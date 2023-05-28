Aston Villa vs Brighton LIVE: Score Updates (2-1)

ADVERTISEMENT
55'
Aston Villa keep the pressure on all over the field looking for a defensive error.
46'
The second time begins.
Halftime
The teams go to rest and the score is Aston Villa 2-1 Brighton.
45'
2 minutes of compensation are added.
38'
Brighton goal!
32'
First corner of the game for Brighton.
26'
Aston Villa goal!
12'
First yellow card of the game and it is for the Brighton player Deniz Undav.
8'
Aston Villa goal!
0'
The match begins, both teams will seek to win.
Substitutes
These are the players who will be on the bench:
Aston Villa: Calum Chambers, Leander Dendoncker, Bertrand Traoré, Ashley Young, Sebastian Revan, Robin Olsen, Emiliano Buendía, Diego Carlos and Travis Patterson.
Brighton: Jan Paul van Hecke, Billy Gilmour, Jack Hinshelwood, Kaoru Mitoma, Lewis Dunk, Danny Welbeck, Thomas McGill, Moisés Caicedo and Pervis Estupiñán.
Brighton lineup
These are the XI players that will start the match:
TEAM NEWS! 🚨 Here's our starting XI to face @AVFCOfficial today. 📝— Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) May 28, 2023
📲 https://t.co/S3j1TIedJv // #BHAFC 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/yE7qdW3Bl7
Aston Villa lineup
These are the XI players that will start the match:
Your Aston Villa today. 👊 #AVLBHA pic.twitter.com/SlHJuc5hg4— Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) May 28, 2023
Referees
The referee appointment for today's game is as follows:
Referee: David Coote.
Assistants: Nick Hopton and Timothy Wood.
Fourth official: Peter Bankes.
VAR: Paul Tierney.
VAR assistant: Dan Robathan.
Battle for victory
A big match between these two Premier League teams is coming up. Do not take off and below we share the statistics of both teams in the Premier League.
Last showdown!
The last time these two teams met was on November 13, 2022 and on that occasion the match ended in a 2-1 victory for Aston Villa at the Amex Stadium. That confrontation was full of fouls, yellow cards, corner kicks and many goals that we hope will be repeated today.
History between both teams
Aston Villa and Brighton have faced each other several times. The last 5 meetings have ended in two draws and on the other 3 occasions the winner was Aston Villa.
Arrival Aston Villa
The English team is already at Villa Park for its game of the 2022-2023 season of the Premier League.
The team are on their way…— Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) May 28, 2023
See you soon, Villans. 👊 #AVLBHA pic.twitter.com/TC6IUdUtg4
Welcome!
We are just under one for the match between Aston Villa and Leeds United to kick off at Villa Park. Both teams will go out looking for victory. Who will make it this morning? Follow our coverage on VAVEL.
Follow here Aston Villa vs Brighton Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Aston Villa vs Brighton match for the Premier League.
What time is the Aston Villa vs Brighton match for Premier League 2023?
This is the start time of the game Aston Villa vs Brighton of May 28th in several countries:
Argentina: 11:30 PM on Star+.
Bolivia: 11:30 PM on Star+.
Brazil: 11:30 PM on Star+.
Chile: 11:30 PM on Star+.
Colombia: 11:30 PM on Star+.
Ecuador: 11:30 PM on Star+.
United States (ET): 11:30 PM on NBC Sports App and UNIVERSO NOW.
Spain: 4:30 PM on DAZN and Movistar+.
Mexico: 9:30 PM on Paramount+.
Paraguay: 11:30 PM on Star+.
Peru: 10:30 AM on Star+.
Uruguay: 11:30 PM on Star+.
Brighton latest lineup
These were the players who started the last game:
Robert Sánchez, Levi Colwill, Lewis Dunk, Pervis Estupiñán, Tariq Lamptey, Adam Lallana, Pascal Groß, Billy Gilmour, Leandro Trossard, Kaoru Mitoma and Solly March.
Aston Villa latest lineup
These were the players who started the last game:
Emiliano Martínez, Tyrone Mings, Ezri Konsa, Lucas Digne, Ashley Young, Douglas Luiz, Boubacar Kamara, Emiliano Buendía, Matty Cash, Ollie Watkins and Leon Bailey.
Brighton and Hove Albion Players to Watch
The next three players are considered key to Brighton's attacking attack and it is likely that any one of them could score or assist in the game against Aston Villa. The player Leandro Trossard (#11) is a fundamental piece for the team for all that he contributes. He is the team's top scorer in the Premier League with 7 goals in 16 games played and he scored three goals in the last game against Liverpool. Next up is Pascal Groß (#13), he plays in the midfielder position, during the tournament he has managed two assists which make him the highest assister on the team. At just 26 years old, he has shown himself to be a player capable of starting and contributing a lot to the team. He has also managed to score 5 goals in the tournament so we could see him scoring on Tuesday. Lastly, Alexis Mac Allister (#10) the 23-year-old who plays as a midfielder. He is the second highest scorer on the team with 5 goals in 14 games and we could see him scoring on Sunday.
Brighton and Hove Albion in the tournament
Brighton and Hove Albion started the 2022-2023 season very well in the Premier League and are at the top of the tournament. After 18 games won, 8 tied and 11 lost, they have 62 points, which places them in sixth place in the general table. Their objective this season is to be among the first 5 places to get a ticket to the Champions League or the Europa League and for that they must win as many games as possible. The team is very confident in their young talent and they could deliver a surprise in the 2022-2023 season. Their last game was on May 26 against Arsenal, Brighton lost 4-2 at the Amex Stadium. They arrive as the least favorites to win this game, however they could surprise and win.
Aston Villa Players to Watch
The next three players are considered key to Aston Villa's attacking attack and any one of them is likely to be able to score or assist in the game against Leeds United. The player Danny Ings (#9) is a fundamental piece for the team for all that he contributes. He is the team's top scorer in the Premier League with 6 goals in 17 games played and he scored one goal last game against Wolverhampton Wanderers. He is a player with a lot of experience and has faced Leeds United multiple times, so he will be key to be able to defeat them. Next up is Ollie Watkins (#11), he plays in the forward position, during the tournament he has had 4 assists which makes him the highest assister on the team. At just 27 years old, he has shown himself to be a player capable of starting and contributing a lot to the team. Finally, Leon Bailey (#31) the 25-year-old who plays striker. He is the second highest scorer on the team with 3 goals in 17 games and we could see him scoring on Friday.
Aston Villa in the tournament
Aston Villa had a good start in the 2022-2023 Premier League season, they are in seventh position in the general table after 17 wins, 7 draws and 13 losses, together with 58 points. His goal this season is to be among the first 7 places to get a ticket to the Champions League or the Europa League. Aston Villa's objective for this game is to be able to win and thus get closer to their goal, it will be a difficult game but not impossible to win. Their last game was on May 20, it resulted in a 1-1 draw against Wolverhampton Wanderers at Villa Park and in doing so they secured their seventh draw in the tournament. They arrive as the favorites to win this game, because of the great team they have and the good moment they are going through. They also have an advantage when playing at home and that their fans can support them.
The stadium
Villa Park is located in the city of Birmingham, England. It will host this match, has a capacity of 42,000 spectators and is the home of Aston Villa in the Premier League. It was opened on May 5, 1897 and is the 14th largest stadium in England.