.
Best player
Erling Haaland, Manchester City striker, ended the season being recognized as the best young player and the best player of the season in the Premier League.
He is the first player in history to win both awards in the same campaign. Haaland has scored 36 goals, which has also made him the top scorer.
They should learn from the Premier League
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said that Spain's LaLiga should learn from the Premier League when it comes to sanctioning racist incidents.
"They should. They are very strict here, they know what they have to do. But racism is everywhere, not just in one place. It's a problem everywhere. We have been brought up to think that we are better than our neighbors, that we are better than everyone else," Guardiola said.
They are warming up
A few minutes before kick-off, both clubs are already on the pitch in preparation for the match.
Supporters
Gradually the fans arrive at the stadium, an average entry is expected for this match on the 38th day of the Premier League.
They are already at the stadium
Both teams are already at the stadium, some players enter the dressing room to get ready for warm-up, while other players are checking the field before entering the locker room.
Tune in here Brentford vs Manchester City in Premier League
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Brentford vs Manchester City match in the Premier League.
What time is Brentford vs Manchester City match for Premier League?
This is the start time of the game Brentford vs Manchester City of March 28th, in several countries: Mexico: 09:30 a.m. CDMX Argentina: 11:30 a.m. Chile: 11:30 a.m. Colombia: 9:30 a.m. Peru: 09:30 hours USA: 11:30 a.m. ET Ecuador: 9:30 a.m. ET Uruguay: 11:30 a.m. Paraguay: 10:30 a.m. Spain: 16:30 hours
Where and how to watch Brentford vs Manchester City live
The match will be broadcast on Peacock. If you want to watch Brentford vs Manchester City in streaming, it will be tuned by Peacock. If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Antecedents
This will be the 16th meeting between the two clubs, so they will want to start with all this commitment and get ahead, in addition to adding the three points, leaving the 6 wins for Brentford, 1 draw and 9 for Manchester City.
Last 5 meetings
In the last 5 duels between the two teams, the dominance has been very unbalanced, who has 3 wins for Brentford, 2 for Manchester City and 0 draw, leaving the balance very uneven.
Manchester City 1-2 Brentford, 12 Nov, 2022, English Premier League
Manchester City 2-0 Brentford, 9 Feb, 2022, English Premier League
Brentford 0-1 Manchester City, 29 Dec, 2021 , English Premier League
Brentford 2-1 Manchester City, 27 Dec, 1937 , English Premier League
Manchester City 0-2 Brentford, Dec 25, 1937 , English Premier League
Watch out for this Brentford player
England striker, 27 year old Ivan Toney has performed well, the striker has played his thirty-third game in his local league, 33 as a starter and 0 as a substitute, managing to score 20 goals in the Premier League and 4 assists, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club to stay strong in the English league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments.
Watch out for this Manchester City player
The 22 year old striker from Norway, Erling Haaland has been performing well, the striker has played his thirty-fifth game in his home league, 33 as a starter and 2 as a substitute, managing to score 36 goals in the Premier League and 8 assists, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club to stay strong in the English league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments.
How are Brentford coming?
The locals in their last 5 matches have had a very good performance, as they have had several victories in the last matches, their best result was the 1-3 against Tottenham Hotspur, having a streak of 4 wins, 0 draws and 1 defeat, a very favorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Tottenham Hotspur 1-3 Brentford, 20 May, 2023, English Premier League
Brentford 2-0 West Ham United, 14 May, 2023, English Premier League
Liverpool 1-0 Brentford, 6 May, 2023, English Premier League
Brentford 2-1 Nottingham Forest, 29 Apr, 2023, English Premier League
Chelsea 0-2 Brentford, 26 Apr, 2023, English Premier League
How is Manchester City coming?
The visitors in their last 5 matches have had a very good performance, as they have had several victories in the last matches, their best result was the 4-0 against Real Madrid, having a streak of 3 wins, 2 draws and 0 defeats, a very favorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Brighton & Hove Albion 1-1 Manchester City, 24 May, 2023, English Premier League
Manchester City 1-0 Chelsea, 21 May, 2023, English Premier League
Manchester City 4-0 Real Madrid, 17 May, 2023, UEFA Champions League
Everton 0-3 Manchester City, 14 May, 2023, English Premier League
Real Madrid 1-1 Manchester City, 9 May, 2023, UEFA Champions League
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Brentford vs Manchester City Premier League match. The match will take place at the Gtech Community Stadium, at 11:30 am.