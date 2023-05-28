Boca Juniors vs Tigre LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch in Argentine League 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
Boca's last lineup
Boca could start with the following lineup: Romero, Advíncula, Roncaglia, Figal, Fabra, Pol Fernández, Alan Varela, Payero, Villa, Benedetto and Briasco.
Possible Tigre lineup
Tigre could start with the following lineup: Marinelli, Garay, Cabrera, Aguilera, Blondel, Colidio, Castro, Zabala, Cardozo, Menossi, Retegui
Match Schedule
This is the start time of the game Boca Juniors vs Tigre of 28th May 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 8:00 PM.
Bolivia: 8:00 PM.
Brasil: 8:00 PM.
Chile: 7:00 PM.
Colombia: 6:00 PM.
Ecuador: 6:00 PM.
USA (ET): 5:00 PM.
Spain: 12:00 AM.
Mexico: 4:00 PM.
Paraguay: 8:00 PM.
Peru: 8:00 PM.
Uruguay: 8:00 PM.
Venezuela: 7:00 PM.
Where to watch
The Boca Juniors vs Tigre match can be watched on Sky Sport and ESPN.
History
These rivals have met 68 times, where Boca Junior has claimed 45 victories. The Tigres side has won 10 victories. The rest of the meetings, 13, have ended in draws.
Tigre qualification
As for the visitors, Tigre is in 15th place in the Argentine First Division, four points away from the qualifying places for the South American Cup, seven points away from the places for access to the Copa Libertadores and 18 points behind the leader of the competition, River Plate. Tigre has 22 points in these 17 matchdays. At the moment, at home, they have 12 points out of a possible 24.
Boca Juniors qualification
As for the locals, Boca Juniors are in tenth position in the Argentine First Division, two points away from the qualifying places for the South American Cup, seven points away from access to the Copa Libertadores and 16 points behind competition leaders River Plate. The fight for the South American Cup is fiercely contested, with very few points separating the two sides. Boca Juniors have 24 points in these 17 rounds. So far, at home, they have 14 points out of a possible 27.
Tigre's last match
Tigre's last match was against Deportes Tolima. The result of the match was a scoreless draw. Both sides shared the points in the Conmebol Sudamericana which serves the Argentine team a little more, as it gets three points behind Sao Paulo. Tolima says goodbye to this competition as it is very difficult for them to overcome the next stage, which looks like it will be represented by Brazilians.
Last Boca Juniors match
The last match played by Boca Juniors was in the Libertadores Cup, where they faced Deportivo Pereira. The match ended with the 1-0, victory by the minimum for the locals of the match thanks to Arley's goal, after a missed penalty, a minute later he fixed it by scoring the last goal of the match. With this defeat, Boca Juniors have made their qualification a little more complicated, as they are tied on points with Pereira, with seven points to play for in the last two matchdays.
Welcome to VAVEL
The match corresponds to the 18th round of the Argentine League.