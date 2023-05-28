Arsenal vs Wolves LIVE Score Updates (4-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
Gabriel Jesus pops up at the far post with the header into the net to make it 4-0.
Neves and Nouri enter
Bueno and Nunes leave
Wolves changes
HALF TIME
Bukayo Saka with a shot into the corner and straight into the net to make it 3-0 and put the score at 3-0.
Granit Xhaka's cross into the six-yard box is easily finished off by Granit Xhaka to make it 2-0 at the Emirates Stadium.
Jesus with the cross and Xhaka with the header into the net, despite the goalkeeper's deflection, for the game's 1-0.
Wolves substitutes
6 Boubacar Traore
12 Matheus Cunha
21 Pablo Sarabia
15 Craig Dawson
8 Rúben Neves
24 Toti
59 Joseph Hodge
25 Daniel Bentley
Arsenal substitutes
24 Reiss Nelson
14 Edward Nketiah
30 Matt Turner
21 Fabio Vieira
16 Rob Holding
97 Reuell Walters
41 Mauro Bandeira
3 Kieran Tierney
XI Wolves
XI Arsenal
Will be in the Champions League
What time is Arsenal vs Wolves match for Premier League 2023?
Argentina: 12:30 PM en ESPN y Star Plus
Bolivia: 11:30 PM en ESPN y Star Plus
Brasil: 12:30 PM en ESPN y Star Plus
Chile: 12:30 PM en ESPN y Star Plus
Costa Rica: 9:30 AM en ESPN y Star Plus
Colombia: 10:30 AM en ESPN y Star Plus
Ecuador: 10:30 AM en ESPN y Star Plus
Estados Unidos (ET): 11:30 AM en NBC y Telemundo
España: 5:30 PM por confirmar
México: 9:30 AM en Paramount Plus y Claro video
Paraguay: 12:30 PM en ESPN y Star Plus
Perú: 10:30 AM en ESPN y Star Plus
Uruguay: 12:30 PM en ESPN y Star Plus
Last games Arsenal vs Wolves
Wolves 0-2 Arsenal, 2022 Premier League season
Arsenal 2-1 Wolves, 2022 Premier League season
Wolves 0-1 Arsenal, 2022 Premier League season
Wolves 2-1 Arsenal, season 2021 Premier League
Arsenal 1-2 Wolves, season 202 Premier League