Southampton vs Liverpool Live Score Updates (3-2)
12:53 PMa few seconds ago

64

Goal! Southampton 4, Liverpool 2. Adam Armstrong (Southampton) left footed shot from the left side of the box.
12:51 PM3 minutes ago

61

Delay in match because of an injury Roméo Lavia (Southampton).
12:43 PM10 minutes ago

54

Attempt missed. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) left footed shot from outside the box.
12:37 PM17 minutes ago

48

Goal! Southampton 3, Liverpool 2. Kamaldeen Sulemana (Southampton) right footed shot from outside the box following a fast break.
12:18 PM36 minutes ago

45

Attempt saved. Kamaldeen Sulemana (Southampton) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Theo Walcott.
12:12 PM41 minutes ago

41

Attempt blocked. Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Curtis Jones.
12:08 PMan hour ago

37

Theo Walcott (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
12:06 PMan hour ago

35

Attempt missed. James Milner (Liverpool) left footed shot from outside the box.
12:02 PMan hour ago

31

Attempt saved. James Ward-Prowse (Southampton) right footed shot from long range on the left is saved.
11:56 AMan hour ago

25

Konstantinos Tsimikas (Liverpool) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
11:50 AMan hour ago

19

Goal! Southampton 1, Liverpool 2. James Ward-Prowse (Southampton) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Carlos Alcaraz.
11:46 AMan hour ago

14

GOOOOOOOL FOR LIVERPOOL! Roberto Firminio is scoring the second goal of the day and thus says goodbye to the Premier League.
11:42 AMan hour ago

10

GOOOOOOOOOL FOR LIVERPOOL! Big mistake by Southampton that Diogo Jota ends up converting, the Red's already win it.
11:34 AMan hour ago

1

Match kicks off, Southampton plays its last match as a Premier League member team.
11:14 AM2 hours ago

IN A FEW MOMENTS WE WILL START

In a couple of moments we will start with the broadcast of Southampton vs Liverpool, duel corresponding to the 38th round of the Premier League.
11:11 AM2 hours ago

LIVERPOOL'S LINEUP LIST

This is the lineup that Liverpool sends to the field with the mission to get the three points and continue climbing positions in the overall standings.

11:09 AM2 hours ago

SOUTHAMPTON'S LINE-UP IS READY

This is the lineup that Southampton sends to the field to get the victory today against Liverpool, they want to keep the three points. 

11:04 AM2 hours ago

LEAGUE STANDINGS AT THE MOMENT

At the moment, Manchester City Citizens are the overall leaders with 88 points, followed by Arsenal Gunners in second place with 81 points, Newcastle in third place with 70 points, Manchester United in fourth place with 69 points, Liverpool in fifth place and in the Europa League zone with 66 points and Brighton in last place in the Big Six with 61 points. 
10:59 AM2 hours ago

THE BEST ASSISTERS

At the moment it is the player of Belgium and Manchester City, Kevin de Bruyne who has the most assists as he has 16 assists made so far this season, followed by the Englishman Bukayo Saka of Arsenal and the Pharaoh Mohamed Salah with 11 assists made, followed in fourth place by James Maddison, Michael Olise, and Riyad Mahrez with 10 assists made. 
10:54 AM2 hours ago

THE GOALS

After 37 games played, Manchester City's star striker, Halaand, dominates the scoring table with 36 goals in his personal account, having a great advantage over the rest of the strikers. In second place is Tottenham's Harry Kane with 28 goals scored, followed in third place by Ivan Tonney with 20 goals scored for Brentford, in fourth place is Liverpool's Mohamed Salah with 19 goals scored, followed in fifth place by Newcastle's Englishman Callum Wilson with 18 goals scored. 
10:49 AM2 hours ago

LIVERPOOL'S LAST MATCH

Meanwhile, Liverpool faced Aston Villa at the mythical Anfield turf in the search for the three points that would keep them alive fighting for a last day qualification to the UEFA Champions League. The match had a great strategy war between Klopp and Emery, the same game that was tilted in favor of Aston Villa when Ramsey scored the 0-1 in favor of Aston Villa, but everything was evened in the delirium of the match with Bobby Firminio's goal that said goodbye to Anfield with the final 1-1.
10:44 AM2 hours ago

SOUTHAMPTON'S LAST MATCH

On the other side of the coin, Southampton traveled to the city of Brighton to face the Seagulls in the hope of getting three points to make their departure to the Championship less painful. The game started with Southampton dominating the game but everything changed when Evan Ferguson scored his brace to put the Seagulls 2-0 up before the end of the first half. In the second half, both clubs scored a goal apiece to make the score 3-1 in Brighton's favor, sealing yet another defeat for the Saints. 
10:39 AM2 hours ago

THE WAIT IS OVER

The wait is over, the Premier League is back with many more emotions, goals, saves, dramas and everything that comes with the best league in the world with one more match corresponding to the 2022/2023 season. Little by little, the teams begin to prepare to face the final part of the season and close the soccer year in search of improving their performance and the hope of lifting a title for their fans. On this occasion, Southampton Saints and Liverpool Red's will face each other at St Mary's Satdium, both clubs will dispute the three points corresponding to the 38th round of the Premier League.  
10:34 AM2 hours ago

Tune in here Southampton vs Liverpool Live Score

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Southampton vs Liverpool match.
10:29 AM2 hours ago

What time is Southampton vs Liverpool match for Premier League Match?

This is the start time of the game Southampton vs Liverpool of 28th May in several countries:

 

10:24 AM2 hours ago

Watch out for this Liverpool player:

For this match, the player to follow will be Mohamed Salah, the Egyptian center forward and right winger is known for being a real killer in the Premier League and a reference in attack with the Liverpool side, so he will be the player to follow throughout the match. Likewise, since his arrival to the Reds, Salah has been dedicated to break the nets in every game.

10:19 AM3 hours ago

Liverpool's last lineup:

Alisson; A. Robertson, V. Van Dijk, I. Konaté, T. Alexander Arnold; Thiago, Fabinho, N. Keita; L. Diaz, R. Firminio, M. Salah.
10:14 AM3 hours ago

Watch out for this Southampton player:

For this match, the player to watch will be the Saints' iconic center forward Che Adams. The Swedish striker is always a latent danger in the box, whether or not he has the ball under his control, so opposing defenses must always be alert as Che Adams knows how to sneak between the defensive lines to get unmarked and score a goal for Southampton. Also, so far this season, the English striker has been of great importance to keep them fighting to move up the table.

10:09 AM3 hours ago

Southampton's latest lineup:

G. Bazunu; M. Salisu, A. Bella -Kotchap, Lyanco; K. Walker-Peters, M. Elyounussi, J. Ward-Prowse, A. Maitland-Niles; S. Edozie, J. Aribo; C. Adams.
10:04 AM3 hours ago

Background:

Southampton vs Liverpool have met on a total of 115 occasions (31 wins for the Saints, 24 draws, 60 wins for the Red's) where the scales are tipped in favor of the visitors. In terms of goals, Liverpool have the advantage with 181 goals scored, while Southampton have scored only 113 goals. Their last meeting dates back to matchday 16 of the current season where Liverpool beat Southampton 3-1.
9:59 AM3 hours ago

About the Stadium

St Mary's Stadium is a sports venue dedicated to the professional practice of soccer in England and is located in the town of Southampton in England, has a capacity of 32,698 seated spectators and was inaugurated in 2001 to serve as the home of Southampton Football Club, a team belonging to the first division of England or popularly known as Premier League.

The first match played in this venue was a pre-season friendly between RCD Español and Southampton, ending in a thrilling victory for the Spaniards by a final score of 4-3. Another curious fact surrounding this stadium is that St Mary's Stadium has the category of four stars of UEFA, which makes it an elite stadium and able to host events of great international relevance as a Euro, World Cup, Olympics, etc.

9:54 AM3 hours ago

Hope dies last

On the other hand, Liverpool is in the qualifying zone for European competitions in the Premier League, a reality that is not bad enough for the Red's considering that they had a difficult start of the season and that halfway through it, they were far from the Big Six of the Premier League with little hope of getting closer to them, however, something changed within Liverpool and today they have already managed to secure the UEFA Europa League thanks to a great way to overcome adversity in points and climb decisions. However, the opportunity to fight for a Champions League place is more alive than ever and for that they will have to win in this last match of the season with the desire to be the last guest to the Champions League.
9:49 AM3 hours ago

Thanks for everything and good luck in the Championship

Southampton will be appearing at St Mary's Stadium to say goodbye to the Premier League after a sad stay throughout the season and with many rainy afternoons for their fans, who despite the bad results, always continued to fill the stands of the stadium. Now, in their farewell to the top flight, the Saints will be looking to say goodbye with a victory to make the bitter pill for their fans a little happier, with the promise of returning as soon as possible to the highest level of professional soccer in England.
9:44 AM3 hours ago

Towards the end of the season

The Premier League continues on its way and is heading towards the end of the season with many emotions as the end of the tournament begins to loom in the background and the championship begins to take shape for the teams that want to secure a place at the top of the table and those who want to save themselves from relegation in this tournament. In this match, Southampton Saints will be playing their last game as a Premier League team because after a poor performance throughout the season, relegation was achieved for the locals and they will return to play in the English silver league, so nothing would be more emotional than to say goodbye to the top division with a victory at home and accompanied by their fans who despite all the nights in which the team was defeated, However, the story that seemed to be able to close with an emotional farewell could have another outcome as Liverpool is fighting to complete the great comeback and sneak into the UEFA Champions League qualification places at the last minute, but for that they will have to collect the three points at St Mary's Stadium and send the Saints off with a defeat that will sink them even deeper in their return to the Championship. Finally, the second part of the 22/23 season will demand a lot from the teams as those who play in several competitions will have a very tight schedule, full of physical wear and tear and with few days of rest to close the season in May, so it will be a big factor to rotate the starting squads in order to avoid any injury to the players. 
9:39 AM3 hours ago

Kick-off time

The Southampton vs Liverpool match will be played at St Mary’s Stadium, in Southampton, England. The kick-off is scheduled at 11:30 am ET.
9:34 AM3 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2023 Premier League: Southampton vs Liverpool

My name is Luis Miguel and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
