Iraq vs England LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch U-20 World Cup 2023

Tune in here Iraq vs England Live Score in U-20 World Cup 2023
What time is Iraq vs England match for U-20 World Cup 2023?
This is the start time of the game Iraq vs England of May 28th in several countries:
Argentina: 3:00 PM on TyC Sports
Bolivia: 2:00 PM to be confirmed
Brazil: 3:00 PM to be confirmed
Chile: 3:00 PM to be confirmed
Costa Rica: 12:00 PM to be confirmed
Colombia: 1:00 PM to be confirmed
Ecuador: 1:00 PM to be confirmed
United States (ET): 2:00 PM to be confirmed
Spain: 8:00 PM to be confirmed
Mexico: 12:00 PM on ViX Plus
Paraguay: 3:00 PM to be confirmed
Peru: 1:00 PM to be confirmed
Iraq: 3:00 PM to be confirmed
Key player England
He plays for Leeds United and in this Cup he has already shown that he has a great level, scoring one of the goals to beat Uruguay 3-2, which is why midfielder Darko Gyabi will be the player to watch today.
Key player Iraq
Although they have conceded 7 goals in 2 games, goalkeeper Hussein Hassan has made some important saves and will have to replicate them this Sunday to try to get a positive result in what will possibly be their last game of the tournament.
Last lineup England
1 Matthew Cox, 15 Ronnie Edwards, 5 Bashir Humphreys, 6 Jarell Quansah, 4 Alex Scott, 14 Darko Gyabi, 11 Harvey Vale, 21 Daniel Oyegoke, 9 Dane Scarlett, 18 Mateo Joseph, 7 Alfie Devine.
Last lineup Iraq
1 Hussein Hassan, 3 Roman Doulashi, 6 Adam Talib Abdulkhaleq, 19 Sajjad Mahdi, 4 Kadhim Raad Albu Mohammed, 18 Ali Sadeq, 21 Hayder Abdulkareem, 9 Alexander Aoraha, 8 Abdulqader Jameel, 10 Youssef Amyn, 16 Ali Jasim Elaibi.
England: Securing top spot in group
While England has started with a bang and with two wins over Tunisia 1-0 and Uruguay 2-1 they are already in the next round, but a draw or win on Sunday will secure the top spot and what it would mean to face one of the best third-placed teams in the tournament.
Iraq: leave on a high note
Iraq, despite having lost both their games, not scoring and allowing 7 goals against, still has a chance to qualify as long as they win, combine with a no draw between Uruguay and Tunisia and the goal difference can be greater to give them a chance of survival. Although the reality is that it seems complicated and they will try to leave a much better version this Sunday.
Change of venue
It should be recalled that this championship was originally scheduled to be held in Indonesia, but as it did not comply with security conditions and due to conflicts with Israel, FIFA decided to remove the venue and granted it days later and urgently to Argentina, a team that had not qualified and will now host the tournament.
The Kick-off
The Iraq vs England match will be played at the Unico Diego Armando Maradona Stadium, in Mendoza, Argentina. The kick-off is scheduled at 2:00 pm ET.
