LA Galaxy vs Charlotte FC LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch MLS 2023 Match

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this LA Galaxy vs Charlotte FC match for the MLS.
What time is the LA Galaxy vs Charlotte FC match for MLS 2023?
This is the start time of the game LA Galaxy vs Charlotte FC of May 27th in several countries:
Argentina: 10:30 PM on Apple TV.
Bolivia: 9:30 PM on Apple TV.
Brazil: 10:30 PM on Apple TV.
Chile: 10:30 PM on Apple TV.
Colombia: 8:30 PM on Apple TV.
Ecuador: 8:30 PM on Apple TV.
United States (ET): 10:30 PM on FOX Sports and Apple TV.
Spain: 3:30 AM on Apple TV.
Mexico: 8:30 PM on Apple TV.
Paraguay: 10:30 PM on Apple TV.
Peru: 9:30 PM on Apple TV.
Uruguay: 10:30 PM on Apple TV.
Latest Charlotte FC lineup
These were the eleven players who started last game:
Kristijan Kahlina, Jan Sobocinski, Bill Tuiloma, Nathan Byrne, Adilson Malanda, Derrick Jones, Ashley Westwood, Brandt Bronico, Karol Swiderski, Justin Meram, and Enzo Copetti.
Kristijan Kahlina, Jan Sobocinski, Bill Tuiloma, Nathan Byrne, Adilson Malanda, Derrick Jones, Ashley Westwood, Brandt Bronico, Karol Swiderski, Justin Meram, and Enzo Copetti.
Latest LA Galaxy lineup
These were the eleven players who started last game:
Jonathan Bond, Martín Cáceres, Séga Coulibaly, Raheem Edwards, Julián Araujo, Gastón Brugman, Ricard Puig, Marky Delgado, Dejan Joveljic, Samuel Grandsir and Douglas Costa.
Jonathan Bond, Martín Cáceres, Séga Coulibaly, Raheem Edwards, Julián Araujo, Gastón Brugman, Ricard Puig, Marky Delgado, Dejan Joveljic, Samuel Grandsir and Douglas Costa.
Charlotte FC Players to Watch
The three players are considered key to Charlotte FC's offensive attack and will be of paramount importance in their ability to win. The first is striker Enzo Copetti (#9), who is the team's top scorer with 4 goals so far in the tournament, he scored two goals in the last game against New York City FC and is not going to stop. Another player is Jaylin Lindsey (#24), she plays the defense position, has 4 assists in 10 games played and is a key man in case the game gets too close. Last game against Orlando City SC he assisted a goal and is a fundamental piece in generating dangerous plays for Charlotte FC. Finally, forward Karol Swiderski (#11) with 3 goals is the second highest scorer and is expected to appear a lot in the match.
Charlotte FC in the tournament
Charlotte FC had a good start to the season in Major League Soccer. Until week 14 of the tournament they have a total of 18 points with 5 games won, 3 tied and 6 lost. They are located in the ninth position of the Eastern conference and if they want to steal the eighth position from the Columbus Crew they must win the game. Their last game was on May 20, 2023 in the MLS, they lost 2-1 against Nashville SC at Bank of America Stadium and in this way they get their sixth loss in the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win this game, however they could surprise and win.
LA Galaxy Players to Watch
The next three players are considered key to the LA Galaxy's offensive attack and it is likely that any of them could score in the game against Charlotte FC. The Mexican player Javier Hernández (#14) or better known as “El Chicharito” is the team's creative, his ability to control the ball and generate plays have been of great value to his team. He scored two goals in the last match against Charlotte FC, in 33 games played he had 17 goals and three assists, this made him the top scorer and fifth top assister for the team last season. Midfielder Ricard Puig (#6) is another very important on-court play dealer, he is the team's second highest assister last season, generating 5 assists in 8 starts and 1 coming off the bench. Lastly, 22-year-old striker Dejan Joveljic (#99) was the team's second highest scorer with 10 goals in 31 games coming off the bench. Dejan at his young age has achieved a lot in the team, he is a very important substitute who seeks to be a starter in the team and it is very likely that we will see him scoring in the game.
LA Galaxy in the tournament
The Los Angeles team has had a bad start to the tournament so far in the MLS, after 2 wins, 3 draws and 8 losses, they have 9 points in the general table that puts them in fourteenth position in the Western Conference. They had a weak start to the season, it is expected that they can improve during the tournament and advance to the postseason. Saturday's game is important to move up in the general table. Their goal this year is to qualify among the first 7 places in order to advance to the postseason and therefore they must win as many games as possible. Their last game was on May 20, 2023 and resulted in a 3-0 loss against D.C. United at Audi Field and that way they got their eighth loss in the tournament. They arrive as favorites to win this game and stay with the victory because of the incredible team they have and the good moment they are going through. They have an advantage in Saturday's game by playing at home and having their fans support them.
The stadium
Dignity Health Sports Park is located in the city of Carson, California and is known as the largest capacity soccer stadium in the United States. It will host this match, has a capacity of 27,000 spectators, was inaugurated on June 7, 2003, and is the home of the Los Angeles Galaxy.