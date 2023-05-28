Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League Match
Image: Twitter Crystal Palace

Update Live Commentary
12:23 PM31 minutes ago

First Half Statistics

Goals: 0 Crystal Palace - Nottingham Forest 1

Possession: 65,8% Crystal Palace - Nottingham Forest 34,2%

Total Shots: 6 Crystal Palace - Nottingham Forest 3

Shots on goal: 1 Crystal Palace - Nottingham Forest 2

Total passes: 270 Crystal Palace - Nottingham Forest 140

Fouls: 5 Crystal Palace - Nottingham Forest 5

12:18 PM35 minutes ago

First half ends

Both teams head to their respective dressing rooms.
12:18 PM36 minutes ago

Minute 44'

An extra minute will be played in the first half.
12:17 PM37 minutes ago

Minute 40'

Yellow card for Nottingham Forest's Morgan Gibbs after a foul on Eberechi Eze.
12:12 PM41 minutes ago

Minute 35'

Corner kick for Nottingham Forest after Joachim Andersen's clearance.
12:06 PMan hour ago

Minute 31' | GOAL

GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLL for Nittingham Forest, scored by Taiwo Awoniyi after a left-footed shot inside the box.
12:04 PMan hour ago

Minute 25'

Corner kick for Crystal Palace after Wayne Hennessey's clearance.
12:02 PMan hour ago

Minute 20'

Approach disallowed to Nottinghham Forest after Brennan Johnson was found to be offside.
12:00 PMan hour ago

Minute 15'

Corner kick for Crystal Palace after Orel Mangala's clearance.
11:55 AMan hour ago

Minute 10'

Another close call in the game, this time for Nottingham Forest after Serge Aurier's shot goes wide of the left side of the goal.
11:41 AMan hour ago

Minute 5'

Crystal Palace approach after Michael Olise's shot goes wide of the goal.
11:37 AMan hour ago

The match kicks off!

The ball is rolling at Selhurst Park Stadium.
11:36 AMan hour ago

Field trip

Both teams and the refereeing team take to the field at Selhurst Park Stadium.
11:36 AMan hour ago

Pre-competition movements

Both teams warm up on the pitch at Selhurst Park Stadium.
11:33 AMan hour ago

Substitutes - Nottinghan Forest

Toffolo, Surridge, Shelvey, Mighten, Kouyaté, Freuler, Dennis, Ayew, Lingard.
11:33 AMan hour ago

Nottingham Forest starters

Roster: Hennessey; Worrall, Boly, Niakhate; Aurier, Yates, Mangala, Lodi; Gibbs, Johnson; Awoniyi.
Coach: Steve Cooper.
11:33 AMan hour ago

Substitutes - Crystal Palace

Whithworth, Riedewald, Richards, McArthur, Mateta, Lokonga, Clyne, Ahamada, Adaramola.
11:33 AMan hour ago

Crystal Palace starters

Roster: Johnstone; Ward, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell; Doucoure, Hughes; Olise, Eze, Ayew.
Coach: Roy Hodgson.
11:25 AMan hour ago

Get ready!

We are ready to bring you the broadcast of the match between Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest of the 38th matchday of the Premier League 2022-2023.
12:07 AM13 hours ago

Tune in here Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest Live Score

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest live, as well as the latest information from Selhurst Park Stadium. Don't miss a detail of the match Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
12:02 AM13 hours ago

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest match live on TV and online?

If you want to watch the game Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest live on TV, your options is: Telemundo Deportes.
If you want to directly stream it: NBC Sports App and nbcsports.com.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
11:57 PM13 hours ago

What time is Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest?

This is the start time of the Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest match on May 28, 2023 in various countries:
Argentina: 12:30 p.m. –Star+
Bolivia: 11:30 a.m. –Star+
Brazil: 12:30 p.m. –Star+
Chile: 11:30 a.m. –Star+
Colombia: 10:30 a.m. –Star+
Ecuador: 10:30 a.m. –Star+
Spain: 5:30 p.m. – DAZN
Mexico: 9:30 a.m. -Paramount+
Paraguay: 11:30 a.m. –Star+
Peru: 10:30 a.m. –Star+
Uruguay: 12:30 p.m. –Star+
11:52 PM13 hours ago

Key player at Nottingham Forest

One of the players to watch out for in Nottingham Forest is Danilo, the 22-year-old central midfielder born in Brazil, who has played 13 games in the current edition of the Premier League, in total games, he already has two assists and three goals , these opposite; Brighton & Hove Albion, Brentford and Southampton.
11:47 PM13 hours ago

Key Player at Crystal Palace

One of the most outstanding players at Crystal Palace is Jordan Ayew, the 31-year-old center forward born in Ghana, who has played 37 games so far in the 2022-2023 Premier League, in which he has already added three assists and four goals, these in front of; Bournemouth, Leeds United twice and West Ham.
11:42 PM13 hours ago

History Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest

In total, the two teams have met 60 times, Nottingham Forest dominate the record with 26 wins, there have been 18 draws and Crystal Palace have won 16 games.
In terms of goals, the record is also dominated by Nottingham Forest with 90 goals against 62 for Crystal Palace.
11:37 PM13 hours ago

Actuality - Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest has been performing poorly in the 2022-2023 Premier League, since after playing 37 games it is in box number 16 of the standings with 37 units, this score was achieved after winning nine games, drawing 10 and losing 18 He has also scored 37 goals and conceded 67, for a goal difference of -30.
  • Last five games

Nottingham Forest 3 - 1 Brighton & Hove Albion
Brentford 2 - 1 Nottingham Forest
Nottingham Forest 4 - 3 Southampton
Chelsea 2 - 2 Nottingham Forest
Nottingham Forest 1 - 0 Arsenal

11:32 PM13 hours ago

Actuality - Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace has been developing a regular role in the current edition of the Premier League, because after playing a total of 37 matches, it is in the 11th position in the standings with 44 points, this after winning 11 matches, drawing 11 and losing 15, leaving a goal difference of -9, this after scoring 39 goals and conceding 48.
  • Last five matches

Wolves 2 - 0 Crystal Palace
Crystal Palace 4-3 West Ham
Tottenham 1 - 0 Crystal Palace
Crystal Palace 2 - 0 Bournemouth
Fullham 2 - 2 Crystal Palace

11:27 PM13 hours ago

The match will be played at the Selhurst Park Stadium

The match between Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest will take place at Selhurst Park Stadium in the city of London (England), the stadium is where Crystal Palace Football Club plays its home matches, it was built in 1924 and has a capacity for approximately 25,500 spectators.
Image: selhurst-park.co
11:22 PM14 hours ago

Start of transmission

Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of the match Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest, valid for the 38th matchday of the Premier League 2022-2023.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this match. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.
