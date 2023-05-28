Goals and highlights AZ Alkmaar 1x2 PSV in Eredivisie

ADVERTISEMENT
Champions
Should Ajax avoid a late season slip-up, AZ will be encouraged by the fact that they have secured their place in the Europa Conference League, having reached the semi-finals of the competition this season before losing to West Ham United.
PSV
Prior to that, PSV were on an eight-game winning streak in all competitions, a streak that led them to win their 11th KNVB beker title thanks to a penalty shootout victory over Ajax.
AZ
Pascal Jansen's side are now five games in a row without a loss in the Eredivisie, winning four and drawing one since a 1-0 defeat in April to Sparta Rotterdam.
PSV
Where and how to watch the AZ Alkmaar vs PSV match on TV and in real time?
Eredivisie Round 34
Date: 28 May 2023
Time: 9:30 AM
Venue: AFAS Stadion, Alkmaar, The Netherlands
Broadcast: Star+.
When is the AZ Alkmaar vs PSV match and how to watch it LIVE and in real time?
Probable PSV:
Probable AZ:
AZ as home
Invencibility:
Taking only the Dutch league matches into account, PSV have not lost in 15 games. Their last loss in the Dutch league was a 1-0 defeat against Emmen in the 18th round. Despite being the best home team in the competition, PSV is the fourth best away team. In 16 games away from home, they have 28 points, with eight wins, four draws, and four losses.
PSV
The team has no more title chances, since Feyenoord Rotterdam confirmed the trophy with rounds in advance. Thus, the only goal for the final round is to secure second place, which gives a place in the qualifying round of the next Champions League.
In order to achieve their goal, the Eindhoven club only need a draw against AZ. After all, third-placed Ajax have 69 points and could only reach 72 if they beat Twente away.
AZ:
Thus, the club has already secured at least the fourth position, but still has chances to 'steal' the third position from Ajax. Remembering that third guarantees a place in the Europa League qualifying round, while fourth goes to the Conference League qualifying round. That is, it is the difference of a 'division' of European soccer.
In the last five official games they played, counting Eredivisie and Conference League, AZ oscillated a lot: two wins, one draw, and two losses. In fact, these two negative results came against West Ham and led to their elimination from the Conference League semifinals.
TIME AND PLACE!
In the last round, the Alkmaarians played at home against Heerenveen and were held to a 3-3 draw. PSV opened the scoring in the 14th minute, with Ibrahim Sangaré, but took the lead in the first half. In the 13th minute of the second half, the hosts went down 3-1.
In the last round, the 'Cheeseheads' visited NEC Nijmegen and won by the score of 3-0. In the first half, Swedish striker Jesper Karlsson opened the scoring in the 28th minute. Seven minutes later, what would have been Karlsson's second goal was disallowed by VAR, but before the break, Jordy Clasie made it 2-0 for AZ.
AZ Alkmaar vs PSV at 09:30 at the AFAS Stadion in Alkmaar, the Netherlands.
Welcome and welcome to the AZ Alkmaar vs PSV live score
Taking into account only the Dutch league matches, PSV haven't lost in 15 games. Their last reverse in the Dutch league was a 1-0 defeat against Emmen in round 18. In the Dutch league, the club from the city of Alkmaar is on a five-game unbeaten streak. The last loss was a 1-0 defeat against Sparta Rotterdam in the 28th round. Since then they have won four and drawn one.
Both teams face each other in the 34th round of the Eredivisie 2022/23. The match between the 2nd and 4th place of the Dutch Championship takes place at the AFAS Stadion, in the city of Alkmaar, in the Netherlands, at 08:30. Follow everything from the duel between the Dutch here, in real time on VAVEL Brazil.