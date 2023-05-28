Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
First Half Statistics
First half ends
Both teams head to their respective dressing rooms.
Minute 44'
An extra minute will be played in the first half.
Minute 40'
Yellow card for Nottingham Forest's Morgan Gibbs after a foul on Eberechi Eze.
Minute 35'
Corner kick for Nottingham Forest after Joachim Andersen's clearance.
Minute 31' | GOAL
GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLL for Nittingham Forest, scored by Taiwo Awoniyi after a left-footed shot inside the box.
Minute 25'
Corner kick for Crystal Palace after Wayne Hennessey's clearance.
Minute 20'
Approach disallowed to Nottinghham Forest after Brennan Johnson was found to be offside.
Minute 15'
Corner kick for Crystal Palace after Orel Mangala's clearance.
Minute 10'
Another close call in the game, this time for Nottingham Forest after Serge Aurier's shot goes wide of the left side of the goal.
Minute 5'
Crystal Palace approach after Michael Olise's shot goes wide of the goal.
The match kicks off!
The ball is rolling at Selhurst Park Stadium.
Field trip
Both teams and the refereeing team take to the field at Selhurst Park Stadium.
Pre-competition movements
Both teams warm up on the pitch at Selhurst Park Stadium.
Substitutes - Nottinghan Forest
Toffolo, Surridge, Shelvey, Mighten, Kouyaté, Freuler, Dennis, Ayew, Lingard.
Nottingham Forest starters
Roster: Hennessey; Worrall, Boly, Niakhate; Aurier, Yates, Mangala, Lodi; Gibbs, Johnson; Awoniyi.
Coach: Steve Cooper.
Substitutes - Crystal Palace
Whithworth, Riedewald, Richards, McArthur, Mateta, Lokonga, Clyne, Ahamada, Adaramola.
Crystal Palace starters
Roster: Johnstone; Ward, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell; Doucoure, Hughes; Olise, Eze, Ayew.
Coach: Roy Hodgson.
Get ready!
We are ready to bring you the broadcast of the match between Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest of the 38th matchday of the Premier League 2022-2023.
Tune in here Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest Live Score
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest live, as well as the latest information from Selhurst Park Stadium. Don't miss a detail of the match Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
How to watch Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest match live on TV and online?
If you want to watch the game Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest live on TV, your options is: Telemundo Deportes.
If you want to directly stream it: NBC Sports App and nbcsports.com.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest?
This is the start time of the Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest match on May 28, 2023 in various countries:
Argentina: 12:30 p.m. –Star+
Bolivia: 11:30 a.m. –Star+
Brazil: 12:30 p.m. –Star+
Chile: 11:30 a.m. –Star+
Colombia: 10:30 a.m. –Star+
Ecuador: 10:30 a.m. –Star+
Spain: 5:30 p.m. – DAZN
Mexico: 9:30 a.m. -Paramount+
Paraguay: 11:30 a.m. –Star+
Peru: 10:30 a.m. –Star+
Uruguay: 12:30 p.m. –Star+
Key player at Nottingham Forest
One of the players to watch out for in Nottingham Forest is Danilo, the 22-year-old central midfielder born in Brazil, who has played 13 games in the current edition of the Premier League, in total games, he already has two assists and three goals , these opposite; Brighton & Hove Albion, Brentford and Southampton.
Key Player at Crystal Palace
One of the most outstanding players at Crystal Palace is Jordan Ayew, the 31-year-old center forward born in Ghana, who has played 37 games so far in the 2022-2023 Premier League, in which he has already added three assists and four goals, these in front of; Bournemouth, Leeds United twice and West Ham.
History Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest
In total, the two teams have met 60 times, Nottingham Forest dominate the record with 26 wins, there have been 18 draws and Crystal Palace have won 16 games.
In terms of goals, the record is also dominated by Nottingham Forest with 90 goals against 62 for Crystal Palace.
Actuality - Nottingham Forest
Nottingham Forest has been performing poorly in the 2022-2023 Premier League, since after playing 37 games it is in box number 16 of the standings with 37 units, this score was achieved after winning nine games, drawing 10 and losing 18 He has also scored 37 goals and conceded 67, for a goal difference of -30.
Nottingham Forest 3 - 1 Brighton & Hove Albion
- Last five games
Nottingham Forest 3 - 1 Brighton & Hove Albion
Brentford 2 - 1 Nottingham Forest
Nottingham Forest 4 - 3 Southampton
Chelsea 2 - 2 Nottingham Forest
Nottingham Forest 1 - 0 Arsenal
Actuality - Crystal Palace
Crystal Palace has been developing a regular role in the current edition of the Premier League, because after playing a total of 37 matches, it is in the 11th position in the standings with 44 points, this after winning 11 matches, drawing 11 and losing 15, leaving a goal difference of -9, this after scoring 39 goals and conceding 48.
Wolves 2 - 0 Crystal Palace
- Last five matches
Wolves 2 - 0 Crystal Palace
Crystal Palace 4-3 West Ham
Tottenham 1 - 0 Crystal Palace
Crystal Palace 2 - 0 Bournemouth
Fullham 2 - 2 Crystal Palace
The match will be played at the Selhurst Park Stadium
The match between Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest will take place at Selhurst Park Stadium in the city of London (England), the stadium is where Crystal Palace Football Club plays its home matches, it was built in 1924 and has a capacity for approximately 25,500 spectators.
Start of transmission
Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of the match Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest, valid for the 38th matchday of the Premier League 2022-2023.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this match. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.
Possession: 65,8% Crystal Palace - Nottingham Forest 34,2%
Total Shots: 6 Crystal Palace - Nottingham Forest 3
Shots on goal: 1 Crystal Palace - Nottingham Forest 2
Total passes: 270 Crystal Palace - Nottingham Forest 140
Fouls: 5 Crystal Palace - Nottingham Forest 5