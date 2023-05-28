Arsenal vs Wolves LIVE Score Updates (4-0)
Image: VAVEL

12:51 PM2 minutes ago

60'

In comes Nelson and out comes Saka, Arsenal change.
12:49 PM4 minutes ago

57'

ARSENAL GOAL

Gabriel Jesus pops up at the far post with the header into the net to make it 4-0.

12:43 PM10 minutes ago

53'

Arsenal goal disallowed for Saka for a previous foul on the goalkeeper inside the penalty area
12:37 PM16 minutes ago

46'

Second half kicks off between Arsenal and Wolves

Neves and Nouri enter

Bueno and Nunes leave

Wolves changes

12:21 PM32 minutes ago

HALF TIME

ARSENAL 3-0 WOLVES
12:18 PM35 minutes ago

45'

Add 2 more minutes
12:11 PM42 minutes ago

39'

Dangerous service that the Wolves' defense rejects at the far post.
12:04 PMan hour ago

32'

Martin Ødegaard's shot inside the box goes wide.
12:02 PMan hour ago

30'

Saka's shot goes into the goalkeeper's hands.
11:59 AMan hour ago

27'

ARSENAL GOAL

Bukayo Saka with a shot into the corner and straight into the net to make it 3-0 and put the score at 3-0.

11:57 AMan hour ago

24'

Cross header saved on the line by Arsenal defenders
11:46 AMan hour ago

14'

ARSENAL GOAL

Granit Xhaka's cross into the six-yard box is easily finished off by Granit Xhaka to make it 2-0 at the Emirates Stadium.

11:43 AMan hour ago

11'

ARSENAL GOAL

Jesus with the cross and Xhaka with the header into the net, despite the goalkeeper's deflection, for the game's 1-0.

11:37 AMan hour ago

5'

Wolves' direct free kick denied by Arsenal's defense by Gabriel Jesús
11:34 AMan hour ago

1'

First corner kick of the match for Arsenal, but it is turned away by the defense.
11:32 AMan hour ago

0'

Premier League game between Arsenal and Wolves gets underway
11:20 AM2 hours ago

Wolves substitutes

3 Rayan Aït-Nouri

 6 Boubacar Traore

 12 Matheus Cunha

 21 Pablo Sarabia

 15 Craig Dawson

 8 Rúben Neves

 24 Toti

 59 Joseph Hodge

 25 Daniel Bentley

11:15 AM2 hours ago

Arsenal substitutes

 10 Emile Smith Rowe

 24 Reiss Nelson

 14 Edward Nketiah

 30 Matt Turner

 21 Fabio Vieira

 16 Rob Holding

 97 Reuell Walters

 41 Mauro Bandeira

 3 Kieran Tierney

11:10 AM2 hours ago

XI Wolves

1 José Sá, 23 Max Kilman, 4 Nathan Collins, 64 Hugo Bueno, 22 Nélson Semedo, 35 João Gomes, 5 Mario Lemina, 27 Matheus Nunes, 37 Adama Traoré, 9 Raúl Jiménez, 11 Hwang Hee-Chan.
11:05 AM2 hours ago

XI Arsenal

1 Aaron Ramsdale, 6 Gabriel, 4 Ben White, 15 Jakub Kiwior, 5 Thomas Partey, 20 Jorginho, 34 Granit Xhaka, 8 Martin Ødegaard, 9 Gabriel Jesus, 19 Leandro Trossard, 7 Bukayo Saka.
11:00 AM2 hours ago

Mexican wolf

This was the arrival of Raúl Alonso Jiménez for his last game of the 2022-23 campaign.
10:55 AM2 hours ago

Arrival

This is how the Gunners arrived at the Emirate Stadium for today's clash.
10:50 AM2 hours ago

Are you leaving or staying?

After the Mexican Raúl Jiménez has had little or no activity in recent months, it seemed that his departure was a fact, but Julen Lopetegui indicated that he wants to keep him in the squad for next season.
10:45 AM2 hours ago

Will be in the Champions League

It is worth remembering that although the Gunners will not be champions, they will be rewarded with a return to the Champions League as they have not done for more than five years, so it is expected that they will be able to strengthen the squad.
10:40 AM2 hours ago

Start

Arsenal will be looking to bid farewell to their fans after losing the title to Manchester City and will host Wolves on the last day of the Premier League, which we will bring you next on VAVEL.
10:35 AM2 hours ago

Tune in here Arsenal vs Wolves Live Score in Premier League 2023

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Arsenal vs Wolves match for the Premier League 2023 on VAVEL US | Week 38.
10:30 AM2 hours ago

What time is Arsenal vs Wolves match for Premier League 2023?

This is the start time of the game Arsenal vs Wolves of May 28th in several countries:

Argentina: 12:30 PM en ESPN y Star Plus

Bolivia: 11:30 PM en ESPN y Star Plus

Brasil: 12:30 PM en ESPN y Star Plus

Chile: 12:30 PM en ESPN y Star Plus

Costa Rica: 9:30 AM en ESPN y Star Plus

Colombia: 10:30 AM en ESPN y Star Plus

Ecuador: 10:30 AM en ESPN y Star Plus

Estados Unidos (ET): 11:30 AM en NBC y Telemundo

España: 5:30 PM por confirmar

México: 9:30 AM en Paramount Plus y Claro video

Paraguay: 12:30 PM en ESPN y Star Plus

Perú: 10:30 AM en ESPN y Star Plus

Uruguay: 12:30 PM en ESPN y Star Plus

10:25 AM2 hours ago

Last games Arsenal vs Wolves

The record in the most recent five matches is very even, with three wins for the Gunners and two for Wolves, highlighting that Mikel Arteta's team has won three in a row and has not lost to its rival for two years.

Wolves 0-2 Arsenal, 2022 Premier League season

Arsenal 2-1 Wolves, 2022 Premier League season

Wolves 0-1 Arsenal, 2022 Premier League season

Wolves 2-1 Arsenal, season 2021 Premier League

Arsenal 1-2 Wolves, season 202 Premier League

10:20 AM3 hours ago

Key Player Wolves

He did not fare so well with Barcelona during his time on loan, but it seems that there are players made for a club and this is the case of the Spaniard Adama Traoré with Wolves, who took over the starting lineup and his overflow on the wings helped the club to score important points and get out of the relegation zone since a few weeks ago.
10:15 AM3 hours ago

Key player Arsenal

He missed a few months of the season due to injury, but when he was on the pitch he made the difference, which is why Brazilian Gabriel Jesus will be the player to watch for the last victory of the campaign.
Foto: Marca
Image: Marca
10:10 AM3 hours ago

Last lineup Wolves

25 Daniel Bentley, 15 Craig Dawson, 4 Nathan Collins, 24 Tote Gomes, 22 Nélson Semedo, 35 João Gomes, 8 Rúben Neves, 10 Daniel Podence, 37 Adama Traoré, 11 Hwang Hee-Chan, 21 Pablo Sarabia.
10:05 AM3 hours ago

Last lineup Arsenal

1 Aaron Ramsdale, 6 Gabriel, 4 Ben White, 15 Jakub Kiwior, 5 Thomas Partey, 20 Jorginho, 34 Granit Xhaka, 8 Martin Ødegaard, 9 Gabriel Jesus, 19 Leandro Trossard, 7 Bukayo Saka.
10:00 AM3 hours ago

Wolves: the last goodbye

Wolves managed to improve this year after the arrival of Julen Lopetegui who saved them from relegation and will remain for next season, remembering that they are coming from a 1-1 draw at home against Everton and have won two of the most recent five games, in what could be the last call-up of Mexican Raúl Jiménez with the lycanthropes. Wolves can no longer be relegated to the Second Division, but neither do they have the opportunity to qualify for any international tournament for the following soccer year.
9:55 AM3 hours ago

Arsenal: to bid farewell in the best possible way

After dominating the first place in the standings for most of the season, Arsenal could not close on a high note and with results of draws and defeats since the last matchday, the possibility of being champion vanished, but at least they will have the consolation of being sub-leaders and will play in the next UEFA Champions League, although this team will have to be reinforced if they want to compete at the best level.
9:50 AM3 hours ago

The Kick-off

The Arsenal vs Wolves match will be played at the Emirates Stadium, in London, England. The kick-off is scheduled at 11:30 am ET.
9:45 AM3 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the Premier League 2023: Arsenal vs Wolves!

My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL US.
