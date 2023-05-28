Leeds vs Tottenham LIVE Score Updates (0-1)

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
14'|Another yellow
Another yellow card for Leeds. Wöber is shown the yellow card.
9'|Card
Yellow card for Struijk. First yellow card of the match for Leeds.
2'|Kane's goal
Gooooool by Kane. Great play by Tottenham, who don't want any complications. Son puts it to the English striker who smashes it into the net. Mason's team takes the lead
0'|Start
The match starts with a lot at stake for both teams. Leeds relegation and Tottenham a place in European competitions.
Tottenham line-up
For its part, Tottenham has chosen its eleven for this match. This will be the starting eleven: Wilson, Mcnally, Doyle, Mcfadzean, Norton-Cuffy, Hamer, Kelly, Eccles, Bidwell, Godden and Gyokeres.
Leeds line-up
Leeds have already selected their starting eleven. Robles, Ayling, Kristensen, Wöbber, Cooper, Struijk, Mckennie, Forshaw, Koch, Harrison and Rodrigo.
We already have the lineups
Less than half an hour to go before kickoff and both coaches have already selected their starting lineups. First we go to the Leeds lineup
Who will win?
Less than an hour to go until the match between Leeds vs Tottenham. Who will win in the match between Leeds vs Tottenham?
They are already at the stadium
Both teams arrived at the stadium a short while ago. They will soon go out to do the warm-up exercises in preparation for the match. There is nothing left for the start of this match of a new Premier League matchday.
We are here
Hello again. We are here again to report on the match between Leeds vs Tottenham in the 38th round of the Premier League. Follow the online broadcast of this match on VAVEL.
Stay tuned for live coverage of Leeds vs Tottenham.
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Leeds vs Tottenham live, as well as the latest information coming out of England. Don't miss any details of the match with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
Possible Tottenham lineup
Tottenham may field the following formation for this upcoming match.
Forster, Emerson, Davinson, Lenglet, Davies, Danjuma, Bissouma, Skipp, Son, Kulusevski and Kane.
Forster, Emerson, Davinson, Lenglet, Davies, Danjuma, Bissouma, Skipp, Son, Kulusevski and Kane.
Possible Leeds lineup
Leeds may field the following formation for this upcoming match. Rlbels, Ayling, Kristensen, Wober, Struijk, Mckennie, Koch, Forshaw, Rodrigo, Bamford and Harrison.
Match Schedule
This is the start time of the game Leeds vs Tottenham of 28th May 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 12:30 PM,
Argentina: 12:30 PM,
Bolivia: 12:30 PM.
Brasil: 12:30 PM.
Chile: 11:30 AM.
Colombia: 10:30 AM.
Ecuador: 10:30 AM.
USA (ET): 10:30 AM.
Spain: 5:30 PM,
Mexico: 9:30 AM.
Paraguay: 12:30 PM.
Peru: 12:30 PM.
Uruguay: 12:30 PM.
Venezuela: 12:30 PM.
Where to watch
The match between Leeds vs Tottenham can be seen on the Premier League channel and Sky Sport. In addition, if you want to watch it online you can keep up to date with what is happening in the match and the score on VAVEL.
History between them
These teams have met 99 times, where Tottenham has won more matches than its rival, with a difference of five victories. Mason's side have won 38 times, while Leeds have won on 33 occasions. In 28 other matches they have drawn against each other.
Tottenham Ranking
On the other hand, Tottenham want to break the bad dynamics of the season in order to qualify for the Conference League next season. Mason's side have 57 points and are eighth in the Premier League, one point behind Conference League-placed Aston Villa and five points behind Europa League-placed Brighton. As visitors, they have taken 20 points from 18 games, winning on five occasions and losing in eight matches. On five occasions they have managed a draw.
Leeds Ranking
As for the home side, Leeds are in 19th place in the Premier League, two points off the Premier League relegation places. The fight to play in the next Premier League competition is hotly contested and there are very few points separating them. Leeds have 31 points in these 37 rounds. At the moment, at home, they have 22 points in 18 rounds, with five wins, seven draws and six defeats.
Photo
Tottenham's last match
Tough defeat for Tottenham at their stadium against Brentford where they lost 1-3, which pushed them out of the European places. The locals started ahead in the scoreboard with Harry Kane's goal in the eighth minute of the match. At half-time the score was the same, Kane's solitary goal, which would be reversed in the second half of the game and it was Mbeumo who scored a brace and provided the assist for Wissa's goal that gave the three points to the visitors and set the alarm bells ringing for the home team, which is playing for a European competition next season.
Last match of Leeds
Leeds are still in the fight against relegation to the EFL Championship. Allardyce's side lost to West Ham in a direct match for relegation. Rodrigo scored for the visitors in the 17th minute of the match thanks to Mckennie's assist. From there, the epic comeback of Moyes' side began with Rice's goal in the 31st minute. In the 72nd minute, Bowen scored for the home side to take the lead. Lanzini sealed the game in the 94th minute.
Welcome to VAVEL
Welcome to the online broadcast of Leeds vs Tottenham this Sunday, May 28 at 17.30 Spanish time. The match corresponds to the 38th round of the Premier League. Follow the online broadcast and all the information about both teams on VAVEL.