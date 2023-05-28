Twente vs Ajax LIVE: Score Updates (3-1)
Photo: Disclosure/Ajax

10:37 AM2 hours ago

END OF THE GAME

3-1.
10:32 AM2 hours ago

94'

Ajax exchange passes in attack.
10:31 AM2 hours ago

+7

Let's go to 97 minutes.
10:31 AM2 hours ago

86' Yellow

After receiving red, Berghuis received yellow after VAR review.
10:14 AM3 hours ago

84'

Ajax put pressure on the final stretch. Team tries the second to set the game on fire.
10:13 AM3 hours ago

76' GOOOOOOOOOOAAAL FOR TWENTE

Vaclav Cerny kept the ball inside the area and didn't waste the chance to score the third.
10:12 AM3 hours ago

72' Ajax Changes

Entered: Lucca and Berghuis

Out: Taylor and Wijndal.

10:12 AM3 hours ago

71' Changes at Twente

In: Steijn, Hilgers and van Wolfswinkel

Out: Vlap, Pleguezuelo and Ugalde.

9:59 AM3 hours ago

69' Yellow

Sadilek was carded.
9:56 AM3 hours ago

66'

To make matters worse for Ajax, PSV are beating AZ away from home and confirming their second place in the Champions League next season.

In order to qualify, Ajax have to beat Twente and hope for a maximum draw for PSV against AZ.

9:55 AM3 hours ago

63'

Twente tries to keep the ball and fend off attacks from Ajax, who run after the loss after suffering the comeback at the beginning of the second half.
9:54 AM3 hours ago

53' Yellow

Smal received a card.
9:44 AM3 hours ago

51' GOOOOOOOOOOAAAL FOR TWENTE

It's the turn. Julio Pleguezuelo turned the confrontation around for the hosts quickly.
9:42 AM3 hours ago

46' GOOOOOOOOOOAAAL FOR TWENTE

It's Twente's draw. Manfred Ugalde leveled the match in the first minute of the second half.
9:41 AM3 hours ago

RESTART

0-1.
9:21 AM4 hours ago

BREAK

0-1.
9:21 AM4 hours ago

43'

Ajax exchange passes in the defense field.
9:06 AM4 hours ago

35'

9:05 AM4 hours ago

31' GOOOOOOOOOOAAAL FOR AJAX

It's the first! Brobbey found a pass for Tadic and the number 10 did not waste the chance to open the scoring for the visiting team.
9:04 AM4 hours ago

25'

More open game at this moment, with both teams going on the attack, but still without big concrete finalizations.
9:03 AM4 hours ago

17'

Twente arrived with danger for the first time. Ajax has more possession of the ball, but on the counterattack, they gave the opponent space to step on the offensive sector.
8:41 AM4 hours ago

10'

Game still unfinished. Ajax have 61% possession at the start of the game and are trying to open up spaces in Twente's defence.
8:40 AM4 hours ago

4'

Ajax exchanged passes at this moment in search of the first goal.
8:33 AM4 hours ago

GAME STARTED

It's Eredivisie at VAVEL.
8:05 AM5 hours ago

Twente!

8:04 AM5 hours ago

Ajax!

11:36 PM13 hours ago

11:31 PM13 hours ago

Speak up, Ron Jans!

"If you’ back with your mind, this is the way to go. It is a very logical decision. But I've known him for years. so long, I always left everything with him.     a few weeks, he is enjoying it a lot. But yes, the time has come, the bullet went through the church", says Jans.

"We can also use Wout, you know. He can still do something", he realises.    If he can keep it up for ninety minutes at the highest level, I doubt it because he played few games before that. But he still is. He is a great player and has had a great career", concludes the coach.

“ It's a wonderful poster,” says Jans. “The stadium is in full swing. packed and we're in shape. We really aren't going to spare ourselves. We want to go to the play-offs with a good last league game. In addition, there are: even more to play. We are still undefeated at home in the league and have the lowest number of goals conceded. If you, as a club, do not finish in the top three, these numbers are special”.

“Ajax had a smaller phase this season. They had a really good game against Utrecht and they will carry that with them into this weekend. Ajax can still finish second, but then they will have to win. to beat us. We will do everything to win”, continues Jans. “If I also see our game in training, we will work for the next duels with confidence.”

11:26 PM13 hours ago

Twente likely!

Unnerstall; Brenet, Hilgers, Pleguezuelo, Smai; Zerrouki, Vlap, Sadilek; Cerny, Misidjan, Ugalde.
11:21 PM14 hours ago

How does Twente arrive?

Twente arrives for the clash in fifth place with 61 points - close to Ajax.   you cannot change your position in the last round of the tournament, as that AZ has 67 and Sparta has 56 points.
11:16 PM14 hours ago

Speak up, Heitinga!

“Looking at the first half, we should have scored a lot more goals. The game was very good at times, but that's it. I need to put the ball in the net”, said the coach.

"This duo represents a real danger. They have to run to keep up with each other, with or without the ball. Brobbey acts as the target man and Bergwijn gets involved," said a delighted Ajax coach. "What we ordered was worth it. We really had the advantage in the first half."

“Only! we have to secure our own victory, it is That's what I'm focusing on now", clarified Heitinga.

"When Ajax come to visit, everyone wants to beat Ajax," ESPN . "We know this, I have known this since I was a child. They are still playing in the play-offs, but it will be It's a tough afternoon.   have to do it alone.   There’s a fanatical audience there;   It's a good team, a team that plays good football with a certain amount of aggressive pressure."

"I think we have to be pretty good ourselves. We have to, we have an opportunity and you have to. you have to grab it with both hands.   If you have to achieve a result alone and win alone, you have to do it yourself. you don't have it in your own hands. It depends on the result of Alkmaar", concludes the coach.

11:11 PM14 hours ago

Probable Ajax!

Rulli; Rensch, Timber, Hato, Wijndal; Álvarez, Taylor, Kudus, Bergwijn, Tadic; Brobbey.
11:06 PM14 hours ago

Como chega o Ajax?

Ajax arrives for the clash with 69 points and in third place in the Eredivisie. The team from the capital is fighting for a place in the next edition of the Champions League against PSV, who have two points less. Furthermore, AZ are two points short of Ajax and the team desperately needs the win.
11:01 PM14 hours ago

AJAX!

10:56 PM14 hours ago

The game will be played at De Grolsch Veste

The Twente vs Ajax game will be played at San Juan del De Grolsch Veste, with a capacity of 30.205 people.
10:51 PM14 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com coverage of the Eredivisie: Twente vs Ajax live updates

My name is Thomas Alencar and I will be your host for this game. We will provide pre-match analysis, score updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
