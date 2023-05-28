Chelsea vs Newcastle LIVE: Score Updates (1-1)
Image: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
Update Live Commentary
12:52 PM2 minutes ago

60´

Newcastle tries to generate danger from the flanks.
12:42 PM11 minutes ago

50´

Chelsea is the one looking for the second.
12:36 PM18 minutes ago

46´

The second half begins.
12:21 PM33 minutes ago

45´+4

End of the first half.
12:17 PM37 minutes ago

45´

Great intervention by the Newcastle goalkeeper.
12:15 PM39 minutes ago

43´

Almiron missed another key opportunity.
12:08 PMan hour ago

37´

Almiron alone on the right takes a powerful shot but fails to generate danger.
12:03 PMan hour ago

31´

Almiron tries a shot that goes wide.
11:58 AMan hour ago

26´

Goooooooooooool Chelsea! Trippier commits an own goal.
11:53 AMan hour ago

22´

Dangerous shot that is blocked inside the Chelsea box.
11:49 AMan hour ago

17´

The duel is played in the midfield.
11:44 AMan hour ago

12´

Chelsea close to an equalizer.
11:42 AMan hour ago

11´

Newcastle's left wing finds it easy and once again has a chance.
11:40 AMan hour ago

Goooooooooooooooool for Newcastle! Gordon enters the box with ease and pushes the ball in to put the visitors ahead.
11:38 AMan hour ago

The teams continue to analyze their opponents in search of a mistake.
11:33 AMan hour ago

Kepa makes the first great intervention to prevent Newcastle's goal.
11:31 AMan hour ago

The match begins.
11:20 AM2 hours ago

Starting XI Newcastle

This is how the visiting team comes out:
11:15 AM2 hours ago

Chelsea starting XI

This is how the home team comes out:
11:10 AM2 hours ago

Newcastle undefeated in the capital

Newcastle's season has been extraordinary and their undefeated record visiting London reaffirms it, the team has 4 wins and 2 draws, the last team to achieve something similar was in 1996-97, this match is important to keep the streak going.
11:05 AM2 hours ago

Chelsea is at home

Thus came the home team:
11:00 AM2 hours ago

Chelsea superior at home

Chelsea has a very positive streak playing at home against Newcastle, the team has only one loss in the last 27 games, the team has 20 wins and 6 draws, and has won the last 9 meetings since 2012.
10:55 AM2 hours ago

Chelsea with better closing

The last few rounds for Chelsea have been fruitful, with the team having won on the last matchday for 12 seasons, their last defeat coming against Aston Villa in the 2001-02 season.
10:50 AM2 hours ago

Newcastle with the result in their favor

Newcastle comes into this final Premier League matchday with a positive record, the team has only lost one of the last eight games played on the final day, that defeat was to Liverpool in the 19-20 season.
10:45 AM2 hours ago

We continue

Thank you for following the Chelsea vs Newcastle game, today, a great duel awaits us with two teams looking to have the best end of the season with a victory. Stay tuned because below we will tell you everything you need to know before the start of the game.
10:40 AM2 hours ago

Stay tuned to follow Chelsea vs Newcastle live on TV

In a few moments we will share with you the Chelsea vs Newcastle live starting lineups, as well as the latest information from Stamford Bridge. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
10:35 AM2 hours ago

Where and how to watch Chelsea vs Newcastle live online

The match will not be broadcast on television.
Chelsea vs Newcastle can be tuned in from the live streams of Paramount +.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
10:30 AM2 hours ago

Watch out for this Newcastle player

Callum Wilson, striker. English player of 31 years old, this season has had his best goal scorer performance, with three seasons in the team, this player has undoubtedly been key for the team to be in Champions League next season, with his 18 goals in Premier League he will look to say goodbye to the season with more goals and a victory.
10:25 AM2 hours ago

Watch out for this Chelsea player

Kai Havertz, midfielder. Player from Germany, with three seasons in Chelsea has managed to be a reference in the team, despite being a midfielder, he has been adapted to play as a striker, this season he was the top scorer of the team with 7 goals in Premier League, no doubt the player has a great revenge next season and at least will seek to say goodbye with a victory at home.
10:20 AM3 hours ago

Latest Newcastle lineup

Pope, Tripper, Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Guimaraes, Willock, Murphy, Isak, Joelington.
10:15 AM3 hours ago

Last Chelsea lineup

Kepa, Hall, Chalobah, Fofana, Azpilicueta, Gallagher, Fernandez, Chukwuemeka, Mudryk, Havertz, Madueke.
10:10 AM3 hours ago

Background

Newcastle 1-0 Chelsea

Chelsea 1-0 Newcastle 

Newcastle 0-3 Chelsea

Chelsea 2-0 Newcastle

Newcastle 0-2 Chelsea

10:05 AM3 hours ago

Arbitration quartet

To be confirmed.
10:00 AM3 hours ago

Newcastle a great competitor

Newcastle after its controversial purchase is proving that it is not necessary to make the most expensive signings to build a competitive team, the team's goal was to stop being a mid-table team and start fighting with the first places and this season they have achieved it, Newcastle has had a great season and has been rewarded, the team secured a place in the next edition of the UEFA Champions League, with 70 points has so far the fourth position and only in a combination of results could reach the third place, The great merit of this team is to know how to couple each player to his teammates and this allowed the fluency on the field, it is also along with the champion Manchester City, one of the teams that has conceded fewer goals with 32, to close in the best way they will need to get the victory against Chelsea, also the team could play the final of the Carabao Cup, which they could not win, but already being in that kind of instances makes us think that the best is coming for the team.
9:55 AM3 hours ago

Chelsea to close with a win in front of their home crowd

Chelsea had one of its worst seasons in many years, the team that recently changed ownership failed to be competitive despite the large investment of players, the team reaffirmed that having economic power and buying quality players is no guarantee to compete, Chelsea had no patience with its coach and gave him little time to dock to the season, the club decided to go for Potter, coach who was doing very well at Brighton, Potter failed to put the team together and with the arrival of the winter market, the players arrived with the hope of turning the season around, but it was not so, Chelsea could not cope with the pressure and even closed the tournament with a third coach, Frank Lampard, arrived to give it a better closure but also had no weight in the game and Chelsea will arrive at the duel after being beaten by Manchester United, the Blues are in twelfth position with 43 points.
Last duel/Image: ChelseaFC
Last duel/Image: ChelseaFC
9:50 AM3 hours ago

End of the season

The Premier League comes to an end and on this last day the teams say goodbye to give way to the next season, Chelsea and Newcastle have had a very contrasting season one from the other, the Blues with many changes have not been able to be competitive, while Newcastle with a good project achieved their qualification to the Champions League, both will go to the last day with the goal of victory and that is why we expect a great duel.
9:45 AM3 hours ago

Welcome

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Chelsea vs Newcastle match, corresponding to the Premier League 2023. The match will take place at Stamford Bridge at 11:30 AM ET.
VAVEL Logo