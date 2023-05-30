Rayadas vs Pachuca Women's LIVE: Score Updates (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
60'
Rayadas regain possession and look to score and open the scoring.
55'
There were no changes for the second half, the same 22 players remained on the pitch.
50'
Pachuca started the second half with more intensity.
45'
Half time Rayadas 0-0 Pachuca
40'
In the last minutes of the first half, everything indicates that the two teams will go to the break with a draw.
35'
Rayadas look to open the scoring before the break.
30'
Pachuca looked to counter-attacks to create dangerous plays, but were unable to finish their moves.
25'
Rayadas kept insisting but Tuzas defended in a great way.
20'
Yellow card for Monica Ocampo of the Tuzas very early in the match.
15'
Rayadas attacked dangerously down the flanks and came close to the first goal.
10'
Pachuca are also looking to press and try to generate danger.
5'
Rayadas start with more danger and ball possession.
Kickoff
The match between Rayadas and Pachuca kicks off.
All ready
The two teams are in the tunnel waiting for the Liga Mx Femenil anthem to be played before the match kicks off.
End the warm-up
The two teams finish warming up and go into the dressing room for the final talk before the players go out for the start of the match.
Great Entrance
There were many more Rayadas fans than Pachuca fans, but there was an incredible atmosphere before kick-off.
Lineup Rayadas
This is the line-up of the Rayadas de Monterrey:
Already warming up
The two teams are warming up and preparing for the start of the match, the players are already on the BBVA pitch doing stretching exercises.
Already in the stadium
The players are already in the stadium and are preparing in the dressing room for the warm-up in a few more minutes and the starting line-ups for the match will be announced.
Fans
Little by little the fans are beginning to arrive at the BBVA, many more Rayadas fans are present and a very good entry is expected for this match.
In a few moments we will share with you the starting line-ups for Rayadas vs Pachuca live in the second leg of the Liga MX Women's semi-final, as well as the latest information from the BBVA Stadium, including statements from the players, players to watch and interesting facts about the two teams. Stay tuned for minute-by-minute coverage of the Liga MX Women's Final live online on VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Rayadas vs Pachuca online and live in the Liga MX Women's semi-final second leg
The Rayadas vs Pachuca match will be televised on Fox Sports.
Rayadas vs Pachuca can be tuned into the live streams of Fox Sports Play and Fox Sports Premium.
What time is the match Rayadas vs Pachuca, corresponding to the Liga MX Women's Semi-Final Second Leg?
This is the kick-off time for the Rayadas vs Pachuca match on 29 May 2023 in various countries:
Argentina
Tuesday 30 May 2023.
00:00 hours
Bolivia
Monday 29 May 2023.
23:00 hours
Brazil
Tuesday, 30 May 2023.
00:00 hours
Chile
Tuesday, 30 May 2023.
00:00 hours
Colombia
Monday 29 May 2023.
22:00 hours
Ecuador
Monday 29 May 2023.
22:00 hours
Spain
Tuesday 30 May 2023.
3:00 a.m.
Canada
Monday 29 May 2023.
23:00 hours
Mexico
Monday 29 May 2023.
21:00 hours
United States
Monday 29 May 2023.
23:00 hours
Paraguay
Tuesday, 30 May 2023.
00:00 hours
Peru
Tuesday 30 May 2023.
00:00 hours
Uruguay
Tuesday, 30 May 2023.
00:00 hours
Venezuela
Monday 29 May 2023.
23:00 hours
BBVA Stadium
It is located in Guadalupe, Nuevo Leon in the city of Monterrey, is one of the most beautiful stadiums of the Liga Mx Femenil, besides being one of the newest, has a capacity for 53 thousand five hundred spectators and was inaugurated on August 2, 2015, it is home of Rayados de Monterrey, Raya2 of the Expansion League and Rayadas de Monterrey of the Liga MX Femenil, it will be the scenario where the second leg of the semi-final will be played with the aggregate tied without goals and 90 minutes that will define the finalists of this Clausura 2023.
Referee
The referee in charge of the match will be referee Salvador Pérez Villalobos, who will have the tough task of bringing order with his experience in this match that will surely have a lot of friction, but with his experience he will try to bring this match to a good conclusion. He will be the referee for tomorrow's match at the BBVA Stadium.
Absences
Neither team has any injured or suspended players so they will be able to count on a full squad for what promises to be one of the best games of the second leg of the Liga MX Femenil semi-finals.
Background
The record leans towards the Rayadas de Monterrey, as they have met on 15 occasions, leaving a record of 8 wins for Rayadas, 2 draws and 5 victories for Pachuca, so tomorrow the favourites will be the Tuzas, as they will be playing at home and with their people, no doubt we expect a great match full of goals and emotions.
Last Lineup Pachuca
1. Stephanie Barreras, 5. Annia Mejia, 17. Yanin Madrid, 15. Seleno Cortes, 3. Janelly Farias, 6th Karla Nieto, 25th Marta Cox, 30th Esbeydi Salazar, 11th Monica Ocampo, 10th Jannifer Hermoso, 9th Charlyn Corral.
Last Lineup Rayadas
12th Alejandria Godinez, 4th Receba Bernal, 19th Mariana Cadena, 23rd Valeria del Campo. 13th Karol Bernal, 17th Yamile Franco, 15th Simental, 22nd Diana Garcia, 20th Daniela Solis, 7th Christina Burkenroad, 8th Diana Evangelista.
First leg goalless
In the first leg semi-final match, the two teams did not hurt each other and drew goalless at the Hidalgo Stadium, the only play that generated controversy was a clear handball that was not marked in the Rayadas area and that was undoubtedly a clear opportunity for the "Tuzas" to score from the penalty spot, everything will be defined tomorrow on the BBVA pitch, with two teams that will give everything for the ticket to the final of the Liga Mx Femenil.
Good afternoon friends of VAVEL!
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Rayadas vs Pachuca match, corresponding to the second leg of the Liga MX Women's Semi-Final. The match will take place at BBVA Stadium at 21:00.