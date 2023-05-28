Leeds vs Tottenham LIVE Score Updates (0-1)
Leeds vs Tottenham // Source: GettyImages

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
Update Live Commentary
12:29 PM27 minutes ago

14'|Another yellow

Another yellow card for Leeds. Wöber is shown the yellow card.
12:28 PM27 minutes ago

9'|Card

Yellow card for Struijk. First yellow card of the match for Leeds.
11:43 AMan hour ago

2'|Kane's goal

Gooooool by Kane. Great play by Tottenham, who don't want any complications. Son puts it to the English striker who smashes it into the net. Mason's team takes the lead
11:33 AMan hour ago

0'|Start

The match starts with a lot at stake for both teams. Leeds relegation and Tottenham a place in European competitions.
11:31 AMan hour ago

Tottenham line-up

For its part, Tottenham has chosen its eleven for this match. This will be the starting eleven: Wilson, Mcnally, Doyle, Mcfadzean, Norton-Cuffy, Hamer, Kelly, Eccles, Bidwell, Godden and Gyokeres.
11:31 AMan hour ago

Leeds line-up

Leeds have already selected their starting eleven. Robles, Ayling, Kristensen, Wöbber, Cooper, Struijk, Mckennie, Forshaw, Koch, Harrison and Rodrigo.
11:10 AM2 hours ago

We already have the lineups

Less than half an hour to go before kickoff and both coaches have already selected their starting lineups. First we go to the Leeds lineup
11:06 AM2 hours ago

Who will win?

Less than an hour to go until the match between Leeds vs Tottenham. Who will win in the match between Leeds vs Tottenham?
11:05 AM2 hours ago

They are already at the stadium

Both teams arrived at the stadium a short while ago. They will soon go out to do the warm-up exercises in preparation for the match. There is nothing left for the start of this match of a new Premier League matchday.
11:04 AM2 hours ago

We are here

Hello again. We are here again to report on the match between Leeds vs Tottenham in the 38th round of the Premier League. Follow the online broadcast of this match on VAVEL. 
 
3:00 AM10 hours ago

Stay tuned for live coverage of Leeds vs Tottenham.

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Leeds vs Tottenham live, as well as the latest information coming out of England. Don't miss any details of the match with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
2:55 AM10 hours ago

Possible Tottenham lineup

Tottenham may field the following formation for this upcoming match.
Forster, Emerson, Davinson, Lenglet, Davies, Danjuma, Bissouma, Skipp, Son, Kulusevski and Kane. 
2:50 AM10 hours ago

Possible Leeds lineup

Leeds may field the following formation for this upcoming match. Rlbels, Ayling, Kristensen, Wober, Struijk, Mckennie, Koch, Forshaw, Rodrigo, Bamford and Harrison. 
2:45 AM10 hours ago

Match Schedule

This is the start time of the game Leeds vs Tottenham of 28th May 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 12:30 PM,
Bolivia: 12:30 PM.
Brasil: 12:30 PM.
Chile: 11:30 AM.
Colombia: 10:30 AM.
Ecuador: 10:30 AM.
USA (ET): 10:30 AM.
Spain: 5:30 PM,
Mexico: 9:30 AM.
Paraguay: 12:30 PM.
Peru: 12:30 PM.
Uruguay: 12:30 PM.
Venezuela: 12:30 PM.

2:40 AM10 hours ago

Where to watch

The match between Leeds vs Tottenham can be seen on the Premier League channel and Sky Sport. In addition, if you want to watch it online you can keep up to date with what is happening in the match and the score on VAVEL. 
2:35 AM10 hours ago

History between them

These teams have met 99 times, where Tottenham has won more matches than its rival, with a difference of five victories. Mason's side have won 38 times, while Leeds have won on 33 occasions. In 28 other matches they have drawn against each other. 
2:30 AM10 hours ago

Tottenham Ranking

On the other hand, Tottenham want to break the bad dynamics of the season in order to qualify for the Conference League next season. Mason's side have 57 points and are eighth in the Premier League, one point behind Conference League-placed Aston Villa and five points behind Europa League-placed Brighton. As visitors, they have taken 20 points from 18 games, winning on five occasions and losing in eight matches. On five occasions they have managed a draw.
2:25 AM11 hours ago

Leeds Ranking

As for the home side, Leeds are in 19th place in the Premier League, two points off the Premier League relegation places. The fight to play in the next Premier League competition is hotly contested and there are very few points separating them. Leeds have 31 points in these 37 rounds. At the moment, at home, they have 22 points in 18 rounds, with five wins, seven draws and six defeats.
2:20 AM11 hours ago

Photo

Leeds vs Tottenham // Spurce: GettyImages
Leeds vs Tottenham // Spurce: GettyImages
2:15 AM11 hours ago

Tottenham's last match

Tough defeat for Tottenham at their stadium against Brentford where they lost 1-3, which pushed them out of the European places. The locals started ahead in the scoreboard with Harry Kane's goal in the eighth minute of the match. At half-time the score was the same, Kane's solitary goal, which would be reversed in the second half of the game and it was Mbeumo who scored a brace and provided the assist for Wissa's goal that gave the three points to the visitors and set the alarm bells ringing for the home team, which is playing for a European competition next season. 
2:10 AM11 hours ago

Last match of Leeds

Leeds are still in the fight against relegation to the EFL Championship. Allardyce's side lost to West Ham in a direct match for relegation. Rodrigo scored for the visitors in the 17th minute of the match thanks to Mckennie's assist. From there, the epic comeback of Moyes' side began with Rice's goal in the 31st minute. In the 72nd minute, Bowen scored for the home side to take the lead. Lanzini sealed the game in the 94th minute.
 
2:05 AM11 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL

Welcome to the online broadcast of Leeds vs Tottenham this Sunday, May 28 at 17.30 Spanish time. The match corresponds to the 38th round of the Premier League. Follow the online broadcast and all the information about both teams on VAVEL
 
VAVEL Logo