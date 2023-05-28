Iraq vs England LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch U-20 World Cup 2023
3:00 AM10 hours ago

Tune in here Iraq vs England Live Score in U-20 World Cup 2023

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Iraq vs England match for the U-20 World Cup 2023 on VAVEL US.
2:55 AM10 hours ago

What time is Iraq vs England match for U-20 World Cup 2023?

This is the start time of the game Iraq vs England of May 28th in several countries:

Argentina: 3:00 PM on TyC Sports

Bolivia: 2:00 PM to be confirmed

Brazil: 3:00 PM to be confirmed

Chile: 3:00 PM to be confirmed

Costa Rica: 12:00 PM to be confirmed

Colombia: 1:00 PM to be confirmed

Ecuador: 1:00 PM to be confirmed

United States (ET): 2:00 PM to be confirmed

Spain: 8:00 PM to be confirmed

Mexico: 12:00 PM on ViX Plus

Paraguay: 3:00 PM to be confirmed

Peru: 1:00 PM to be confirmed

Iraq: 3:00 PM to be confirmed

2:50 AM10 hours ago

Key player England

He plays for Leeds United and in this Cup he has already shown that he has a great level, scoring one of the goals to beat Uruguay 3-2, which is why midfielder Darko Gyabi will be the player to watch today.
Image: England
2:45 AM10 hours ago

Key player Iraq

Although they have conceded 7 goals in 2 games, goalkeeper Hussein Hassan has made some important saves and will have to replicate them this Sunday to try to get a positive result in what will possibly be their last game of the tournament.
2:40 AM10 hours ago

Last lineup England

1 Matthew Cox, 15 Ronnie Edwards, 5 Bashir Humphreys, 6 Jarell Quansah, 4 Alex Scott, 14 Darko Gyabi, 11 Harvey Vale, 21 Daniel Oyegoke, 9 Dane Scarlett, 18 Mateo Joseph, 7 Alfie Devine.
2:35 AM10 hours ago

Last lineup Iraq

1 Hussein Hassan, 3 Roman Doulashi, 6 Adam Talib Abdulkhaleq, 19 Sajjad Mahdi, 4 Kadhim Raad Albu Mohammed, 18 Ali Sadeq, 21 Hayder Abdulkareem, 9 Alexander Aoraha, 8 Abdulqader Jameel, 10 Youssef Amyn, 16 Ali Jasim Elaibi.
2:30 AM10 hours ago

England: Securing top spot in group

While England has started with a bang and with two wins over Tunisia 1-0 and Uruguay 2-1 they are already in the next round, but a draw or win on Sunday will secure the top spot and what it would mean to face one of the best third-placed teams in the tournament.
2:25 AM10 hours ago

Iraq: leave on a high note

Iraq, despite having lost both their games, not scoring and allowing 7 goals against, still has a chance to qualify as long as they win, combine with a no draw between Uruguay and Tunisia and the goal difference can be greater to give them a chance of survival. Although the reality is that it seems complicated and they will try to leave a much better version this Sunday.
2:20 AM11 hours ago

Change of venue

It should be recalled that this championship was originally scheduled to be held in Indonesia, but as it did not comply with security conditions and due to conflicts with Israel, FIFA decided to remove the venue and granted it days later and urgently to Argentina, a team that had not qualified and will now host the tournament.
2:15 AM11 hours ago

The Kick-off

The Iraq vs England match will be played at the Unico Diego Armando Maradona Stadium, in Mendoza, Argentina. The kick-off is scheduled at 2:00 pm ET.
2:10 AM11 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the U-20 World Cup 2023: Iraq vs England!

My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL US.
