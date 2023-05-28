Lazio vs Cremonese LIVE Score Updates (2-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
HALF TIME
37'
Milinkovic-Savic's first-time cross to the near post makes it 2-0.
28'
24'
23'
20'
17'
10'
4'
On the first approach, Elseid Hysaj steps into the box and gets the cross shot to open the scoring 1-0.
0'
Minutes away
Cremonese substitutes
4 Emanuel Aiwu
77 David Okereke
21 Vlad Chiriches
19 Michele Castagnetti
23 Christian Acella
10 Cristian Buonaiuto
12 Marco Carnesecchi
18 Paolo Ghiglione
20 Felix Afena-Gyan
13 Gianluca Saro
33 Giacomo Quagliata
Lazio substitutes
1 Luís Maximiano
31 Marius Adamonis
22 Diego González
26 Stefan Radu
34 Mario Gila
50 Marco Bertini
3 Luca Pellegrini
46 Fabio Ruggeri
6 Marcos Antonio
7 Felipe Anderson
88 Toma Basic
4 Patric
XI Cremonese
XI Lazio
Qui Stadio Olimpico 🏟️👀#LazioCremonese #SolAmAi #ForzaGrigiorossi #DaiCremo #SerieATIM 🔘🔴 pic.twitter.com/WR5X4hK9Fy— U.S. Cremonese (@USCremonese) May 28, 2023
👋 #LaPrimaSquadraDellaCapitale è arrivata all'Olimpico! #LazioCremonese | #AvantiLazio 🦅 pic.twitter.com/3lmLexMI7k— S.S.Lazio (@OfficialSSLazio) May 28, 2023
What time is Lazio vs Cremonese match for Serie A 2023?
Argentina: 1:00 PM en ESPN y Star Plus
Bolivia: 12:00 PM en ESPN y Star Plus
Brasil: 1:00 PM en ESPN y Star Plus
Chile: 1:00 PM en ESPN y Star Plus
Costa Rica: 10:00 AM en ESPN y Star Plus
Colombia: 11:00 AM en ESPN y Star Plus
Ecuador: 11:00 AM en ESPN y Star Plus
Estados Unidos (ET): 12:00 PM en ESPN y Star Plus
España: 5:00 PM por confirmar
México: 10:00 AM en ESPN y Star Plus
Paraguay: 1:00 PM en ESPN y Star Plus
Perú: 11:00 AM en ESPN y Star Plus
Uruguay: 1:00 PM en ESPN y Star Plus
Last games Lazio vs Cremonese
Cremonese 0-4 Lazio, season 2022 Serie A
Lazio 4-0 Cremonese, Coppa Italia 2022