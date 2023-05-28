Southampton vs Liverpool Live Score Updates (3-2)

ADVERTISEMENT
IN A FEW MOMENTS WE WILL START
LIVERPOOL'S LINEUP LIST
SOUTHAMPTON'S LINE-UP IS READY
LEAGUE STANDINGS AT THE MOMENT
THE BEST ASSISTERS
THE GOALS
LIVERPOOL'S LAST MATCH
SOUTHAMPTON'S LAST MATCH
THE WAIT IS OVER
Tune in here Southampton vs Liverpool Live Score
What time is Southampton vs Liverpool match for Premier League Match?
|
Live Streams
|
Country
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
TV CHANNEL and Live Streams
|
USA
|
May 28, 2023
|
11:30 ET
|
Telemundo En Vivo, Syfy, NBC Sports Live Extra, NBC Deportes, NBC Universo, Olympics Channel, USA Network, MSNBC, CNBC, NBC Sports Live Extra, Golf Channel, NBCSN.
|
Argentina
|
May 28, 2023
|
12:30
|
ESPN 2, ESPN Play, DIRECTV Sports, ESPN Internacional.
|
Bolivia
|
May 28, 2023
|
10:30 AM
|
Tigo Sports, Tigo Sports, ESPN 2, ESPN Play, ESPN Internacional.
|
Brazil
|
May 28, 2023
|
12:30 AM
|
WatchESPN, ESPN, ESPN Brasil.
|
Chile
|
May 28, 2023
|
12:30
|
ESPN 2, ESPN Play, DIRECTV Sports, ESPN Internacional.
|
Colombia
|
May 28, 2023
|
10:30
|
ESPN 2, ESPN Play, DIRECTV Sports, ESPN Internacional.
|
Ecuador
|
May 28, 2023
|
10:30
|
ESPN 2, ESPN Play, DIRECTV Sports, ESPN Internacional.
|
Spain
|
May 28, 2023
|
16:30
|
DAZN y Movistar +
|
Mexico
|
May 28, 2023
|
9:30
|
Paramount +
|
Peru
|
May 28, 2023
|
10:30
|
ESPN 2, ESPN Play, DIRECTV Sports, ESPN Internacional.
Watch out for this Liverpool player:
Liverpool's last lineup:
Watch out for this Southampton player:
Southampton's latest lineup:
Background:
About the Stadium
The first match played in this venue was a pre-season friendly between RCD Español and Southampton, ending in a thrilling victory for the Spaniards by a final score of 4-3. Another curious fact surrounding this stadium is that St Mary's Stadium has the category of four stars of UEFA, which makes it an elite stadium and able to host events of great international relevance as a Euro, World Cup, Olympics, etc.