Chelsea vs Newcastle LIVE: Score Updates (1-1)

60´
Newcastle tries to generate danger from the flanks.
50´
Chelsea is the one looking for the second.
46´
The second half begins.
45´+4
End of the first half.
45´
Great intervention by the Newcastle goalkeeper.
43´
Almiron missed another key opportunity.
37´
Almiron alone on the right takes a powerful shot but fails to generate danger.
31´
Almiron tries a shot that goes wide.
26´
Goooooooooooool Chelsea! Trippier commits an own goal.
22´
Dangerous shot that is blocked inside the Chelsea box.
17´
The duel is played in the midfield.
12´
Chelsea close to an equalizer.
11´
Newcastle's left wing finds it easy and once again has a chance.
9´
Goooooooooooooooool for Newcastle! Gordon enters the box with ease and pushes the ball in to put the visitors ahead.
6´
The teams continue to analyze their opponents in search of a mistake.
2´
Kepa makes the first great intervention to prevent Newcastle's goal.
0´
The match begins.
Starting XI Newcastle
This is how the visiting team comes out:
HOWAY NEWCASTLE! 👊#CHENEW pic.twitter.com/d2edsIA9x3— Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) May 28, 2023
Chelsea starting XI
This is how the home team comes out:
Your Chelsea team today! 🤝@ParimatchGlobal | #CheNew pic.twitter.com/M5osdwO0WV— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) May 28, 2023
Newcastle undefeated in the capital
Newcastle's season has been extraordinary and their undefeated record visiting London reaffirms it, the team has 4 wins and 2 draws, the last team to achieve something similar was in 1996-97, this match is important to keep the streak going.
Chelsea is at home
Thus came the home team:
In the building. 🤝#CheNew pic.twitter.com/LQCzW1m3cB— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) May 28, 2023
Chelsea superior at home
Chelsea has a very positive streak playing at home against Newcastle, the team has only one loss in the last 27 games, the team has 20 wins and 6 draws, and has won the last 9 meetings since 2012.
Chelsea with better closing
The last few rounds for Chelsea have been fruitful, with the team having won on the last matchday for 12 seasons, their last defeat coming against Aston Villa in the 2001-02 season.
Newcastle with the result in their favor
Newcastle comes into this final Premier League matchday with a positive record, the team has only lost one of the last eight games played on the final day, that defeat was to Liverpool in the 19-20 season.
We continue
Thank you for following the Chelsea vs Newcastle game, today, a great duel awaits us with two teams looking to have the best end of the season with a victory. Stay tuned because below we will tell you everything you need to know before the start of the game.
Stay tuned to follow Chelsea vs Newcastle live on TV
In a few moments we will share with you the Chelsea vs Newcastle live starting lineups, as well as the latest information from Stamford Bridge. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
Where and how to watch Chelsea vs Newcastle live online
The match will not be broadcast on television.
Chelsea vs Newcastle can be tuned in from the live streams of Paramount +.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Watch out for this Newcastle player
Callum Wilson, striker. English player of 31 years old, this season has had his best goal scorer performance, with three seasons in the team, this player has undoubtedly been key for the team to be in Champions League next season, with his 18 goals in Premier League he will look to say goodbye to the season with more goals and a victory.
Watch out for this Chelsea player
Kai Havertz, midfielder. Player from Germany, with three seasons in Chelsea has managed to be a reference in the team, despite being a midfielder, he has been adapted to play as a striker, this season he was the top scorer of the team with 7 goals in Premier League, no doubt the player has a great revenge next season and at least will seek to say goodbye with a victory at home.
May 20, 2023
Latest Newcastle lineup
Pope, Tripper, Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Guimaraes, Willock, Murphy, Isak, Joelington.
Last Chelsea lineup
Kepa, Hall, Chalobah, Fofana, Azpilicueta, Gallagher, Fernandez, Chukwuemeka, Mudryk, Havertz, Madueke.
Background
Newcastle 1-0 Chelsea
Chelsea 1-0 Newcastle
Newcastle 0-3 Chelsea
Chelsea 2-0 Newcastle
Newcastle 0-2 Chelsea
Arbitration quartet
To be confirmed.
Newcastle a great competitor
Newcastle after its controversial purchase is proving that it is not necessary to make the most expensive signings to build a competitive team, the team's goal was to stop being a mid-table team and start fighting with the first places and this season they have achieved it, Newcastle has had a great season and has been rewarded, the team secured a place in the next edition of the UEFA Champions League, with 70 points has so far the fourth position and only in a combination of results could reach the third place, The great merit of this team is to know how to couple each player to his teammates and this allowed the fluency on the field, it is also along with the champion Manchester City, one of the teams that has conceded fewer goals with 32, to close in the best way they will need to get the victory against Chelsea, also the team could play the final of the Carabao Cup, which they could not win, but already being in that kind of instances makes us think that the best is coming for the team.
Chelsea to close with a win in front of their home crowd
Chelsea had one of its worst seasons in many years, the team that recently changed ownership failed to be competitive despite the large investment of players, the team reaffirmed that having economic power and buying quality players is no guarantee to compete, Chelsea had no patience with its coach and gave him little time to dock to the season, the club decided to go for Potter, coach who was doing very well at Brighton, Potter failed to put the team together and with the arrival of the winter market, the players arrived with the hope of turning the season around, but it was not so, Chelsea could not cope with the pressure and even closed the tournament with a third coach, Frank Lampard, arrived to give it a better closure but also had no weight in the game and Chelsea will arrive at the duel after being beaten by Manchester United, the Blues are in twelfth position with 43 points.
End of the season
The Premier League comes to an end and on this last day the teams say goodbye to give way to the next season, Chelsea and Newcastle have had a very contrasting season one from the other, the Blues with many changes have not been able to be competitive, while Newcastle with a good project achieved their qualification to the Champions League, both will go to the last day with the goal of victory and that is why we expect a great duel.
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Chelsea vs Newcastle match, corresponding to the Premier League 2023. The match will take place at Stamford Bridge at 11:30 AM ET.