Goals and highlights AZ Alkmaar 1x2 PSV in Eredivisie
Thanks for staying with us and following every moment of AZ Alkmaar 1x2 PSV today.
END GAME!

With a last-gasp goal, PSV beat AZ Alkmaar with two goals from Xavi Simons.
98' - GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAAAAAL!

PSV! XAVI SIMONS Scores the winning goal in the last minute! 2-1 to the visitors.
93'

Anwar El-Ghazi was asking for it and now finally receives a second yellow card, followed by a red card which means he has to leave the pitch. The coach will not be happy with him. The team is a man down and the sent off player is suspended for the next match at least.
+8

We will have 8 minutes of overtime.
85' - GOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAAAAL!

FROM AZ ALKMAAR! It's a draw! Jesper Karlsson makes it all even on a penalty kick: 1-1.
84'

Joey Veerman carelessly hit his opponent's legs and knew he would be punished. This time, however, Danny Makkelie kept his cards in his pocket and scored only a foul. It's a penalty kick for Alkmaar.
79'

Jesper Karlsson fails to convert the free-kick from mid-range and sends the ball just over the bar.
74'

Jesper Karlsson with a hard entrance, Danny Makkelie blows the whistle for the foul.
69'

Jesper Karlsson's great attempt from the edge of the box, but he only shoots low into the middle of the goal and the ball goes calmly to Walter Benitez. It was a simple save. The ball goes out of play. Alkmaar have a corner kick.
65' - GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAAAAAAAL!

PSV'S GOAL! A loose ball allowed Xavi Simons to solo the counterattack and score with a precise shot from medium distance. The goalkeeper could do nothing. The score is now 0:1.
61

Alkmaar seeing the ball a lot more now. AZ starts to exchange passes, but play is still too slow.
51'

Joey Veerman takes a corner kick into the box, but Mathew Ryan is alert and prevents the play from being dangerous.
RESTARTS!

The ball is rolling for the second half AZ Alkmaar vs PSV at the AFAS Stadion in the city of Alkmaar, the Netherlands
HALF TIME!

End of the first half without emotion for AZ Alkmaar vs PSV.
43'

PSV players patiently exchange short passes, waiting for a shooting opportunity.
38'

Phillipp Mwene serves a sweet pass into the box to Guus Til, whose header goes inches over the crossbar.
36'

Anwar El-Ghazi sees a yellow card. He has to be careful because one more run in like this could result in a red card. Jesper Karlsson is also cautioned.
33'

Milos Kerkez makes a good cross, but Walter Benitez punches the ball away.
25'

Without many options around, Tijjani Reijnders prefers to take his chances from long range. The ball takes effect and goes wide of the left post.
22'

Jesper Karlsson takes a corner kick, but the defender is alert and pulls it away safely.
14

The ball is cleared away after Xavi Simons tries to dribble the opposition player. The ball goes out of play. PSV have a corner kick in their favour.
12

PSV's free-kick from mid-range is intercepted by one of the defenders.
07

Joey Veerman draws a hard foul and commits the foul. The game starts very foul.
04

Xavi Simons may be good at playing volleyball, but the referee blew the whistle and got his hand on the ball.

 

START THE GAME

Start the game for AZ x PSV
Champions

PSV Eindhoven now need a point to secure a place in the top two and a spot in the Champions League playoffs, as they are three points above third-place Ajax, who have a slightly better goal difference.

Should Ajax avoid a late season slip-up, AZ will be encouraged by the fact that they have secured their place in the Europa Conference League, having reached the semi-finals of the competition this season before losing to West Ham United.

PSV

On the other hand, PSV Eindhoven failed to mathematically confirm their Champions League qualifying spot by drawing 3-3 with Heerenveen last Sunday.
Prior to that, PSV were on an eight-game winning streak in all competitions, a streak that led them to win their 11th KNVB beker title thanks to a penalty shootout victory over Ajax.
AZ

AZ Alkmaar ensured that their quest for Europa League qualification came to an end by defeating 10-man Nijmegen 3-0 when the two sides met last Sunday.
Pascal Jansen's side are now five games in a row without a loss in the Eredivisie, winning four and drawing one since a 1-0 defeat in April to Sparta Rotterdam.
PSV

Argument was also: "we have put up a series with these 11". Is not true because in half of the games the points were gained after bringing in Fabio Silva, Hazard and Guti.
PSV xi

Benitez, Mwene, Ramalho, Branthwaite, Van Aanholt, Sangaré, Til, Veerman, El Ghazi, De Jong, Xavi Simons.
az xi

Ryan, Sugawara, Hatzidiakos, Beukema, Kerkez, Reijnders, Clasie, Mijnans, Van Brederode, Pavlidis, Karlsson.  
1 hour

One hour to go until AZ vs PSV in the last round of the Eredivisie
Where and how to watch the AZ Alkmaar vs PSV match on TV and in real time?

AZ Alkmaar vs PSV
Eredivisie Round 34

Date: 28 May 2023

Time: 9:30 AM

Venue: AFAS Stadion, Alkmaar, The Netherlands
Broadcast: Star+.

When is the AZ Alkmaar vs PSV match and how to watch it LIVE and in real time?

The match between AZ Alkmaar vs. PSV will start at 09:30 am (ET), being played at the AFAS Stadion, in the city of Alkmaar, The Netherlands, in the 34th round of the Dutch Championship. The match will be broadcast by STAR+ streaming service. You can check everything here on VAVEL Brazil.
Probable PSV:

Walter Benítez, André Ramalho e Jarrad Branthwaite, Ibahim Sangaré, Joey Veerman, Guus Til e Xavi Simons, Johan Bakayoko e Luuk de Jong
Probable AZ:

Mathew Ryan, Sam Beukema, Pantelis Chatzidiakos, Milos Kerkez e Yukinari Sugawara, Jordy Clasie, Tijjani Reijnders e Sven Mijnans, Myron van Brederode, Jesper Karlsson e Vangelis Pavlidis.
AZ as home

Playing at home in this Dutch season, AZ is only the fifth best home team in the competition, with 32 points from 16 games. They have nine wins, five draws, and two defeats on their home turf.
Invencibility:

PSV is on a long unbeaten streak. At the moment, they are 16 games unbeaten, a period in which the team won the Dutch Cup title, beating Ajax in the final. The last negative result was a 3-0 away defeat against Sevilla in the first leg of the Europa League round of 16. A week later, PSV won 2-0 in the return leg, but could not avoid elimination.

Taking only the Dutch league matches into account, PSV have not lost in 15 games. Their last loss in the Dutch league was a 1-0 defeat against Emmen in the 18th round. Despite being the best home team in the competition, PSV is the fourth best away team. In 16 games away from home, they have 28 points, with eight wins, four draws, and four losses.

PSV

At the other end of the pitch are PSV Eindhoven, currently second in the Eredivisie 2022/23. In 33 rounds of matches, the team has collected 72 points, obtained through a campaign of 22 wins, six draws, and five defeats. The team scored 87 goals and conceded 39 goals.

The team has no more title chances, since Feyenoord Rotterdam confirmed the trophy with rounds in advance. Thus, the only goal for the final round is to secure second place, which gives a place in the qualifying round of the next Champions League.

In order to achieve their goal, the Eindhoven club only need a draw against AZ. After all, third-placed Ajax have 69 points and could only reach 72 if they beat Twente away.

Photo: PSV
Photo: PSV

 

AZ:

AZ Alkmaar is currently fourth in the Dutch Championship with 67 points from 33 games. Their record so far is 20 wins, seven draws, and six losses, with 67 goals scored and 33 goals conceded.

Thus, the club has already secured at least the fourth position, but still has chances to 'steal' the third position from Ajax. Remembering that third guarantees a place in the Europa League qualifying round, while fourth goes to the Conference League qualifying round. That is, it is the difference of a 'division' of European soccer.

In the last five official games they played, counting Eredivisie and Conference League, AZ oscillated a lot: two wins, one draw, and two losses. In fact, these two negative results came against West Ham and led to their elimination from the Conference League semifinals.

TIME AND PLACE!

The match between AZ Alkmaar and PSV is in the 34th round of the Eredivisie.

In the last round, the Alkmaarians played at home against Heerenveen and were held to a 3-3 draw. PSV opened the scoring in the 14th minute, with Ibrahim Sangaré, but took the lead in the first half. In the 13th minute of the second half, the hosts went down 3-1.

In the last round, the 'Cheeseheads' visited NEC Nijmegen and won by the score of 3-0. In the first half, Swedish striker Jesper Karlsson opened the scoring in the 28th minute. Seven minutes later, what would have been Karlsson's second goal was disallowed by VAR, but before the break, Jordy Clasie made it 2-0 for AZ.

AZ Alkmaar vs PSV at 09:30 at the AFAS Stadion in Alkmaar, the Netherlands.

Welcome and welcome to the AZ Alkmaar vs PSV live score

Hello, soccer lover! Now it's time for a decisive match between two teams from the Netherlands: AZ Alkmaar vs PSV.

Taking into account only the Dutch league matches, PSV haven't lost in 15 games. Their last reverse in the Dutch league was a 1-0 defeat against Emmen in round 18. In the Dutch league, the club from the city of Alkmaar is on a five-game unbeaten streak. The last loss was a 1-0 defeat against Sparta Rotterdam in the 28th round. Since then they have won four and drawn one.

Both teams face each other in the 34th round of the Eredivisie 2022/23. The match between the 2nd and 4th place of the Dutch Championship takes place at the AFAS Stadion, in the city of Alkmaar, in the Netherlands, at 08:30. Follow everything from the duel between the Dutch here, in real time on VAVEL Brazil.

