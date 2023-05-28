Manchester United vs Fulham LIVE: Score Updates (2-1)
Image: VAVEL

12:46 PM9 minutes ago

⚽ 55'

GOOOOOOOOAL for Manchester United! BRUNO FERNANDES! The Portuguese scores with a masterful definition after a filtered pass from Fred.
12:44 PM11 minutes ago

⌚ 50'

First minutes of the second half. It has been much calmer in this part of the game.
12:39 PM15 minutes ago

⌚ 47'

Manchester United had a chance! Marcus Rashford took advantage of the Fulham center-backs' hesitation, but his shot went just wide of the right post.
12:34 PM21 minutes ago

Second half begins

The match restarts. Last 45 minutes for these two teams in the Premier League this season.
12:18 PM36 minutes ago

⌚ 45+2'

End of the first half at Old Trafford. 1-1 draw between Manchester United and Fulham.
12:17 PM38 minutes ago

⌚ 45'

Two more minutes will be played in the first half.
12:13 PM42 minutes ago

⚽ 39'

GOOOOOOOOAL for Manchester United! Jadon Sancho scores the equalizer, after the ball was left to him on a rebound when Fred was trying to get into the box.
12:10 PM44 minutes ago

⌚ 35'

Final stretch of the first half. Only 10 minutes left before halftime.
12:02 PMan hour ago

⌚ 29'

BALL TO THE POST! Alejandro Garnacho's shot hits the crossbar, Fulham are saved!

12:02 PMan hour ago

⌚ 28'

United had it! Alejandro Garnacho's shot went wide of the left post.

12:02 PMan hour ago

⌚ 27'

Manchester United came close. Marcus Rashford's shot went just wide of the right post.
12:00 PMan hour ago

🅿️❌ 26'

DAVID DE GEA SAVED THE PENALTY! The Spanish goalkeeper saved Aleksandr Mitrovic's shot low to the left hand side. We are still 1-0 up.
11:58 AMan hour ago

🅿️ 25'

PENALTY FOR FULHAM! Casemiro fouled Tom Cairney inside the box.
11:53 AMan hour ago

⚽ 19'

GOOOOOOOOAL for Fulham! Kenny Tete! The winger headed in Willian's cross from the corner kick in the box to open the scoring.
11:47 AMan hour ago

⌚ 15'

First quarter of the match. Still goalless for now, with a little more insistence from United in attacking play.
11:45 AMan hour ago

⌚ 10'

The first 10 minutes of the match are over. The stalemate continues at Old Trafford.
11:38 AMan hour ago

⌚ 7'

Aleksandr Mitrovic missed it. Issa Diop headed a cross that came from a free kick, then the Serbian striker appeared to head in as well, but the ball went over the goal.
11:37 AMan hour ago

⌚ 3'

First dangerous approach. Bernd Leno had to play for his life after a cross from Diogo Dalot in the box. Fortunately there were no complications for him.
11:32 AMan hour ago

Match starts

The game between Manchester United and Fulham is underway.
11:30 AMan hour ago

Match officials

11:25 AM2 hours ago

Teams on the field

Manchester United and Fulham players take the field at Old Trafford.
11:20 AM2 hours ago

Teams warm up

11:15 AM2 hours ago

Substitutes - Fulham

01. Marek Rodák (GK), 06. Harrison Reed, 07. Nesskens Kebano, 11. Manoor Salomon, 12. Cedric Soares, 14. Bobby Reid, 21. Daniel James, 30. Carlos Vinicius, 49. Matt Dibley-Dias.

11:10 AM2 hours ago

Starting Xi - Fulham

1-4-2-3-1
| 17. Bernd Leno |
| 04. Tosin Adarabioyo | 31. Issa Diop |
| 02. Kenny Tete |                        | 33. Antonee Robinson |
| 28. Sasa Lukic | 26. João Palhinha |
| 08. Harry Wilson | 10. Tom Cairney | 20. Willian |
| 09. Aleksandar Mitrović |

Coach: Marco Saravia da Silva

11:05 AM2 hours ago

Substitutes - Manchester United

11:00 AM2 hours ago

Starting XI - Manchester United

10:55 AM2 hours ago

How the players arrived at Old Trafford

10:50 AM2 hours ago

Last five matches - Fulham

May 20: 1-2 vs Manchester City (Lost)

May 13: 1-0 vs Liverpool (Lost)

May 8: 5-3 vs Leicester (Won)

May 3: 0-2 vs Southampton (Won)

April 30: 2-2 vs Crystal Palace

10:45 AM2 hours ago

Last five matches - Manchester United

May 25: 4-1 vs Chelsea (Won)

May 20: 0-1 vs Bournemouth (Won)

May 13: 2-0 vs Wolverhampton (Won)

May 7: 1-0 vs West Ham (Lost)

May 4: 1-0 vs Brighton (Lost)

10:40 AM2 hours ago

All set at Old Trafford

10:35 AM2 hours ago

Welcome back

We are ready to bring you the actions of the match Manchester United vs Fulham in the 38th round of the Premier League 2022-23. We invite you to follow along with us the actions of this match.
10:30 AM2 hours ago

Tune in here Manchester United vs Fulham Live Score!

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Manchester United vs Fulham live match, as well as the latest information from Old Trafford.
10:25 AM3 hours ago

How to watch Manchester United vs Fulham Live Stream on TV and Online?

Manchester United vs Fulham will not be broadcast live on television.

If you want to watch directly stream it: Peacock

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

10:20 AM3 hours ago

What time is Manchester United vs Fulham match for Premier League?

This is the start time of the game Manchester United vs Fulham of May 28th, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 12:30 PM on ESPN Extra and Star +
Bolivia: 11:30 AM on ESPN Extra and Star +
Brazil: 12:30 PM on Star +
Chile: 11:30 AM on ESPN Extra and Star +
Colombia: 10:30 AM on ESPN Extra and Star +
Ecuador: 10:30 AM on ESPN Extra and Star +
USA (ET): 11:30 AM on Peacock and Bravo
Spain: 5:30 PM on DAZN
Mexico: 9:30 AM on Paramount +
Paraguay: 11:30 AM on Star +
Peru: 10:30 AM on ESPN Extra and Star +
Uruguay: 12:30 PM on ESPN Extra and Star +
Venezuela: 11:30 AM on ESPN Extra and Star +

10:15 AM3 hours ago

Key player - Fulham

In Fulham, the presence of Aleksandr Mitrovic stands out. The 28-year-old Serbian striker is one of the most outstanding players of the team so far in the Premier League where he has 14 goals and one assist in 23 games played, being a starter in 22 of them. He has 1935 minutes in total.

10:10 AM3 hours ago

Key player - Manchester United

In Manchester United, the presence of Marcus Rashford stands out. The 25-year-old English striker is one of the most outstanding players of the team so far in the Premier League where he has 17 goals and five assists in 34 games played, starting 31 of them. He has 2812 minutes in total.

10:05 AM3 hours ago

Manchester United vs Fulham history

These two teams have met 85 times. The statistics are in favor of Manchester United, who have emerged victorious on 54 occasions, while Fulham have won on 13 occasions, leaving a balance of 18 draws.

In the Premier League...

Referring only to the times they have faced each other in the Premier League, we count 55 duels, where the numbers are in favor of Manchester United with 36 victories, while Fulham has won seven, for a balance of 12 draws.

If we take into account the times that Manchester United has been at home against Fulham in the Premier League, there are 28 matches, where the red devils have the advantage with 22 wins over the two that the cottagers have achieved, and the three draws that have been given.

10:00 AM3 hours ago

Fulham

Fulham go into this match with the confidence that has given them the assurance of a season in the English top flight, showing great progress throughout the process since Marco da Silva took charge of the team. The best way to end their participation in the current session will be with a victory and what better way than to achieve it at the mythical Old Trafford, to give joy to their fans and say goodbye to the campaign with a smile on their faces.

9:55 AM3 hours ago

Manchester United

Manchester United have done their homework in the Premier League over the last few rounds, securing their place in next season's UEFA Champions League. Erik ten Hag's team has managed, in spite of everything, to finish their league campaign in a decent way and will want to say goodbye to their fans with a victory, before the FA Cup final against Manchester City in the next few days.

9:50 AM3 hours ago

The match will be played at Old Trafford

The Manchester United vs Fulham match will be played at Old Trafford, located in the town of Trafford, Greater Manchester, in the northwest region of England. The famous 'Theatre of Dreams', which was inaugurated in 1910, has a capacity for 90,000 people.
9:45 AM3 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the Premier League match: Manchester United vs Fulham Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo