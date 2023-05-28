Barcelona vs Mallorca LIVE Score Updates (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
Minutes away
Mallorca substitutes
22 Ángel Rodríguez
20 Giovanni González
30 Miguel Llabrés
9 Abdón Prats
42 Marcos Fernández
17 Tino Kadewere
46 Rubén Quintanilla
36 Miguel Martín García
8 Clément Grenier
44 Benjamin Garay
1 Predrag Rajkovic
Barcelona substutytes
13 Iñaki Peña
22 Raphinha
32 Pablo Torre
11 Ferran Torres
20 Sergi Roberto
19 Franck Kessié
24 Eric García
36 Arnau Tenas
XI Mallorca
XI Barcelona
The one of remembrance
❤️🔥 𝐎𝐫𝐠𝐮𝐥𝐥. pic.twitter.com/QOs0DHURSS— Real Mallorca (@RCD_Mallorca) May 28, 2023
They jump into the field
¡Manos a la obra! 🧱 pic.twitter.com/TvYnRNUH1g— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona_es) May 28, 2023
The last game
Farewell
Start
Tune in here Barcelona vs Mallorca Live Score in LaLiga 2023
What time is Barcelona vs Mallorca match for LaLiga 2023?
Argentina: 2:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Bolivia: 12:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Brazil: 2:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Chile: 2:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Costa Rica: 11:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Colombia: 12:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Ecuador: 12:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
United States (ET): 1:00 PM on ESPN and ESPN Plus
Spain: 7:00 PM to be confirmed
Mexico: 11:00 AM on SKY Sports and SKY Blue to go
Paraguay: 2:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Peru: 12:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Uruguay: 2:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Last games Barcelona vs Mallorca
Mallorca 0-1 FC Barcelona, 2022 LaLiga season
FC Barcelona 2-1 Mallorca, 2022 LaLiga season
Mallorca 0-1 FC Barcelona, 2022 LaLiga season
Mallorca 0-4 FC Barcelona, 2020 LaLiga season
FC Barcelona 5-2 Mallorca, 2019 LaLiga season