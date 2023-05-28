Tunisia vs Uruguay LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch U-20 World Cup Game

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay with us to follow the Tunisia vs Uruguay live of the Argentina 2023 U-20 World Cup!
In a few moments we will share the initial line-ups for Tunisia vs Uruguay live corresponding to the Group Phase of the Argentina 2023 U-20 World Cup, in addition to the most recent information that emerges from the Malvinas Argentinas Stadium. Do not lose detail of the game with minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Tunisia vs Uruguay online and live from the Argentina 2023 U-20 World Cup?
This is the start time of the Tunisia vs Uruguay match in various countries:
Argentina: 15 hours on DIRECTV
Bolivia: 14 hours without Transmission
Brazil: 15 hours in Canais Globo
Chile: 15 hours on DIRECTV
Colombia: 13 hours on DIRECTV
Ecuador: 13 hours on DIRECTV
USA (ET): 14 hours on Telemundo, Fox Sports
Spain: 19 hours without Transmission
Mexico: 12 hours on VIX+
Paraguay: 15 hours without Transmission
Peru: 13 hours on DIRECTV
Uruguay: 15 hours on DIRECTV
Venezuela: 14 hours on DIRECTV
Mohamed Dhaoui, a must see player!
The top star of this generation and an attacking midfielder from El Ahly arrives at this U-20 World Cup with the purpose of continuing to show his great potential and demonstrate the reason why he is already playing in the first division. The Tunisian is part of the Egyptian team's rotation and this season he played 8 games with the first team, scoring 4 goals and 2 assists coming from the bench. Now, his main objective is to consecrate himself as a fundamental piece of his team and continue showing the high level that he has.
How does Tunisia arrive?
The Tunisians enter the U-20 World Cup with a generation that is highly expected, since these guys have had great football growth in recent years. Tunisia will be part of Group E together with Uruguay, England and Iraq, everything indicates that the duel against the Uruguayans will be key to defining the leader of the group and determining how far this team can go. Those led by Montasser Louhichi are not favorites to win the youth title, but they are expected to have a good tournament and reach the next round. This generation of footballers presents interesting players who are looking to gain a starting position in different parts of the African continent and some in Europe. Among the most outstanding players we find Mohamed Derbali, Chaim El Djebali, Samy Chouchane, Bechir Yacoub and Karim El Abed, several of these guys are already part of the Tunisian league and others are fighting to be considered in teams outside their country. We will see how far these young people can go.
Matias Abaldo, a must see player!
The Uruguayan midfielder is one of the most important figures of this generation, he seeks to continue his development in the team and now, with the greater possibility of having minutes in the Defender, he may have more opportunities to show his quality and help for the team to obtain another title in the Intermediate Tournament for the next year. Now, his main objective is to establish himself as an important part of the team's midfield and continue showing the high level of last season. This started the season in a good way, at the moment he is going with 2 goals and 3 assists in 10 games played.
How does Uruguay arrive?
The Celeste team appears in this duel with the aim of making the team the leader of Group E and they will close against their direct rival for the leadership of the group. Group E is made up of teams from England, Tunisia and Iraq. The Uruguayans arrive as one of the favorites for the title of this U-20 World Cup and will seek to start the championship in the best way. Those led by Marcelo Broli arrive at this U-20 World Cup with some interesting names, with Luciano Rodríguez, Franco González, Matías Abaldo, Fabricio Díaz and Sebastián Boselli being the most prominent. The player base already arrives with minutes played in the First Division of their country and some of them are even looking for minutes in European football, which is why a lot is expected of this team.
Where's the game?
The Malvinas Argentinas Stadium located in the city of San Juan, Argentina will host this duel between two teams that seek to continue their path within the Argentina 2023 U-20 World Cup. This stadium has a capacity for 42,000 fans and was inaugurated in 1978.
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Tunisia vs. Uruguay match, corresponding to the Group Phase of the Argentina 2023 U-20 World Cup. The match will take place at the Malvinas Argentinas Stadium, at 2 o'clock.