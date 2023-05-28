Twente vs Ajax LIVE: Score Updates (3-1)

ADVERTISEMENT
END OF THE GAME
94'
+7
86' Yellow
84'
76' GOOOOOOOOOOAAAL FOR TWENTE
72' Ajax Changes
Out: Taylor and Wijndal.
71' Changes at Twente
Out: Vlap, Pleguezuelo and Ugalde.
69' Yellow
66'
In order to qualify, Ajax have to beat Twente and hope for a maximum draw for PSV against AZ.
63'
53' Yellow
51' GOOOOOOOOOOAAAL FOR TWENTE
46' GOOOOOOOOOOAAAL FOR TWENTE
RESTART
BREAK
43'
35'
31' GOOOOOOOOOOAAAL FOR AJAX
25'
17'
10'
4'
GAME STARTED
Twente!
🔴 De opstelling voor de thuiswedstrijd tegen @AFCAjax.#TweAja #FCTwente pic.twitter.com/rtoyZvloYY — FC Twente (@fctwente) May 28, 2023
Ajax!
All names.
Welcome back in the squad, Steven Berghuis! 😌#tweaja https://t.co/QrhaePMfwp pic.twitter.com/t7pZJhAXq7 — AFC Ajax (@AFCAjax) May 28, 2023
Speak up, Ron Jans!
"We can also use Wout, you know. He can still do something", he realises. If he can keep it up for ninety minutes at the highest level, I doubt it because he played few games before that. But he still is. He is a great player and has had a great career", concludes the coach.
“ It's a wonderful poster,” says Jans. “The stadium is in full swing. packed and we're in shape. We really aren't going to spare ourselves. We want to go to the play-offs with a good last league game. In addition, there are: even more to play. We are still undefeated at home in the league and have the lowest number of goals conceded. If you, as a club, do not finish in the top three, these numbers are special”.
“Ajax had a smaller phase this season. They had a really good game against Utrecht and they will carry that with them into this weekend. Ajax can still finish second, but then they will have to win. to beat us. We will do everything to win”, continues Jans. “If I also see our game in training, we will work for the next duels with confidence.”
Twente likely!
How does Twente arrive?
Speak up, Heitinga!
"This duo represents a real danger. They have to run to keep up with each other, with or without the ball. Brobbey acts as the target man and Bergwijn gets involved," said a delighted Ajax coach. "What we ordered was worth it. We really had the advantage in the first half."
“Only! we have to secure our own victory, it is That's what I'm focusing on now", clarified Heitinga.
"When Ajax come to visit, everyone wants to beat Ajax," ESPN . "We know this, I have known this since I was a child. They are still playing in the play-offs, but it will be It's a tough afternoon. have to do it alone. There’s a fanatical audience there; It's a good team, a team that plays good football with a certain amount of aggressive pressure."
"I think we have to be pretty good ourselves. We have to, we have an opportunity and you have to. you have to grab it with both hands. If you have to achieve a result alone and win alone, you have to do it yourself. you don't have it in your own hands. It depends on the result of Alkmaar", concludes the coach.