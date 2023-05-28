Manchester United vs Fulham LIVE: Score Updates (2-1)

ADVERTISEMENT
⚽ 55'
⌚ 50'
⌚ 47'
Second half begins
⌚ 45+2'
⌚ 45'
⚽ 39'
⌚ 35'
⌚ 29'
BALL TO THE POST! Alejandro Garnacho's shot hits the crossbar, Fulham are saved!
⌚ 28'
United had it! Alejandro Garnacho's shot went wide of the left post.
⌚ 27'
🅿️❌ 26'
🅿️ 25'
⚽ 19'
⌚ 15'
⌚ 10'
⌚ 7'
⌚ 3'
Match starts
Match officials
Teams on the field
Teams warm up
Substitutes - Fulham
01. Marek Rodák (GK), 06. Harrison Reed, 07. Nesskens Kebano, 11. Manoor Salomon, 12. Cedric Soares, 14. Bobby Reid, 21. Daniel James, 30. Carlos Vinicius, 49. Matt Dibley-Dias.
Starting Xi - Fulham
| 02. Kenny Tete | | 33. Antonee Robinson |
Coach: Marco Saravia da Silva
Substitutes - Manchester United
Starting XI - Manchester United
How the players arrived at Old Trafford
Giving a little something back 🫶
Last five matches - Fulham
May 13: 1-0 vs Liverpool (Lost)
May 8: 5-3 vs Leicester (Won)
May 3: 0-2 vs Southampton (Won)
April 30: 2-2 vs Crystal Palace
Last five matches - Manchester United
May 20: 0-1 vs Bournemouth (Won)
May 13: 2-0 vs Wolverhampton (Won)
May 7: 1-0 vs West Ham (Lost)
May 4: 1-0 vs Brighton (Lost)
All set at Old Trafford
Welcome back
Key player - Fulham
In Fulham, the presence of Aleksandr Mitrovic stands out. The 28-year-old Serbian striker is one of the most outstanding players of the team so far in the Premier League where he has 14 goals and one assist in 23 games played, being a starter in 22 of them. He has 1935 minutes in total.
Key player - Manchester United
In Manchester United, the presence of Marcus Rashford stands out. The 25-year-old English striker is one of the most outstanding players of the team so far in the Premier League where he has 17 goals and five assists in 34 games played, starting 31 of them. He has 2812 minutes in total.
Manchester United vs Fulham history
In the Premier League...
Referring only to the times they have faced each other in the Premier League, we count 55 duels, where the numbers are in favor of Manchester United with 36 victories, while Fulham has won seven, for a balance of 12 draws.
If we take into account the times that Manchester United has been at home against Fulham in the Premier League, there are 28 matches, where the red devils have the advantage with 22 wins over the two that the cottagers have achieved, and the three draws that have been given.
Fulham
Fulham go into this match with the confidence that has given them the assurance of a season in the English top flight, showing great progress throughout the process since Marco da Silva took charge of the team. The best way to end their participation in the current session will be with a victory and what better way than to achieve it at the mythical Old Trafford, to give joy to their fans and say goodbye to the campaign with a smile on their faces.
Manchester United
Manchester United have done their homework in the Premier League over the last few rounds, securing their place in next season's UEFA Champions League. Erik ten Hag's team has managed, in spite of everything, to finish their league campaign in a decent way and will want to say goodbye to their fans with a victory, before the FA Cup final against Manchester City in the next few days.