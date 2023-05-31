Argentina vs Nigeria LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch U-20 World Cup Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned for Argentina vs Nigeria LIVE at the U-20 World Cup
In a few moments we will share with you the starting line-ups for Argentina vs Nigeria live in the U-20 World Cup Round of 16, as well as the latest information from the Estadio San Juan del Bicentenario. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage of the match.
Where and how to watch Argentina vs Nigeria live at the U-20 World Cup
The Argentina vs Nigeria match will be broadcast on TUDN.
If you want to watch Argentina vs Nigeria streaming, it will be tuned into Vix+.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
What time is the Argentina vs Nigeria U-20 World Cup match?
This is the kick-off time for the Argentina vs Nigeria match on 31 May in several countries:
Mexico: 15:00 hours CDMX
Argentina: 17:00 hours
Chile: 17:00 hours
Colombia: 15:00 hours
Peru: 15:00 hours
USA: 17:00 hours ET
Ecuador: 15:00 hours
Uruguay: 17:00 hours
Paraguay: 16:00 hours
Venezuela 17:00 hours Bolivia 17:00 hours Spain: 23:00 hours
Other games tomorrow in World Cup U-20
Tomorrow in the Round of 16, in addition to this Argentina vs Nigeria match, there will be Colombia vs Slovakia, Brazil vs Tunisia and the most anticipated match, England vs Italy, these are the matches for tomorrow.
Referee
The Swedish referee Glenn Nyberg will have a tough task for this match, but with his experience in his home league he will be the referee for the Round of 16.
Absences
Neither team has any injured or suspended players so they will be able to count on a full squad for this match which promises to be very close and with players of great quality on the pitch, a match full of intensity, goals and emotions is expected.
Background
These two teams have never met but the favourite to qualify to the next round is undoubtedly Argentina, for the great first phase they had being the best offensive and defensive team, Nigeria will try to complicate the game to the South Americans as they did in the first half against Brazil, but undoubtedly the Albiceleste will be favourites.
How is Nigeria U-20 coming?
The Nigerian team comes from a 2-0 defeat against Brazil, a match where they complicated the South Americans in the first half, but in the second half they could not withstand the pressure and fell by two goals, they finished in third place in their group with 6 points and a record of 2 games won and 1 lost, being in one of the tightest groups and tied with Brazil and Italy on points, so the two teams reach the Round of 16 of the U-20 World Cup.
How does Argentina U-20 get there?
Argentina's national team comes from defeating New Zealand 5-0 in a match where they dominated and won very calmly, they finished in first place in their group with 3 wins and 9 points, being also one of the best offensive and defensive teams, they will look to continue adding victories and aspire to continue being one of the top favourites to win the title of the U-20 World Cup at home and with their people.
Good afternoon friends of VAVEL!
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Argentina vs Nigeria live stream of the U-20 World Cup 2023 Round of 16. The match will take place at the Estadio San Juan del Bicentenario at 15:00.