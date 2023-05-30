Uzbekistan vs Israel LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch U-20 World Cup Match
Follow here Uzbekistan vs Israel Live Score

Everything you need to know about this match of the World Cup U-20 is on VAVEL USA.
How to watch Uzbekistan vs Israel Live in TV channel in USA

If you want to watch the game Uzbekistan vs Israel live on TV, your options are: Telemundo and Fox Sports

If you want to directly stream it: Fox Soccer Plus

If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

Last lineup Uzbekistan

Asrorbek Kenjayev, Abduqodir Husanov, Abubakir Ashurov, Jakhongir Urozov, Bekhruzbek Asqarov, Makhmudjon Makhamadjonov, Zafarmurod Abdurahmatov, Sherzod Esanov, Umarali Rahmonaliyev, Abbosbek Fayzullaev, Shakhzodjon Nematjono.
Last lineup Israel

Tomer Tzarfati, Or Israelov, Roy Revivo, Ilay Feingold, Stav Lemkin, Ahmad Ibrahim, Tai Abed, Ilay Madmon, Ariel Lugasi, El Yam Kancepolsky,Dor Turgeman
How does Israel arrive?

On the other hand, the Israeli team also qualified to the Round of 16 as second place with 4 points, but from Group C, which was shared with Colombia, Japan and Senegal. This debutant team in this U20 World Cup, did not secure their passage to the next round of the group until the last day, as did their opponent this afternoon, by unexpectedly beating Japan by a score of 2-1 and with ten men since the 68th minute. Surprisingly, the Israelis pulled off the comeback after Binyamin's dismissal to earn their only win in the group stage after losing to Colombia and drawing against Senegal.
How does Uzbekistan arrive?

The Uzbek national team was a pleasant surprise for many as it shared group A with the hosts (Argentina) and with Guatemala and New Zealand. Uzbekistan left a good taste in the results of their group phase and took second place in their sector with 4 points registering a win against Guatemala, a draw against New Zealand and a loss that they sold quite expensive against Argentina. In their last group match against Guatemala, the Asian team scored two goals thanks to Nematzhonov in the first half to qualify for the round of 16.

 

Round of 16

The second half of the tournament is already in its final stretch, and it is nothing more and nothing less than the Round of 16 of the U-20 World Cup played in Argentina. Uzbekistan and Israel will face each other in a match that promises to be intense and where both teams will be looking to go far as they are debutants in this tournament. Will the Uzbeks or the Israelis be able to reach the quarterfinals?
Who will be the referee and his assistants?

The Uzbekistan - Israel match will be played at the Mendoza Stadium in Mendoza, Argentina. Kickoff is scheduled at 5:00 pm (ET).
 
Welcome!

Welcome to VAVEL.com's LIVE coverage of the U-20 World Cup 2023: Uzbekistan vs Israel!

My name is Silvia Hoyos and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL US.

