Brazil vs Tunisia LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch U-20 World Cup Match

Stay tuned for Brazil vs Tunisia LIVE at the U-20 World Cup
In a few moments we will share with you the starting line-ups for Brazil vs Tunisia live at the U-20 World Cup, as well as the latest information from the Estadio Unico Diego Armando Maradona. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage of the match.
Where and how to watch Brazil vs Tunisia live in the U-20 World Cup
The Brazil vs Tunisia match will be broadcast on TUDN.
If you want to watch Brazil vs Tunisia live streaming, it will be tuned into Vix+.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
What time is the Brazil vs Tunisia U-20 World Cup match?
This is the kick-off time for the Brazil vs Tunisia match on 31 May in several countries:
Mexico: 11:30 hours CDMX
Francia 19:30 hours
Argentina: 13:30 hours
Chile: 13:30 hours
Colombia: 11:30 am
Peru: 11:30 a.m.
USA: 13:30 hours ET
Ecuador: 11:30 a.m. ET
Uruguay: 13:30 hours
Paraguay: 12:30 p.m.
Venezuela: 12:30 p.m Bolivia 12:30 p.m Spain: 19:30 hours
England 7:30 p.m.
Italy 7.30pm Japan 02:00 AM Australia 04:00 AM
Other games tomorrow
Tomorrow in the Round of 16, in addition to Brazil vs Tunisia, there will be Colombia vs Slovakia, Argentina vs Nigeria and the most awaited match, England vs Italy, these are the matches for tomorrow.
Referee
Turkish referee Halil Umut Meler, with his experience in international football, will be the referee in charge of the match and will be looking to do a great job in what promises to be a tight encounter with a lot of chances.
Absences
Neither team has any injured or suspended players, so they will be able to count on a full squad for this match where the two teams will be looking for an unforgettable game full of goals and emotions with their best players.
Background
These two teams have never met in an U-20 finals, the big favourite to qualify for the next round is Brazil, because of the experience the South Americans have in these finals, while Tunisia will be the victims but will be looking to spring a surprise at this World Cup.
How does Tunisia get there?
For their part, the Tunisian national team comes from losing in the last match against Uruguay, a team that had a complicated group stage but in the end the victory against Iraq helped them to qualify in third place to the next round, finishing the group stage with 3 points and a record of 1 game won and 2 lost, they will face one of the big favourites like Brazil, and where they will play with everything to win and nothing to lose, in this way the two teams arrive.
How does Brazil get there?
Brazil comes from defeating Nigeria in the last day of the group stage with a score of 2-0, a match where the Africans complicated the whole first half to the South Americans, but finally in the second half and with their best weapon which is the individual game, they managed to get the 3 points and finish first in their group with 6 points and a record of 2 games won and a game lost against Italy, they will face Tunisia with the obligation to get their ticket to the next round with a better football as a whole and individually.
Good afternoon friends of VAVEL!
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live coverage of Brazil vs Tunisia in the Round of 16 of the U-20 World Cup 2023. The match will take place at the Estadio Unico Diego Armando Maradona, kick-off at 13:30.