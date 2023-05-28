Valencia vs Espanyol LIVE: Score Updates (0-0)
Substitutes

These are the players who will be on the bench:

Valencia: Edinson Cavani, Ilaix Moriba, Alberto Mari Sanchez, Hugo Guillamón, Cenk Özkacar, Yunus Musah, Jaume Doménech, Dimitri Foulquier, Jesús Vázquez, Hugo Duro, Samuel Lino and Eray Cömert.

Espanyol: Luca Koleosho, Adriá Pedrosa, Ronael Pierre-Gabriel, Joan Garcia, Lazo, Martin Braithwaite, Aleix Vidal, Álvaro Fernández, Fernando Calero, Vinicius, Keidi Bare and Edu Expósito.

Lineup of Espanyol

These are the XI players that will start the match:
Lineup of Valencia

These are the XI players that will start the match:
Referees

The referee appointment for today's game is as follows:
Central referee: Guillermo Cuadra Fernández.
Assistant referee 1: José Luis González González.
Assistant referee 2: Roberto Díaz Pérez del Palomar.
Battle for victory

A great game is coming up between these two LaLiga teams. Do not take off and below we share the statistics of both teams in the tournament.
Last showdown!

The last time these two teams met was on October 2, 2022 and on that occasion the match ended in a 2-2 draw at the RCDE Stadium. That confrontation was full of fouls, yellow cards, corner kicks and many goals that we hope will be repeated today.
History between both teams

Valencia and Espanyol have faced each other several times. The last 5 matches have ended in two victories for Valencia, there was a draw and on two other occasions the winner was Espanyol.
Arrival Valencia

The Spanish team is already at the Mestalla for its game of the 2022-2023 LaLiga season.
What time is the Valencia vs Espanyol match for LaLiga 2023?

This is the start time of the game Valencia vs Espanyol of May 28th in several countries:
Argentina: 1:00 PM on DIRECTV Sports App.
Bolivia: 12:00 PM.
Brazil: 1:00 PM on Star+.
Chile: 1:00 PM on DIRECTV Sports App.
Colombia: 11:00 AM on DIRECTV Sports App.
Ecuador: 11:00 AM on DIRECTV Sports App.
United States (ET): 1:00 PM on ESPN+.
Spain: 6:00 PM on Movistar+.
Mexico: 11:00 AM on Televisa, Blue To Go Video Everywhere and Sky HD.
Paraguay: 1:00 PM.
Peru: 12:00 PM on DIRECTV Sports App.
Uruguay: 1:00 PM on DIRECTV Sports App.
Last lineup of Espanyol

These were the players who started last game:
Fernando Pacheco, Fernando Calero, Leandro Cabrera, César Montes, Brian Oliván, Óscar Gil, Sergi Darder, Denis Suárez, Javier Puado, Nicolás Melamed and Joselu.
Last lineup of Valencia

These were the players who started last game:
Giorgi Mamardashvili, Gabriel, Mouctar Diakhaby, José Gayà, Thierry Correia, Andre Almeida, Nicolas Gonzalez, Javier Guerra, Hugo Duro, Samuel Lino and Diego López.
Espanyol Players to Watch

The next three players are considered key to Espanyol's offensive attack and it is likely that any of them could score or assist in the game against Valencia. The player Joselu (#9) is a fundamental piece for the team for all that he contributes. He is the team's top scorer in LaLiga with 16 goals in 33 games played and he scored one goal last game against Osasuna. He is a player with a lot of experience and has faced Valencia multiple times, so he will be key to be able to defeat them. The next player is Brian Oliván (#14), he plays in the defense position, during the tournament he has achieved 6 assists which make him the highest assister of the team. At only 29 years old, he has shown himself to be a very skillful player and contributes a lot to the team. Finally, Martin Braithwaite (#17) the 31-year-old who plays as a midfielder. He is the second highest scorer on the team with 9 goals and we could see him scoring on Sunday.
Espanyolin the tournament

Espanyol had a bad start in the 2022-2023 LaLiga season, they are in the 19th position of the general table after 8 games won, 11 drawn and 17 lost, together with 35 points. This year they seek to save themselves from relegation and stay in the first division of Spain. Espanyol's objective for this game is to be able to win and thus get a little further away from relegation, it will be a difficult game but not impossible to win. Their last game was on May 24, resulting in a 3-3 draw against Atlético Madrid at the RCDE Stadium and thus achieving their eleventh draw in the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win this game, however they could surprise and win.
Players to watch from Valencia

The next three players are considered key to Valencia's attacking attack and it is likely that any of them could score in the game against Espanyol. Forward Justin Kluivert (#9) is a fundamental piece of the team because of his experience. He is the team's top scorer in LaLiga with 6 goals in 24 games played. Next up is Andre Almeida (#18), he plays in the midfielder position, during the tournament he has achieved 2 goals and 4 assists. He is another player with a lot of experience and who has faced Espanyol multiple times, so he will be key to be able to defeat them. Lastly, Samuel Lino (#16) the 23-year-old who plays as a striker. With his young age, he has managed to be a starter on the team, managing to be the second best scorer on the team with 5 goals in 36 games played and we could see him score on Sunday.
Valencia in the tournament

They started the 2022-2023 season very well, they are at the top of the general table. After 11 games won, 7 tied and 18 lost, they have 40 points, which places them in thirteenth place in the general table. At the moment they are looking to get a position that gives them a ticket to the group stage of the Champions League or Europa League and if they want to achieve it they will have to go out and win this game. The team is very confident in their young talent and they could deliver a surprise in the 2022-2023 season. Their last game was on May 25 against Mallorca, they lost 1-0 at the Estadi Mallorca Son Moix and in this way they achieved their eighteenth defeat in the tournament. They arrive as favorites to win this game and stay with the victory because of the incredible team they have and the good moment they are going through. They have an advantage in Sunday's game by playing at home and having their fans support them.
The stadium

The Mestalla is located in the city of Valencia, Spain. It will be the venue for this match, it has a capacity of 48,600 spectators and is the home of Valencia Club de Fútbol. It was inaugurated on May 20, 1923 and is one of the oldest stadiums.
