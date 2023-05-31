England U-20 vs Italy U-20 LIVE Updates: Score, StreamInfo, Lineups and How to Watch U-20 World Cup 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned for the England U-20 vs Italy U-20 live stream
Where and how to watch England U-20 vs Italy U-20 live online
England U-20 vs Italy U-20 can be tuned in from the live streams on TUDN App.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is England U-20 vs Italy U-20 match of the U-20 World Cup Round of 16?
Argentina: 17:00 hours
Bolivia: 17:00 hours
Brazil: 17:00 hours
Chile: 17:00 hours
Colombia: 3:00 p.m.
Ecuador: 3:00 p.m.
Spain: 13:00 hours
United States: 5:00 p.m. PT and 7:00 p.m. ET
Mexico: 3:00 p.m.
Paraguay: 17:00 hours
Peru: 14:00 hours
Uruguay: 18:00 hours
Venezuela: 18:00 hours
Japan: 18:00 hours
India: 2 p.m.
Nigeria: 3:00 p.m.
South Africa: 3:00 p.m.
Australia: 3:00 p.m.
United Kingdom ET: 3:00 p.m.
Italy's Statements
"A good game, says the Reading midfielder, unfortunately then lost by a narrow margin. The players we will meet tomorrow are almost the same. A rematch? Yes to a certain extent, but the important thing is that it's the last 16 of a World Cup and we, whoever we've faced, want to go all the way."
How do Italy U-20s fare?