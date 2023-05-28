Girona vs Real Betis LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch in LaLiga 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
Betis line-up
For his part, Pellegrini has chosen his eleven for this match. This will be the starting eleven: Bravo, Sabaly, Luiz Felipe, Édgar, Miranda, Guido, Carvalho, Canales, Rodri, Ayoze and Borja Iglesias.
Girona's lineup
Míchel has already selected his starting eleven. Gazzaniga, Arnau, Juanpe, David, Miguel, Tsygankov, Herrera, Romeu, Reinier, Valery and Castellanos.
Less than half an hour to the start of the match and both coaches have already selected their starting lineups. First we go with Girona's lineup
Stadium
The match between Girona vs Real Betis will be played at the Estadio Municipal Montilivi. The match will start at 19:00 Spanish time.
Less than an hour to go until the start of the match between Girona vs Real Betis. Who will win the match between Girona vs Real Betis?
A short while ago, both teams arrived at the stadium. In a few minutes they will go out to warm up for the match. There is nothing left for the start of this match of a new LaLiga Santander matchday.
Possible Girona line-up
For its part, Girona can form with the following eleven to face Betis. Gazzaniga, Arnau, Juanpe, David López, Miguel, Couto, Romeu, Herrera, Tsygankov, Castellanos and Riquelme.
Possible Betis lineup
Betis could field the following eleven to face Girona. Bravo, Sabaly, Edgar, Luiz Felipe, Miranda, Guido, Guardado, Juanmi, Rodri, Canales, Ayoze and Borja Iglesias.
Match Schedule
This is the start time of the game Girona vs Real Betis of 28th May 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 2:00 PM,
Bolivia: 2:00 PM.
Brasil:2:00 PM.
Chile: 1:00 PM.
Colombia: 12:00 PM
Ecuador: 12:00 PM
USA (ET): 12:00 PM.
Spain: 7:00 PM,
Mexico: 11:00 AM
Paraguay: 1:00 PM.
Peru: 1:00 PM.
Uruguay: 1:00 PM.
Venezuela: 1:00 PM .
Where to watch
The match between Girona vs Real Betis can be seen on ESPN and Gol TV. In addition, if you want to follow the match online, you can keep up to date with what is happening in the match and the score on VAVEL.
History between them
These teams have met 87 times, where Betis has won more matches than its rival, with a difference of 49 victories. Pellegrini's team has won on 40 occasions, while Girona has won in 29 matches. In 42 other matches they have drawn against each other.
Betis standings
On the other hand, Betis wants to break the bad dynamic of the last few rounds in order to qualify for the Europa League next season. Pellegrini's side has 56 points and is in sixth place in LaLiga, six points behind Conference-position Osasuna. As visitors, they have collected 25 points in 18 games, winning on seven occasions and losing in seven matches. On four occasions they have managed a draw.
Girona standings
As for the home side, Girona are in ninth place in LaLiga Santander, one point away from the Conference League places and seven points away from the Europa League. The fight to play in European competitions next year is hotly contested and they are only a few points apart. Girona has 49 points in these 36 rounds, winning in 13 matches, 10 draws and 13 defeats. At the moment, at home, they have 33 points in 18 matches, ten wins, three draws and five defeats.
Last match of Betis
Betis is still in the fight for the European places, although with Athletic's defeat against Osasuna, the sixth place is almost over. The green and white team lost at the Benito Villamarín against Getafe by the minimum, 0-1. Pellegrini's team had very little intensity during the whole match and Bordalás' team kept intense with a good pressure and forcefulness in their lines. The goal came in the second half from a corner kick that ended with Alderete's header to give the three points to the Blue and Whites.
Girona's last match
Girona lost a great opportunity to occupy the seventh place. The Catalan side drew 1-1 in Vigo against Celta. The Galician team needed to win to be sure of playing next season in the Spanish top flight. And so came the first goal before the break, Carles Pérez opened the scoring to make Girona react. Stuani equalized in the second half from eleven meters to level the match and recover a point to continue fighting for a European place. Finally, the match ended in a 1-1 draw, although Girona had the chance in the last minutes to win.
The match corresponds to the 37th round of LaLiga Santander.