Leicester vs West Ham LIVE: Score Updates (2-0)

17'
Double substitution at West Ham: Benrahma and Antonio leave for Bowen and Ings.
16' GOAL FOR LEICESTER
A free-kick from the left by Tielemans, Faes rose higher than anyone and headed hard to extend the score! Leicester does its homework and goes rooting against Everton!
14'
Benrahma's powerful shot from outside the area hit the left post and almost tied the game!
In Everton's match
Everton open the scoring at home over Bournemouth with Doucouré's goal and for the moment are the ones staying in the Premier League, while Leicester are relegated to the Championship.
SECOND HALF STARTS
Antonio gets the first touch on the ball and it rolls into the second half of the match!
Teams on the pitch
No changes Leicester and West Ham return to the pitch to start the second half of the match!
END OF FIRST HALF
With a goal from Barnes, Leicester beat West Ham and, with the other results of the round, will stay in the Premier League!
34' GOAL FOR LEICESTER
Barnes invaded the area coming from the left, tabbed with Iheanacho and shot a cross to open the score and, for the moment, get out of the relegation zone!
27'
At the cross in the area Iheanacho tabled with Maddison and shot hard, stamping the crossbar!
24'
Barnes took a shot from outside the box, but sent the ball into Fabianski's hands.
20'
Antonio managed to get a shot from the edge of the box and sent the ball over the goal.
13'
Iheanacho shot from outside the box and sent the ball to the left of the goal, the first shot of the match.
HERE WE GO
Iheanacho gets the first touch on the ball and it rolls into the first half of the match!
Teams on the pitch
The teams appear on the field to start the match!
West Ham lined-up!
Leicester lined-up!
Welcome!
And today we finish the Premier League season. The ball is rolling for Leicester and West Ham in this final round of matches, deciding who goes to the Championship and who stays in the Premier League!
How to watch Leicester vs West HamLive in TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game Leicester vs West Ham live on TV, your options is: none.
If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services and SiriusXM FC, Syfy, Peacock app.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!
What time is Leicester vs West Ham match for Premier League?
This is the start time of the game Leicester vs West Ham of 28th May 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 12:30PM in Star+
Bolivia: 11:30AM in Star+
Brazil: 12:30PM in Star+
Chile: 11:30AM in Star+
Colombia: 10:30AM in Star+
Ecuador: 10:30AM in Star+
USA (ET): 11:30AM in SiriusXM FC, Syfy, Peacock
Spain: 21:00 PM in DAZN, DAZN3
Mexico: 10:30AM in Paramount+
Paraguay: 12:30PM in Star+
Peru: 10:30AM in Star+
Uruguay: 12:30PM in Star+
Venezuela: 11:30AM in Star+
Referee
Simon Hooper will referee the match, with Adrian Holmes and Richard West as assistant referees, and Chris Kavanagh in charge of VAR.
Probable West Ham
The probable West Ham team for the match is: Fabianski, Coufal, Aguerd, Ogbonna, and Emerson Palmieri; Soucek, Rice, Bowen, Lucas Paquetá, and Cornet; Michael Antonio.
Probable Leicester
The probable Leicester team for the match is: Iversen, Ricardo Pereira, Evans, Souttar and Castagne; Soumaré, Tielemans, Tetê, Maddison and Barnes; Vardy.
Injuries
On the Leicester side, Ndidi, Justin, Bestergaard, Bertrand, Ward and Soyuncu are injured, while on the West Ham side only Scamacca is injured.
Premier League
West Ham are in 14th position with 40 points, one below Wolves and three behind Chelsea, as well as one above Bournemouth and three above Nottingham Forest. Leicester are the first team inside the relegation zone, with 31 points, tied with Leeds, who come below, as well as two points below Everton.
Last Matches: West Ham
West Ham on the other side comes with two wins and one defeat in the last games. On Sunday (14) the defeat was by 2-0 to Brentford, away from home, with goals from Mbeumo and Wissa. In the Conference League, away from home, on Thursday (18) the victory was 1-0 over AZ, with a goal by Pablo Fornals, going to the final of the Conference League. And on Sunday (21), at home, the victory was 3-1 over Leeds at home, with Rodrigo opening the scoring for Leeds, Rice equalizing, Bowen turning and Lanzini closing the account.
Last Matches: Leicester
Leicester comes into this match with two defeats and a draw in their last matches. The first defeat, away, was by 5-3 to Fulham, on August 8, with goals from Willian (2), Carlos Vinícius and Cairney (2), while Barnes (2) and Maddison scored. And on Monday (15), at home, the defeat was 3-0 to Liverpool, with two goals from Jones and one from Alexander-Arnold. And on Monday (22), away from home, the draw was with Newcastle, without goals.
