Barcelona vs Mallorca LIVE Score Updates (0-0)
12:52 PM2 minutes ago

Minutes away

We are minutes away from the start of the game between Barcelona and Mallorca.
12:51 PM3 minutes ago

Mallorca substitutes

 31 Leo Román

 22 Ángel Rodríguez

 20 Giovanni González

 30 Miguel Llabrés

 9 Abdón Prats

 42 Marcos Fernández

 17 Tino Kadewere

 46 Rubén Quintanilla

 36 Miguel Martín García

 8 Clément Grenier

 44 Benjamin Garay

 1 Predrag Rajkovic

12:46 PM8 minutes ago

Barcelona substutytes

 17 Marcos Alonso

 13 Iñaki Peña

 22 Raphinha

 32 Pablo Torre

 11 Ferran Torres

 20 Sergi Roberto

 19 Franck Kessié

 24 Eric García

 36 Arnau Tenas

12:41 PM13 minutes ago

XI Mallorca

13 Dominik Greif, 24 Martin Valjent, 6 Copete, 29 Josep Gaya, 18 Jaume Costa, 15 Pablo Maffeo, 12 Iddrisu Baba, 11 Manuel Morlanes, 14 Dani Rodríguez, 7 Vedat Muriqi, 23 Amath Diedhiou.
12:36 PM18 minutes ago

XI Barcelona

1 Marc-André ter Stegen, 23 Jules Koundé, 15 Andreas Christensen, 18 Jordi Alba, 28 Álex Balde, 5 Sergio Busquets, 21 Frenkie de Jong, 30 Gavi, 9 Robert Lewandowski, 10 Ansu Fati, 7 Ousmane Dembélé.
12:31 PM23 minutes ago

The one of remembrance

Mallorca took advantage of his early arrival on the field to take the photo of remembrance.
12:26 PM28 minutes ago

They jump into the field

This is how Barcelona took the field.
12:21 PM33 minutes ago

The last game

It will also be the last game at Camp Nou as it will undergo a remodeling in the following months and the team will play here again until 2024.
12:16 PM38 minutes ago

Farewell

Tonight in Spain, both Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets will be bidding farewell to their Barcelona careers and will take on new challenges in the next six months.
12:11 PM43 minutes ago

Start

Barcelona bid farewell to Camp Nou and some players in their last home game of LaLiga when they take on Mallorca in the penultimate match of the season. We begin our VAVEL coverage of the game.
12:06 PMan hour ago

Tune in here Barcelona vs Mallorca Live Score in LaLiga 2023

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Barcelona vs Mallorca match for the LaLiga 2023 on VAVEL US.
12:01 PMan hour ago

What time is Barcelona vs Mallorca match for LaLiga 2023?

This is the start time of the game Barcelona vs Mallorca of May 28th in several countries:

Argentina: 2:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Bolivia: 12:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Brazil: 2:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Chile: 2:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Costa Rica: 11:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Colombia: 12:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Ecuador: 12:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

United States (ET): 1:00 PM on ESPN and ESPN Plus

Spain: 7:00 PM to be confirmed

Mexico: 11:00 AM on SKY Sports and SKY Blue to go

Paraguay: 2:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Peru: 12:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Uruguay: 2:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

11:56 AMan hour ago

Last games Barcelona vs Mallorca

It has been 10 games in a row that the azulgrana team has won against its rival in any field, since the last time this did not happen was in the 2010 season when they drew 1-1 at Camp Nou.

Mallorca 0-1 FC Barcelona, 2022 LaLiga season

FC Barcelona 2-1 Mallorca, 2022 LaLiga season

Mallorca 0-1 FC Barcelona, 2022 LaLiga season

Mallorca 0-4 FC Barcelona, 2020 LaLiga season

FC Barcelona 5-2 Mallorca, 2019 LaLiga season

11:51 AMan hour ago

Key Player Mallorca

Goalkeeper Predrag Rajkovic should have a fine afternoon under the three posts with the mission that his saves can help both to keep the game close, and to get a positive result against the LaLiga champions, remembering that in their most recent visit last week they did not have a good time at all and took three goals.
11:46 AMan hour ago

Key player Barcelona

All eyes will be on Poland's Robert Lewandowski, who has the mission to continue increasing his goalscoring quota to further distance himself from Karim Benzema, although everything indicates that the striker will be the goal-scoring champion in his first season, where he did not reach his best level, but still managed to shine with the culé team.
11:41 AMan hour ago

Last lineup Mallorca

1 Predrag Rajkovic, 5 Dennis Hadzikadunic, 6 Copete, 24 Martin Valjent, 15 Pablo Maffeo, 10 Antonio Sánchez, 14 Dani Rodríguez, 12 Iddrisu Baba, 19 Lee Kang-in, 23 Amath Diedhiou, 7 Vedat Muriqi.
11:36 AMan hour ago

Last lineup Barcelona

1 Marc-André ter Stegen, 15 Andreas Christensen, 23 Jules Koundé, 18 Jordi Alba, 28 Álex Balde, 5 Sergio Busquets, 21 Frenkie de Jong, 19 Franck Kessié, 9 Robert Lewandowski, 7 Ousmane Dembélé, 22 Raphinha.
11:31 AMan hour ago

Mallorca: to make a splash

Already without the possibility of qualifying for any international competition, Mallorca's mission was not to have to be fighting for salvation at this stage and under Mexican coach Javier Aguirre they achieved it, so the continuity of the strategist is expected and, this Sunday, they will arrive with the mission of standing up well defensively to get a positive result and make a surprise as Real Sociedad did last week.
11:26 AMan hour ago

Barcelona: farewell with a victory

Barcelona will have the last home game of the campaign this Sunday with the mission to win and thus say goodbye in a great way to their fans after being LaLiga champions and in what could be the last game in this stadium without Lionel Messi before the possibility of his return and the last duel of Sergio Busquets, to whom a heartfelt tribute is expected from the fans for everything he gave to this team. In addition, Robert Lewandowski is in the quest to secure the Spanish top scorer.
11:21 AM2 hours ago

The Kick-off

The Barcelona vs Mallorca match will be played at the Camp Nou Stadium, in Barcelona, Spain. The kick-off is scheduled at 1:00 pm ET.
11:16 AM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the LaLiga 2023: Barcelona vs Mallorca!

My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL US.
