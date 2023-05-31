England U-20 vs Italy U-20 LIVE Updates: Score, StreamInfo, Lineups and How to Watch U-20 World Cup 2023 Match
Stay tuned for the England U-20 vs Italy U-20 live stream

In a few moments we'll share with you the starting lineups for England U-20 vs Italy U-20 live, as well as the latest information from the Estadio Unico Diego Armando Maradona. Stay tuned for up-to-the-minute live coverage of the match on VAVEL.
Where and how to watch England U-20 vs Italy U-20 live online

The match will be broadcasted on TUDN channel.

England U-20 vs Italy U-20 can be tuned in from the live streams on TUDN App.

If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.

What time is England U-20 vs Italy U-20 match of the U-20 World Cup Round of 16?

This is the kickoff time for the England U-20 vs Italy U-20 match on May 31, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 17:00 hours

Bolivia: 17:00 hours

Brazil: 17:00 hours

Chile: 17:00 hours

Colombia: 3:00 p.m.

Ecuador: 3:00 p.m.

Spain: 13:00 hours

United States: 5:00 p.m. PT and 7:00 p.m. ET

Mexico: 3:00 p.m.

Paraguay: 17:00 hours

Peru: 14:00 hours

Uruguay: 18:00 hours

Venezuela: 18:00 hours

Japan: 18:00 hours

India: 2 p.m. 

Nigeria: 3:00 p.m.

South Africa: 3:00 p.m.

Australia: 3:00 p.m.

United Kingdom ET: 3:00 p.m.

Italy's Statements

Walter Benitez, coach of the Italian U-20 team, spoke ahead of the match: "The discomfort caused by yesterday's trip has returned and we are not looking for an alibi. Daniele is an important player for our defense, but let's look ahead: today we will have the last training session before the match and I will see how to prepare the team for tomorrow's game".

"A good game, says the Reading midfielder, unfortunately then lost by a narrow margin. The players we will meet tomorrow are almost the same. A rematch? Yes to a certain extent, but the important thing is that it's the last 16 of a World Cup and we, whoever we've faced, want to go all the way."

How do Italy U-20s fare?

Italy beat Dominican Republic three goals to nil in their last group stage match, the Italian team will be looking to strike a lethal blow and beat the English.

How do England U-20 arrive?

England defeated Uruguay three goals to two in the penultimate match of the group stage, the team will go all out to score goals and come out victorious, to qualify for the next stage; also in their last match they drew 0-0 against Iraq.
The England U-20 vs Italy U-20 match will be played at the Estadio Único Diego Armando Maradona.

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the England U-20 vs Italy U-20 live stream, corresponding to the round of 16 of the U-20 World Cup. The match will take place at the Estadio Único Diego Armando Maradona at 5:00 pm.
VAVEL Logo